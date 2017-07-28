Verizon's Q2 2017 Earnings: Impressive Financial Results But Concerns Remain

The Q2 2017 results were well-received by the market, but investors should closely monitor the company's FCF and growing debt balance in the quarters ahead.

On July 27, 2017, Verizon (VZ) reported inline Q2 2017 earnings ($0.96 per share) but a top-line revenue beat (~$30.5B vs ~$29B consensus estimate). For comparison purposes, the company reported adjusted EPS of $0.94 on revenues of $30.5B in the same period of the prior year.

There was a lot to like about Verizon's Q2 2017 financial results and it showed by the fact that VZ shares finished the trading day up ~7.5%. The impressive one-day stock performance is, however, nothing to brag about because shares of this telecom have greatly underperformed the broader market so far in 2017.

Verizon's quarterly results were already well-covered on Seeking Alpha by D.M. Martins Research in this article so I do not plan to bore you by going over the same facts and metrics. Instead, I want to focus on the two metrics that long-term investors are most interested in - free cash flow ("FCF") and net debt.

Free Cash Flow, Is The Picture Any Better?

The sustainability of Verizon's dividend has been a hot topic over the last few quarters, and rightfully so, as the company's cash flow metric have looked stretched (this is putting it nicely) since 2016.

I would contend that investors should be somewhat concerned about the company's cash flows performance so far in 2017. To this point, I created the table below to highlight Verizon's FCF dividend payout ratio for the first six months of the last two years.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 Free Cash Flow Analysis 2016 % of Net Cash 2017 % of Net Cash YoY Chg (%) Net cash provided by operating activities 12,908 100% 9,918 100% -23% Less: Construction and capital expenditures (7,273) 56% (7,011) 71% -4% Free Cash Flow 5,635 44% 2,907 29% -48% Dividends paid (4,605) (4,710) 2% Free Cash Flow After Dividends 1,030 (1,803) -275% FCF Dividend Payout Ratio 82% 162% 98%

(Source: Data from Verizon's Q2 2017 Earnings Material; table created by W.G. Investment Research -- $ in millions)

So, yes, Verizon's cash flow metrics are not looking that great. However, there are two things to note: (1) the company receives cash from its asset-backed securitization program (~$2.9B received in the current year) and it flows through the financing section of the cash flow statement so the YoY comparison is somewhat skewed, and (2) the company made a $2.1B pension contribution in 2017. Both of these factors negatively impacted Verizon's cash flow metrics for 2017 but, when taking a step back, it is hard to argue that cash flows are not a concern.

The FCF picture is not as pretty as what I expected to see, but I believe that this is a short-term headwind that should not be considered a major concern, at least at this point in time.

Net Debt, A Concern But Not A Significant Concern

It is not unusual for telecom companies to have large debt balances because they are capital intensive businesses (obviously, right?). Therefore, let me start by saying that a high debt balance is not necessarily a major risk, especially for the likes of Verizon and AT&T (T). On the other hand, there is such a thing as too much debt.

As shown, Verizon's net debt is up ~16 YoY and the balance is well over $100B. It does not help that Verizon has been utilizing debt to finance its dividend either.

The company has a good credit rating so it has the ability to take on additional debt to help finance capex and its dividend over the next few years, but at some point management will need to shift the focus to reducing the company's growing debt load. The high debt balance is actually one of the few areas that truly concerns me about this company as a long-term investment. I, however, am not concerned enough to jump ship because, in my opinion, the high debt balance is a necessary evil at this time (i.e. used to help fuel the company's growth).

Valuation

Verizon is trading at a discount when compared to its closest competitor, AT&T.

VZ PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

I believe that AT&T's premium is warranted (the company has better business prospects, in my opinion) but Verizon should be able to close the valuation gap if the company is able to string together a few good quarters. It also helps that analysts are starting to buy into Verizon's long-term business strategy.

Bottom Line

Verizon reported strong Q2 2017 financial results and subscriber numbers, which is getting most of the attention from the financial community, but it will be important for investors to keep an eye on the company's FCF and debt balance as we head into the second half of 2017. The poor FCF and growing debt balance are concerns, but I believe that they are not game-changers at this point in time.

As I described in this article, Verizon has great long-term business prospects - 5G, Digital Media, and Internet Of Things - and the company is paying an above-average dividend so, in my opinion, investors should stay the course.

Author's Note: The images are from Verizon's Q2 2017 Earnings Presentation, unless otherwise stated.

