Delek Logistics Partners: Time To Sell After An Impressive Run

A year ago, I recommended Delek Logistics Partners (DKL), the logistics MLP of parent refiner Delek US Holdings (DK), to investors as an attractive long investment opportunity. At the time, the MLP's units were underperforming those of other refining logistics MLPs because of expansion concerns, a challenging refining environment, and an uncertain distribution growth outlook. I argued that these drawbacks were more than offset by its parent's expansion potential, rising fuel consumption in its PADD region, and a strong distribution coverage ratio. Delek Logistics Partners unit price has staged a substantial turnaround in the subsequent 12 months, achieving a total return of 41.3% since that article was written. More impressively, its unit price has strongly outperformed those of its peers over the same period (see figure). While it is tempting to encourage investors to continue to ride the hot hand, Delek Logistics Partners no longer looks as attractive as it did in August 2016. I now encourage investors to take profits by selling their units when tax-advantaged status is achieved in two weeks for the reasons presented in this article.

DKL Total Return Price data by YCharts

Background

Delek Logistics Partners is a downstream refining MLP that operates two segments: Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment has experienced solid growth over the last year as two joint venture pipeline development projects have come online: RIO became operational in the Permian Basin in September 2016 while a second project achieved the same status in January of this year. Besides representing revenue growth, these projects have also exemplified Delek Logistics Partners' attractive non-captive nature: while Delek US Holdings owns 63.5% of the MLP, including a GP stake, and relies upon the subsidiary to support its 155,000 bbl of total refining capacity, Delek Logistics Partners also works with third parties for both acquisitions and organic expansions.

Delek Logistics Partners' expansion prospects received a major boost in October 2016 when its parent announced its intention to purchase the remaining shares of competitor Alon USA Energy (at the time it owned just under half of that refiner's shares). The all-stock offer was accepted in early January 2017 and the MLP's units, which had already surged, quickly recorded additional large gains. The reason for investors' enthusiasm can be attributed to the assets that the deal brought to Delek US Holdings and, by extension, its MLP. The acquisition nearly doubled Delek US Holdings' refining capacity to 300,000 bpd via the addition of Alon's refineries in Texas and California, while also bringing in fuel and product terminals, pipelines, and retail locations across the Southwest U.S. Delek US Holdings has identified $78 million of potential logistics assets for dropdown to Delek Logistics Partners resulting from the buyout. This is in addition to the roughly $79 million in future dropdowns at Delek US Holdings' original refineries and supporting infrastructure that were previously being planned.

Delek Logistics Partners' unit price has also been supported by continued strong distribution growth over the last year. Its most recent quarterly distribution of $0.705/unit marked a 12% increase YoY, keeping its distribution yield flat over the same period at around 8% despite the large unit price increase that has occurred since August 2016. This distribution growth has been especially notable given the growth concerns that have affected the broader MLP sector since early 2015.

Finally, it is likely that Delek Logistics Partners' unit price has indirectly benefited from the changing political winds in Washington D.C. following last November's presidential election. President Trump quickly named activist investor Carl Icahn, who controls the refinery CVR Refining (CVRR) through his investment vehicle, as his administration's "regulatory reform czar." Mr. Icahn has loudly advocated a proposal to reduce refiners' mandatory biofuel blending expenditures under the revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2] since last summer, and his new political position increased the odds that his proposal would be implemented. As with other merchant refiners, Delek US Holdings has been particularly hard-hit by these expenditures in recent years and, not surprisingly, its share price has nearly doubled since Mr. Trump's election victory (although the Alon acquisition has also undoubtedly contributed to the bullishness of its investors). The increase in refining capacity will likely result in increased expenditures since the blending obligation for each refiner is based on its refining market share. It stands to reason that investors would expect reduced headline expenditures at the MLP's parent to result in increased dropdown potential via future acquisitions.

Delek Logistic Partners' outlook

Delek Logistic Partners' units no longer look as attractive as they did a year ago, and not just due to their strong appreciation in price. The MLP's financial health has deteriorated from its previous strength even as its unit price has increased. Its EBITDA has largely leveled off after experiencing rapid growth in 2014 and more modest growth in 2015 and 2016 (see figure). While not necessarily the beginning of a downward trend, a major selling point for the MLP's units has been its historical distribution growth, and this is no longer as supported by its earnings as in the past. Furthermore, the MLP's financial debt to EBITDA ratio has continued to increase even as its EBITDA has stabilized, and it is now approximately 50% higher than it was two years ago after steady growth.

