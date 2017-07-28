1 Chart Speaks Volumes About Gilead Sciences' Future

After Wednesday's close, biopharma outfit Gilead Sciences (GILD) unveiled its second quarter numbers. They were good. Earnings of $2.56 per share were better than analyst estimates -- by 41 cents -- and revenue of $7.14 billion topped the outlook of $6.35 billion. The company also upped its 2017 revenue guidance from a previous range of $22.5 billion to $24.5 billion to a range of between $24.0 billion and $25.5 billion.

GILD shares are edging higher on the news (though not stunningly so), following through on a breakout effort that first started to take hold back in June.

Truth be told though, the numbers and the company's commentary from Wednesday don't do the turnaround effort justice. The only way to fully appreciate the idea that Gilead just made "the turn" on the revenue front is with a visualization of the new trajectory.

Don't read too much into the idea; one quarter does not make or break a trend. On the other hand, all major trends start out as minor ones, and waiting until the revenue rebound is an absolute certainty will likely mean you've missed a big chunk of the stock's rebound.

With that as the backdrop, the picture below really is worth a thousand words. Though last quarter's revenue was less than Q2-2016's top line, last quarter's sales total was notably better than the first quarter's thanks to strong sales growth from Epclusa, Genvoya and Truvada. At the same time, the slump in sales of Harvoni and Sovaldi finally seem to be stabilizing.

Source: Gilead Sciences' SEC/10Q filings, image made by author

One can't help but wonder if Genvoya and Epclusa will follow the same path Sovaldi and Harvoni did. That is, get started brilliantly but fade rather quickly. It's an apples-to-oranges comparison though.

Sovaldi and Harvoni are of course hepatitis C treatments that met a wave of competition shortly after their launch, whittling down their astounding pricing power early on in their lifespan. Though Epclusa is just another HCV drug, a closer look reveals that it's a large part of the reason Sovaldi and Harvoni have seen their revenue deteriorate; one of Epclusa's components actually is Sovaldi, or sofosbuvir. On the whole, Gilead remains a hep-C leader, selling $6.4 billion worth of hepatitis C drugs last quarter. That compares poorly to the year-ago figure of $7.1 billion, but were up from the first quarter's tally of $5.8 billion.

The bulk of the upward revision in guidance came on the Hep-C front. The company had been modeling full-year revenue of between $22.5 billion and $24.5 billion worth of hepatitis C drugs, but now anticipates something between $24.0 billion and $25.5 billion this year.

Gilead also remains the world's most prolific seller of HIV drugs.,, Genvoya in particular, which is aslo relatively peerless. Last quarter's sales of TAF-based HIV therapies (Genvoya, Odefsey and Descovy) rolled in at $1.4 billion, up from Q1's $1.25 billion, and well up year-over-year when those drugs were still in their infancy.

Gilead now believes it's going to sell between $15.5 billion and $16.0 billion worth of non-hepatitis C drugs in 2017, up from previous guidance of between $15.0 billion and $15.5 billion.

It's unlikely the company would up guidance without being quite sure it could reach those targets. GILD shares are still down 40% from their 2015 high, and many shareholders remain skeptical. Last quarter's results erase a decent-sized portion of those doubts, though not all of them. Another quarter of progress from the five key aforementioned drugs should seal the deal, so to speak.

Looking Ahead for Gilead

One of the (many) criticisms of Gilead Sciences has been its limited pipeline, which could presumably bring a quick end to any growth the company may muster in the foreseeable future. As The Motley Fool's Keith Speights put it late last year, "Gilead now finds itself headed into the new year with weaker pipeline prospects than it started out with in 2016."

That's not a fair assessment of what Gilead's got in the works though.

As of the most recent look, Gilead's got seven Phase 3 trials underway. Andecaliximab (GS-5745) is in a Phase 3 study as a therapy for gastric cancer. Descovy is in another Phase 3 trial, called PrEP, that recently completed its enrollment. In the meantime, Vosevi was approved in the United States as a therapy for HCV just a few days ago, with European approval expected soon. Then there are another dozen or so Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials underway extending the uses of the company's existing portfolio.

The point is, Gilead's got some long-term and short-term revenue growth lines up, and doesn't have to rush or force the acquisition the market is clamoring for. It's also still got $36.5 billion in cash and marketable securities, and can easily buy whatever it feels is missing from its pipeline. That's roughly a third of the company's market, suggesting the business and IP itself is worth $60 billion. That business and IP generated $3.1 billion worth of net income last quarter alone.

In short, the market over-reacted to an admittedly scary contraction in sales of its hepatitis-C drugs in 2015 and 2016. Now investors are looking to correct their mistake of not recognizing how much potential Epclusa and Genvoya had. They see it now. There's still plenty of room to regain that lost ground though, and Gilead's got enough R&D firepower -- not to mention cash -- to maintain its growth. Most observers just didn't see it coming.



