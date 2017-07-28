Taxing Retirement Problems: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Financial advisor and SA contributor Adam Hoffman, CFA explains how Backdoor Roth IRAs can maximize after-tax outcomes. Adam goes through a number of calculations to help readers determine when it does and does not make sense to follow the conventional wisdom about Roths and 401(k) rollovers more generally. But his article and sophisticated number-crunching serve as a reminder that some financial decisions are complex enough to benefit from the advice of a professional.

In my experience, it is above all questions requiring tax calculations for which professional advice is most helpful. The reason, quite simply, is that the Internal Revenue Code is absurdly complicated, it is constantly changing and one’s personal financial preferences interact in many and varied ways with that code – and they too (our preferences, that is) are constantly changing.

For example, you want to convert your Traditional IRA to a more tax-favored Roth IRA. But… you are or will soon be collecting Social Security. Will the added Roth income increase your taxes, and if so, by how much? If your taxes will increase, maybe it’s not worth the cost or hassle to convert. But… what if you want to bequeath your IRA to heirs? In that case, the Roth is advantageous because you are not obligated to take required minimum distributions at age 70 ½ from it. So maybe you should convert. But… conversion requires you to pay an immediate tax bill. Do you have all the necessary funds in a taxable account?

There are numerous other factors. Estate taxes can come into play for the very wealthy. There are calendrical issues as well – i.e., converting at the start of the year allows investment earnings to occur in the new tax-free account and gives you more time to consider reversing the conversion if that proves beneficial.

You get the idea. None of this means that a DIY investor can’t make all the calculations himself – just that there are many significant things a non-professional might overlook.

Your thoughts are, as always, welcome in our comments section. And please see today’s other financial advisor-related links:

