President Trump's Chief Strategist Wants To DeFANG Facebook And Google

We still feel it's unlikely, but it probably become a little less unlikely this week.

We've discussed the political risk of Facebook and Google in the past, and have ultimately argued it's unlikely to materialize into a major problem.

Facebook And Google To Be DeFANGed?

The Intercept reported on Thursday that President Trump's chief strategist, Steve Bannon (pictured above, in The Hill's tweet on the same story) wants Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG), (GOOGL) to be regulated like utilities. We assess the political risk here and then look at ways longs in both stocks can limit their risk.

Some Background

That Facebook and Google might end up in political crosshairs shouldn't have come as a complete surprise. The dominant political dichotomy over the past couple of years has been between nationalism and populism on the one hand (think Trump and Brexit) and globalism and elitism on the other hand (think Hillary Clinton, and anti-Brexit). Senior executives of both Facebook and Google prominently weighed in on the globalist/elitist side last year. We addressed the Facebook side of this last summer (Will Facebook Stop Trump?):

Broadly speaking, there are two political possibilities in the U.S. and Western Europe: more economic nationalism, or less democracy. For readers who are tempted to dismiss the second possibility out of hand, consider the widening split between elites versus the Americans who voted for Trump and the Britons who voted for Brexit. Chris Arnade, in his post about Trump voters not being complete idiots, included an example of elite disdain by Jonathan Chait of New York Magazine, but there has been a flurry of these sorts of sentiments since the Brexit vote. James Traub's recent essay in Foreign Policy is illustrative ("It's Time for the Elites to Rise Up Against The Ignorant Masses"). Read it if you like, but the title gives you the gist: those voting against globalization are wrong, and it's up to the elites to counter them. How might elites counter the masses? Perhaps in part by using the power of Facebook. Consider that a study in Nature showed the ability of Facebook to increase voter turnout. According to that study, a single Facebook message sent out by researchers led to an extra 340,000 users voting in the 2010 November elections in the U.S. Consider also that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Germany's Chancellor Merkel that he was working on policing sentiment against her immigration policy expressed on FB in Germany.

We went on to note there that Mark Zuckerberg's political action committee, FWD.us, was set up to lobby the opposite side of Trump's top issue, immigration.

We documented Google chairman Eric Schmidt's political machinations last fall (Google: Oh Schmidt!):

Earlier this week, Alphabet's executive chairman Eric Schmidt (pictured above) appeared in a Wikileaks release of correspondence from Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman John Podesta, offering extensive help for her campaign: The "Robby" mentioned there is Hillary Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook. Wikileaks offered more detail, including emails from Schmidt, on its site.

But Trump's Been President Since January...

...And he's done nothing to harm Facebook or Google. That's true, and it's consistent with our admonition last year not to fear Trump:

Does that mean Facebook, Amazon, Apple, United Techologies, etc., wouldn't be able to navigate under a President Trump? No. If Candidate Trump becomes President Trump, these companies will work within his policies the same way they work within the policies of foreign leaders all over the world. Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook may not be fans of Donald Trump, but that won't stop them from doing business in President Trump's America any more than their differences with, say, Prime Minister Najib Razak keep them from doing business in Prime Minister Razak's Malaysia now.

And it's also consistent with Curtis Yarvin's "nothing burger" prediction about the a Trump presidency, which we quoted last month (The Trump Distraction):

I really don't think you should be worrying about Donald Trump at all. I would be super surprised to see any real change in Washington as a result of his administration, and my predictions are often accurate.

So what's different now?

Remember the dichotomy we mentioned above, with globalists and elitists on one side, and the nationalists and populists on another? That sorted out fairly neatly as Hillary Clinton versus Donald Trump last year, but now the Democrats are flirting with populism as well, as The Nation described this week:

The Democratic Party, circa 2017, is trying to counter Trump’s Republicans with a refined populism of their own, employing the slogan “A Better Deal.” It’s focused on feel-good economic themes: better jobs, better wages, and better training to get better jobs and better wages. The focus on economics is valid; there is some evidence that Democratic leaders are finally starting to think about the structural changes that must take place in order to break the grip of crony capitalism and make real the promise of “more money in your pocket.” For instance, the party brass has signaled a willingness to embrace antitrust and anti-monopoly policies that are essential to restoring the sort of genuine competition that lowers prices for everything from airline tickets to cable service.

That's a little different, no? Compare it to candidate Hillary Clinton last year engaging a crowd in a call-and-response about not breaking up big companies (banks, in this case):

“If we broke up the big banks tomorrow,” Mrs. Clinton asked the audience of black, white and Hispanic union members, “would that end racism? Would that end sexism? Would that end discrimination against the L.G.B.T. community?,” she said, using an abbreviation for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender. “Would that make people feel more welcoming to immigrants overnight?” At each question, the crowd called back with a resounding no.

