Gilead: Shut Up About The Cash And Let Management Do Their Job

By Parke Shall

As another quarter came and went for Gilead (GILD), the one rudimentary focus of many investors involved in the name remained the hardheaded and thoughtless assertion that the company needs to get busy spending its cash pile on some type of acquisition. All earnings season has become for GILD is a prompt for angry investors to point out that the company's cash pile has grown and that the company still hasn't made some type of strategic acquisition with it. From its most recent PR:

As of June 30, 2017, Gilead had $36.6 billion of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities compared to $34.0 billion as of March 31, 2017. Cash flow from operating activities was $3.5 billion for the quarter. During the second quarter of 2017, Gilead paid cash dividends of $680 million and utilized $130 million on stock repurchases.

We started to address this topic a couple months ago in this article but today we want to re-up and reaffirm our commitment to GILD management and continue to assure angry investors that we believe GILD management will ultimately do the right thing and make a acquisition on terms that are favorable not only for the company, but also for shareholders. Sometimes that means you have to wait for the right deal to come along. Patience is the key. GILD management has it. The company's shareholders? Not so much.



Let's first wrap our heads around the psychology behind this. While it is true that GILD's two main drugs are going through a long period of attrition and will eventually whittle away, there is certainly no unbelievable rush.

As we stated in our prior article, the company generates a majority of its revenue and cash from Harvoni and Solvaldi, two drugs that are used to help cure hepatitis C. The drugs have been blockbusters for GILD over the last few years, pushing the stock significantly higher and putting GILD on the map. However, of late, the stock has begun to fall off. It has fallen off because sales of the company's blockbuster drugs have also fallen off. The reason? Simply, too many people are being cured and the amount of people with hepatitis C is in decline. No good deed goes unpunished for GILD.

Here is a chart of the company's revenue, net income and cash flow from the trailing 12 month period. Not exactly fear inducing.

While these numbers are all moving in the wrong direction, it isn't as though they are going to fall off tomorrow and the company simply going to stop generating cash one day and be forced to rest on its $36 billion cash pile on its balance sheet.



After all, the company's numbers actually beat the consensus estimates for the quarter, despite the slowdown in key metrics. That means that the company's growth deceleration is happening slower than many analysts on Wall Street predicted. While growth would be the best case scenario, this is still a incremental positive when looking at the story the same way that we are.



This is a typical thought process that doesn't surprise us coming out of the Keynesian economy that we run. Spend, spend, spend. Everybody is in a rush for the company to spend with they have whereas we believe that true economic strength and leverage to do a deal comes from the company having a robust and healthy balance sheet with no countdown clock forcing them to get a deal done at any given time. We actually thought having a large pile of cash on the balance sheet was a good thing. As a shareholder, there could be far worse things to look at on the balance sheet.



It's not as though we are claiming that the company should be giving the cash back to shareholders. All we are arguing for is that the company wait until it is 105% confident in doing a deal before it goes out and spends its hard-earned cash.



We aren't even sure how this type of argument can be argued against. The entire pharmaceutical world knows that GILD is in a position where they need to make an acquisition. We are sure that potential suitors that the company has spoken to already believe that they are in somewhat of a position of leverage due to the clock ticking down on GILD. However, what management is doing in waiting for the right deal to come along shifts some of that leverage back to Gilead. If management is going to be judicious about how they spend their cash and they are going to be careful until they get a good deal, shareholders should be celebrating this, not arguing against it.



If it is troublesome for people's financial models, then simply adjust your model to become a total run off model of the company's two key drugs now and see how much cash you wind up with at the end of the day. Divide that cash by the number of outstanding shares and then go ahead and try and use that valuation on the company and see where it gets you.



The psychology behind trying to force the company to get a deal done is dangerous and puts the company in a position of weakness when it comes to negotiating. Those who are upset every quarter with the company's growing cash pile should take a look around at the entire public market and look at an average company's net cash position. We'd bet nine out of ten of them will probably be negative or close to negative. All companies have done over the last 8 to 10 years has been to leverage themselves irresponsibly and suck all of the equity out of their respective balance sheets. When the tide turns, interest rates continue to rise, and the market finally tops out, the flight will be to companies whose balance sheets are rock steady and can act as firm foundations for the company to fall back on. GILD has one such balance sheet and may actually be positioning themselves to make strategic investments at a point where the market has turned.



We believe that time eventually becomes on the company's side if they can wait it out through a period of correction/recession and possibly clip another 10% or 15% off of a company's price because market conditions have put the potential company to be acquired in a state of weakness. One thing is for sure: a state of weakness comes from not having equity on your balance sheet and not preparing yourselves for the effect of a potential market turn around; not from "having too much cash".

If you are like us and believe that the overall market is due for a turnaround and that rising rates will eventually start to create aftershocks across many sectors, then you should be thrilled that GILD's balance sheet looks as healthy as it does.



As the economy gets weaker in the market moves lower, while at the same time GILD's cash pile continues to get bigger, the company further increases the amount of leverage it has in a potential strategic acquisition scenario. Similar to investing in the market, new opportunities pop up every single day. The problem is that everyone in the crowd continues to want to see you swing at any pitch instead of allowing you to wait to swing for your pitch.



We believe GILD management is simply waiting for the pitch and we commend them on their patience. We are proud to be shareholders and support the company taking their time and not rushing to get a deal done. Quality over quantity and speed is not a bad motto to adhere to.





Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.