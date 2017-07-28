Funds Are Excluding Companies With No Earnings From Their Performance Metrics

In my last article, I discussed the different methods financial institutions employ to calculate a mutual fund’s Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio and how those differences could lead investors to alternate conclusions. Most financial institutions, such as Morningstar, exclude equities with negative earnings from their metrics, while a few – such as Vanguard – include equities with both positive and negative earnings in their fund’s P/E calculation.

Recently, I watched one of Vanguard’s small cap mutual funds - the VSGAX - go from a P/E of 259.3 to 27.9. This sudden drop leads me to believe Vanguard has changed their method of calculation to now exclude equities with negative earnings when reporting their fund’s financial metrics.

While there is no perfect way to handle underperforming equities in a fund’s performance calculations, excluding them altogether wouldn’t be my first choice, either. A heads up comparison between the IVV (S&P 500 Index) and the IWM (Russell 2000 index) shows how shocking the numbers truly are. Morningstar, Y-Charts, and BlackRock all report the Russell 2000 index P/E between 19 and 21, while the Wall Street Journal - which includes both positive and negative earnings - reports a P/E of over 92 (see table below).

Morningstar, Y-Charts, and BlackRock all remove the underlying equities with negative earnings, as well as equities that produce P/E ratios above 60 in their metrics. When analyzing the underlying holdings of the IWM (Russell 2000 index), there were approximately 637 equities with negative earnings and 179 equities that produced P/Es in excess of 60.

By definition, these financial institutions are only using the top-performing 59% of equities in their performance metrics leaving out the poorer performing 41%. Using the top 59% of the Russell 2000 index produces an Earnings Yield of 4.9%, but in reality, the yield is closer to around 1%, which is significantly under the S&P 500.

By the figures above, you’re left to conclude something is amiss in domestic small cap equities. For decades, the Russell 2000 has been known by many passive investors to be a high risk/high return index with scores of individual and institutional investors alike pumping money into it seeking long-term capital appreciation. While I still believe the index will outperform its counterparts in the long run, in the short/medium term, the index appears overbought.

Seeing such high valuations for small cap stocks where earnings and regulations have been relatively unchanged is puzzling. Many speculate tax reform, if it happens, will greatly benefit domestic small cap equities, but similarly discount the effects of rising interest rates on the debt service of small businesses, which already appears to be showing signs of capital constraint.

Differences in accounting policies between companies already add an extra layer of complexity when making comparisons. Many publicly-traded companies are comprised of several subsidiaries or business units that each contribute to the overall profit or loss of the firm. The share price and earnings per share of the entire firm denote the Price to Earnings ratio for publicly-traded companies: Why should an ETF or mutual fund be any different?

Any changes to the calculation of a fund’s performance metrics without proper communication and disclosure to investors further blurs fact from fiction. I have yet to see any communication or disclosures from Vanguard regarding any changes to their calculations, but it appears something did in fact change.