The Intercept noted the recent populist shift among Democrats in their report on Bannon:

Bannon’s push for treating essential tech platforms as utilities pre-dates the Democratic “Better Deal” that was released this week. “Better Deal,” the branding for Democrats’ political objectives, included planks aimed at breaking up monopolies in a variety of sectors, suggesting that anti-monopoly politics is on the rise on both the right and left. Bannon’s basic argument, as he has outlined it to people who’ve spoken with him, is that Facebook and Google have become effectively a necessity in contemporary life. Indeed, there may be something about an online social network or a search engine that lends itself to becoming a natural monopoly, much like a cable company, a water and sewer system, or a railroad.

The Intercept added that Mark Zuckerberg's own words from 10 years ago give ammo to the Bannon/"Better Deal" take:

Bannon’s argument is bolstered by an unlikely player: Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. For years, Zuckerberg routinely described Facebook as a “social utility.” In an interview in 2007 with Time magazine, he was asked to elaborate on what had become a central talking point. Time: Why do you describe Facebook as a “social utility” rather than a “social network”? Zuckerberg: I think there’s confusion around what the point of social networks is. A lot of different companies characterized as social networks have different goals — some serve the function of business networking, some are media portals. What we’re trying to do is just make it really efficient for people to communicate, get information and share information. We always try to emphasize the utility component. The emphasis on the utility component has disappeared now that Zuckerberg is surrounded by lawyers well versed in monopoly laws, but the argument is as resonant today — in fact, more so — than it was a decade ago.

How Likely Is This To Happen In The Near Future?

Not very likely, in our estimation, but the collapse of the GOP attempt at a repeal of the healthcare bill makes it slightly less unlikely, because it increases the chance, however slightly, that President Trump will distance himself from the GOP elite wing he's deferred to on legislation so far, and hew more closely to Steve Bannon's strategy. The two tweets below, the first by a pseudonymous commenter quoting an Intercept reporter, and the second by journalist Michael Tracey, taken together, make this point.

As we wrote above, a serious antitrust focus on Facebook and Google in the near future seems unlikely, and Tracey's comment about the unlikeliness of Trump switching tacks supports that. But it can make sense to insure against unlikely outcomes. We'll look at ways of doing that for Facebook and Google below.

Adding Downside Protection To Facebook And Google

Before we present hedges for Facebook and Google, let's make two things clear. First, you don't hedge a stock when you're bearish on it. If you're bearish, you sell the stock. You hedge when you are bullish, but want to limit your risk in the event your bullishness ends up having been wrong, for whatever reason.

Second, the system we use to analyze securities for Bulletproof Investing is currently moderately bullish on both Facebook and Google. Neither is one of our system's top names now, but our system estimates potential returns of about 15% for FB over the next 6 months, and 10.5% for GOOG over the same time frame (for a breakdown of how we estimate potential returns, see this article).

Now to the hedges. We scanned for optimal, or least-expensive, collars to hedge both stocks against declines greater than 15% over the next several months. "Least expensive," in the context of a collar, depends on where you are willing to cap your possible upside. One approach would be to use our potential return estimates (15% for FB and 10.5% for GOOG) as the respective caps. Instead, what we did here is use the highest cap that eliminated the positive hedging cost.

The GOOG Optimal Collar

This was the optimal collar to hedge 1,000 shares of GOOG against a >15% drop by mid-January, while not capping your upside at less than 11%.

As you can see above, the cost of the put leg was $13,100, or 1.4% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). But as you can see below, the income generated by selling the call leg was $13,900, or 1.49% of position value (again, calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls).

So the net cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected $800, assuming you opened this hedge at the worst end of the spread on both legs.

The Optimal Collar For Facebook

This was the optimal collar to hedge 1,000 shares of Facebook against a greater-than-15% decline by mid-January, while not capping your possible upside at less than 14% by then.

The cost of the put leg, as you can see above, was $2,810, or 1.65% of position value. But, again, the income from selling the call leg was higher: $3,450, or 2.02% of position value.

So the net cost of this hedge was negative as well, meaning an investor would have collected $640 when opening up this hedge, using the same conservative assumptions we did with the GOOG hedge (buying the puts at the ask and selling the calls at the bid).

Conclusion

Although it's unlikely to materialize in the near future, a confluence of the factors we discussed above has slightly increased the political risk for Facebook and Google. Whether our not you decide to hedge in the near future, you ought to stay attuned to politics if you are a long-term investor in either of these companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.