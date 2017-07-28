GNC: Did Goldman Sachs Really Just Reiterate Its $5 Price Target?

GNC is lapping very easy Q3 and Q4 same store sales comparisons for the second half 2017.

I wasn't planning on writing a public site piece on GNC Holdings Inc. (GNC) as I have been focusing more of my time and energy on the interacting with my more engaged Marketplace readers. However, my new portfolio manager friend, the guy who is a PM for a multi billion dollar European equity fund, for whom I helped make a lot of money in his "PA" in shares of GNC, pinged me this morning that the "great" Goldman Sachs issued an analyst note where Mr. Steven Tanal reiterated his $5 price target. I almost fell off my chair when I read it.

I view this as a call to action and this has caused me to share some of my key GNC insight, as I have actively been on the GNC trail since January 2017. I took inordinate risk to my reputation by going way out on a limb and pounding the table when I reiterated my GNC recommendation in the low $7 and mid $8s.

Keep in mind that I were the sole voice in the analyst wilderness championing the GNC turnaround when the entire sell side had either "sell" or "neutral" price targets. It is during our darkest hours that we face what we want to be when we grow up and I would argue that I answered the call and earned my "mettle". Keep in mind the well coordinated bear raid by the Masters of the Universe (MOTU), an assault that included nearly 18 million shares (at the peak) being sold short from January 14, 2017 - May 31, 2017. Despite this tremendous selling pressing, and repeated negative commentary from the risk averse sell side, GNC was the little engine that could.

So despite the fact that I am going to probably lose a few Marketplace subscribers for sharing my work to the public site, I am compelled to do so, given the Goldman Sachs $5 price target.

This article appeared on my Marketplace service this morning at 6am.

Sorry for the delay in writing this, as I was stuck in traffic during the live Q2 2017 GNC earnings call. After reading it, I thought it was excellent! The only element of the call that caught me slightly off guard was the "My Man" Robert Moran didn't appear to have this usual spunk. Perhaps he too wanted to deliver a "knockout punch" to the Master of the Universe (MOTU) shorts. Although Q2 results were encouraging and are vectoring in the right direction (from a 2nd derivative perspective), we needed another $15 million of revenue to have had the MOTU running for hills.

Before I delve into the report, I want to reiterate what I said yesterday at 7:15am and then again at 9:25am. The short term future trajectory of GNC's stock price will be determined by the tug-a-war between the MOTU and the buy side.

We know that, as of July 14th, GNC had 27.28 million share short.

We also know that as of March 31st (the 6/30/17 institutional holders list will be available on August 15th) that GNC has had weak buy side support.

My point is that if the MOTU are concerned enough to cover and the buy side is intrigued enough to accumulate some shares then GNC will rise from yesterday's close of $10.95 to $15 to $20, and in short order. If on the other hand, the MOTU remain stubborn and triple down on their bad short bet, and the buy side waits for one more good quarter, then GNC will remain range bound between $9 to $12. Said differently, on the buy side there are the Big 5 Movers and Shakers: Fidelity, Capital Group (owner of American Funds), Wellington Management, Franklin Templeton, and T Rowe Price. They are the biggest and some of the best active money managers in the United States.

My swag estimate is that these five shops control upwards of $3 trillion in AUM and probably, collectively, control $750 billion to $1 trillion of equity capital with an active money management mandate. My long-winded point is that if some major PMs at one of these shops (Fido is already invested) decides to enter the fray, they will buying at least a few million shares (if not more). Think about that for a second. If the PMs want to get in, then their traders will get an order ticket to buy $25 to $50 million (absolute dollars worth) of GNC.

That said:

A) I have no idea if the MOTU are concerned enough to cover

B) I have no idea if the buy side is brave enough to get long GNC for a turnaround

Next, let's discuss Q2

Highlight from Robert Moran's introductory remarks:

7.8 million myGNC Rewards members and 325,000 Pro Access members. The Pro Access number is a little light.

GNC's private label brands picked up 300 basis point since March (as they have higher margins) and they signed an exclusive deal with Performix.

Highlight from Tricia Tolivar's introductory remarks:

Best comps in 6 quarters.

Better franchised owned store comps and strength in China.

Better than feared gross margins.

Gained more clarity on their $250 free cash flow target and stated the revolver will be paid down by the end of 2017.

Conference call Q&A highlights: (see link to SA transcript)

Reiterated the positive 2nd half comps.

By the way - let's dust off my model from my Baking the Cake Piece. And for new readers, I posted the model to subscribers a few days earlier.

Focus on Q1 and Q2 Company Owned Revenue (in other words the baseline that we are comping against).

In Q1 2016, the baseline revenue per company owned stores was $138,421 in revenue, per average store for the quarter.

In Q2 2016, the baseline revenue per company owned stores was $138,105 in revenue, per average store for the quarter.

Q1 & Q2

In Q3 2016, the baseline revenue per company owned stores was $125,259 in revenue, per average store for the quarter.

In Q4 2016, the baseline revenue per company owned stores was $111,846 in revenue, per average store for the quarter.

It is crystal clear that the GNC should EASILY be able to post positive same store sales during the 2nd half of 2017, as they are lapping a very low bar. This should keep the shorts up at night!

Q3 & Q4

Next GNC has already closed 75 company owned stores during the first half of 2017 and they guided for an additional 125 to 175 more closings. This will free up lots of working capital in the form of inventory dollars and should improve overall margins.

See here:

See here:

Also note that GNC's average lease is only 2.5 years, so this gives them lots of flexibility and is a major advantage compared to other retailers with long lease commitments.

JP Morgan's analyst tried to pin down Tricia Tolivar on BOGO and she wasn't having it!

Let's look at some numbers.

Gross margin of 33.2% were better than feared. Note that SG&A was up $15 million, hence why E.P.S. were lower for the QoQ period.

Cash flow from operations was solid despite a big decrease in payables and accused liabilities.

Some store closures, but in line with expectations. The International closure rate was a little higher than I would have liked, but all in all nothing to be concerned about.

Takeaway

As I promised, I didn't and have no plans of selling any of my 3,000 GNC shares. I was very encouraged by the Q2 2017 conference call. My sense is that we will see $15 (if not more) for GNC's stock within the next few months. The late day big leg up into the last twenty minutes of yesterday's trading session came on a surge of massive volume, which kind of tips the MOTU hands that they are looking for weaker prey to eat. GNC has been proven as a rugged lion that is strong enough to fight off a packing of weasely hyenas. Also, Tricia Tolivar seemed very impressive on the conference call.

Here is the late day surge chart (from Fidelity).

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.