DKL Financial Debt to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

The combination of a rising distribution and stable EBITDA has worn away at the MLP's distribution coverage ratio, causing it to decline from 1.36x in July 2015 and 1.09x in July 2016 to only 0.76x on a TTM basis today (see figure). A distribution coverage ratio below 1x does not bode especially well for future distribution growth, particularly when the former has been on a steady downward trend for the last 10 quarters. While the ratio does look healthier on a quarterly basis, the trend is still in the wrong direction. The MLP's reported Q1 2017 ratio of 0.98x is substantially lower than its Q1 2014, Q1 2015, and Q1 2016 ratios of 1.61x, 1.23x, and 1.19x, respectively. Likewise, its revolver leverage ratio has steadily increased from 3x in Q1 2015 to 3.83x in Q1 2017.

DKL Current Ratio (Annual) data by YCharts

Finally, the expected long-term reduction to merchant refiners' biofuel blending expenditures resulting from Mr. Icahn's new political position has not materialized. The prices of Renewable Identification Numbers [RIN], which are the blending credits that merchant refiners must purchase in the absence of actual blending activities, for the largest D6 biofuel category fell in the aftermath of last November's election but have subsequently returned near their pre-election levels (see figure). Delek US Holdings' most recent 10-K states that its total RIN purchase volume increased from nothing in 2015 to 43 million in 2016 and an expected 45 million in 2017. D6 RIN prices were lower in the first half of 2017 at an average of $0.60 compared to an average of $0.76 in the same period of 2016, reflecting Q1 2017's especially low prices. D6 prices in Q3 2017 to date have on average been only a bit lower than in July last year, however, contrary to earlier market expectations. While Delek Logistics Partners will only be indirectly impacted by this shift in outlook (and, as I pointed out last year, can even benefit from higher RIN prices via its wholesale operations), its unitholders could be adversely impacted if the shift in sentiment becomes long-lasting in the wake of the Alon USA Energy acquisition.

Source: EcoEngineers (2017).

Valuation

Delek Logistics Partners' units have looked increasingly pricey as they have gained in market value even as the MLP's earnings have stabilized. Its PE ratio on a TTM basis has increased from 10.6x in August 2016 to 17.6x today; its forward ratios for FY 2017 and FY 2018 have not increased to the same degree, although they are still up substantially over the same period (see figure). A year ago I listed the MLP's declining PE ratios in support of my long thesis, but today the opposite is true.

DKL PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Similarly, the MLP's units also look less undervalued than before (and possibly overvalued) in terms of EV/EBITDA. While this ratio has declined a bit on a forward basis since July 2016 (see figure) following recent upgrades to FY 2017 EBITDA estimates by analysts over last the 90 days from a consensus $117.5 million to $132.2 million, it has recorded a substantial gain on a trailing basis, with the most recent ratio of 12.7x surpassing its 3-year median of 11.8x. Furthermore, the recent increases to earnings estimates have largely been captured by the unit price appreciation, making future price gains reliant on longer-term earnings growth that, for the reasons stated above, is much more uncertain.

DKL EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusion

Delek Logistics Partners' unit price has been the beneficiary over the last year of its parent refiners' M&A activity, a favorable operating structure, and improved investor sentiment. Certainly, it is hard for its existing investors to take issue with its recent record of distribution growth and targeted investments. That said, many of the attributes that made it such an attractive long opportunity a year ago now signal caution. The increased potential dropdown activity resulting from Delek US Holdings' acquisition of Alon USA Energy is largely reflected by analysts' earnings estimates and, by extension, the MLP's unit price. Furthermore, the MLP's robust distribution growth rate has outstripped its earnings growth pace even as its leverage has increased, causing its distribution coverage ratio to decline sharply. Finally, the Alon acquisition threatens to increase the parent company's RIN obligation just as an expected long-term reduction to RIN prices has failed to materialize.

Given these changed circumstances, I encourage investors to take profits on Delek Logistics Partners. A 41.3% total return over 12 months is uncommon in today's downstream MLP sector and, while the MLP's outlook has improved over that period in many ways, this is largely captured by today's unit price. Continued unit price appreciation is by no means assured as continued EBITDA and distribution growth becomes much more challenging to achieve.

