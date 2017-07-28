The Shift To Value

The past few years have seen growth stocks provide the majority of gains across the market, behind the ever-popular FAANG names (Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Google, now Alphabet (Google)) along with some others. Low interest rates and economic growth since the recession have led investors to search for companies with high earnings growth prospects as opposed to those with stronger fundamentals and fewer growth prospects.

The Fed has started to raise rates and has plans to unwind the balance sheet, which will also increase interest and mortgage rates. A balance sheet unwind, like a rate hike, is aimed at normalizing monetary policy and loosening the leash the Fed has had on the economy for the past decade. Inflation has been "somewhat below" the Fed's 2% target and they admitted the recent dip may extend for longer than they expected. This inflation dip also is the reason for the sharp drop in the USD, says the Fed. Currently, the market is showing a 61% chance there are no more rate hikes this year, which is contrary to what the Fed has been saying. Since 2008, there have been five years that the Effective Fed Funds rate has increased by at least 25 BPS and in four out of those five years, the Vanguard Value Index Fund (MUTF:VIVIX) has outperformed the Vanguard Growth Index Fund (MUTF:VIGIX) by an average of 7.7%. (As shown in the chart below, with the square marks representing years with a rate hike)

Since the last data point in the above chart, the VIGIX has outperformed VIVIX 18.05% to 15.52%. The main idea behind all this is that Value often outperforms in a stronger economy. As long as this economy, which is strong (unemployment, PMI, wage growth, etc.) despite the lower than expected inflation, stays strong, Value should begin to outperform.

VIGIX Total Return Price data by YCharts

Another clue hinting at a Value pickup is the current global economic growth and strong Euro. Many international developed and emerging markets have had very strong performance.

The numbers correlating International markets to value stocks are similar to Fed Funds to Value. Since 2000, when the iShares MSCI EMU Index (BATS:EZU) is positive, VIVIX outperformed VIGIX 75% of the time. Sales growth has begun to pick up, for more companies than just FAANG, as many of the holdings have significant international exposure (growth companies do as well, but more so with value). Many of these stocks are also significantly below their 52-week highs.

VIVIX is mainly a large-cap value fund and that has stayed consistent over the years. The manager has not had style drift which is key to making sure the fund keeps the same objective and investment style throughout the years.

Benjamin Graham, often called the "father of value investing", went into great detail in his books "Security Analysis" and "The Intelligent Investor" about characteristics of strong value companies. The strongest pieces of evidence of a company's value were a firm's assets, dividends, earnings, and financial strength. As seen in the table below, many of the holdings of VIVIX are strongly positioned in those fields.

The purpose of this idea is to focus on the value rather than the possible misjudgment of expectations brought about by the euphoria surrounding particular companies. At the same time, there are growth opportunities for these companies that aren't priced into the stock, so they carry less risk for the potential payout. For example, Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) have started to make strides to join the innovation going on in their industries but the prices haven't necessarily reflected that. Also, bank deregulation would create huge opportunities for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Citi (NYSE:C), and others. The overall portfolio proves this same point as well.

There are reasons to believe the underperformance of value stocks is coming to an end. The Fed raising rates, as well as strong domestic and global economies, should give investors confidence in their value picks once again. A possible risk is the lack of U.S. and Eurozone inflation, signaling possibly weaker economies than currently believed, which would hint at the continuance of growth stocks leading the market.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.