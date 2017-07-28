Bank Of America And JPMorgan: Comparing Financial Ratios

Both banks performed well given the low yield environment in Q2, but BofA's net interest income growth has outperformed JPMorgan's.

Bank of America appears to be overvalued from a P/E standpoint but currently trades at a book value of less than one.

JPMorgan appears to have better management effectiveness with a much higher ROE than BofA.

In this article, we'll compare and analyze the financial ratios of Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) following their earnings reports for Q2. I chose to compare these two banks because both banks have similar loan books and both banks earn income from both lending and fee-based services.

We'll also compare BofA and JPMorgan to peer banks like Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), Citigroup Inc. (C), and U.S. Bancorp (USB).

Q2 Earnings Recap:

Bank of America posted 46 cents EPS, beating its earnings estimate by 3 cents and beat their revenue target by $1.05B.

Trading revenue fell 9%.

Consumer Banking net income came in at $2.032B vs. $1.674B a year ago.

Wealth Management net income was $804M vs. $705M a year ago.

JPMorgan posted $1.82 EPS beating its earnings estimate by 24 cents, and revenue came in at $25.5B beating its revenue target by $1.1B.

Average core loans were up 8% y/y.

Consumer and business banking revenue +13% to $5.2B

When we see earnings reports like the ones above for our two banks, it can be rather difficult to determine who's the clear winner since each bank highlights different numbers to make their quarter look good.

Below are a few financial ratios and analysis that I believe should highlight the key differences between Bank of America and JPMorgan. Of course, this is not a comprehensive analysis, but it should give investors a good sense of how the two banks are performing.

Management Effectiveness:

In the chart below, we see a comparison between the stock prices versus the Return on Equity for the two banks.

Both stocks have performed nicely and are hovering near their highs for the year.

The disparity in stock prices is evident on the chart and can be in part attributed to the difference in ROEs of roughly 3.5% between BofA and JPM.

JPM's ROE has increased from Q1 to the Q2 earnings report. Bank of America has some catching up to do concerning its ROE.

BAC data by YCharts

ROE Industry Comparison:

The average ROE for the commercial banking industry, according to the FDIC stands at 9.32%.

for the commercial banking industry, according to the FDIC stands at Bank of America's ROE of 8.12% is below the industry average of 9.32% while JPMorgan's is well above at 11.57%.

ROE Comparison To Peer Banks:

The below chart shows where the ROEs for JPMorgan and BofA ranked with their peers.

U.S. Bancorp has the highest ROE with just over 14.

JPMorgan has the second highest ROE of the group at 11.57% second only to U.S. Bancorp.

Bank of America lags behind all of the banks rounding out the bottom of the ROEs for the largest banks.

In fairness, both Citi and BofA had a bigger hole to climb out of, following the Great Recession than the other banks in our group.

In summary, it's fair to say that the ROE for JPM is outperforming both the industry average of 9.32% and its peer group except for USB while BofA lags behind most of its peer group (except for Citi) at 8.12% and is roughly 1% below the industry average of 9.32% ROE.

BAC Return on Equity (TTM) data by YCharts

Bright Spot For Bank of America:

Looking at the ROE doesn't give us the complete picture. When we look at the percentage improvement in ROE, Bank of America leads the pack, albeit from low numbers.

Still, the percentages are moving in the right direction for Bank of America showing that management effectiveness has improved over the past year.

JPMorgan has also improved its ROE by over 10% in the past year.

BAC Return on Equity (TTM) data by YCharts

Here's The ROE Improvement For The Past Three Years:

Both Bank of America and JPMorgan have led the pack in ROE improvement over the past three years.

For BofA investors, the ROE improvement is a welcome sign and very impressive with a 240% rise in ROE over the past three years.

BAC Return on Equity (TTM) data by YCharts

Price Valuations: P/E And Forward P/E Ratios

Bank of America's P/E of 14.35 is higher than JPM's 13.52 perhaps showing that BofA is overvalued despite the difference in stock prices.

Both JPM and BofA have nearly identical forward P/Es despite the difference in stock prices.

It's important to note that BofA's P/E has come down from its lofty levels of 18 from earlier this year.

Also, it's possible BofA's P/E has more room to correct lower to better bring it in line with JPM, especially given that BofA's ROE is much lower than JPM's and most of its peers.

BAC PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Book Value And Tangible Book Value:

Unlike its P/Es, BofA trades at a lower price to book value with a .969 book value vs. JPM's 1.384.

Less than 1 is considered very good, but JPM's 1.5 is also good given the industry as a whole.

Tangible book value is more conservative (because it strips out goodwill), so it's always going to be at least equal to or greater than the book value of a company.

BofA trades just under 1.4 tangible book value while JPM trades at 1.8, where over 2 is considered high for the banking industry.

However, since JPMorgan is typically an outperformer in the industry, it typically trades at a higher valuation.

BofA's book value was below one for years while the bank struggled with the financial crisis and by itself, price to book value is not the best indicator of valuation.

BAC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Net Interest Income Or NII:

Currently, Bank of America's NII stands at about $11B while JPMorgan's NII stands at $12.21B.

Net interest income measures the profit made from lending (revenue) vs. what the bank pays depositors in interest (expense).

If you ever were curious why JPMorgan's stock price typically trades at a premium to many banks, all you have to do is look at the NII chart below. Under Jamie Dimon, JPM has been a consistent and steady performer. As a result, the stock has fared much better than most stocks in the banking industry.

Although JPM's NII is just over $1B higher than BofAs, both banks have seen a steady increase in net interest income over the past year. The rising NII figures are due in part to Fed hikes, rising yields, and loan growth.

BAC Net Interest Income (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The Yield Curve Was Challenging In Q2:

As we can see below, the 10-year yield struggled to get over 2.4% while the two-year yield remains unimpressive despite the Fed hiking rates both in March and June.

while the two-year yield remains unimpressive despite the Fed hiking rates both in March and June. Typically, the two-year yield moves as a result of Fed action, while the 10-year trades off long-term inflation and growth expectations.

Given the challenging yield environment in Q2, the fact that both of our banks posted NII numbers at $11B and $12.21B is very impressive.

2-Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

Comparing Q2 Yields To Q1 Yields:

The 10-year yield in Q2 was in stark contrast to Q1 when the 10-year yield traded above 2.4% for most of the quarter and briefly traded over 2.6%.

and briefly traded over 2.6%. It makes me optimistic to think how well our two banks will do in future quarters when the 10-year yield gets back to 2.6% or even 3%.

2-Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

Key Takeaways And Highlights:

While there are many more financial ratios and numbers to analyze, I hope the above analysis provides investors with a clearer picture of Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase following their Q2 earnings reports.

It appears from a net interest income standpoint that JPMorgan beats out BofA especially given the challenging yield environment. However, BofA's number and growth rate of NII over the past year bode well for future quarters.

In fairness, Bank of America is still in turnaround mode following the Great Recession, and this comparison is somewhat unfair since BofA had such a large hole to climb out of from the 2008 financial crisis. However, the fact that BofA is being compared to JPMorgan is a testament of how well the bank has turned around in a few short years.

From a strictly P/E standpoint, it appears BofA is slightly overvalued compared to JPM and may have some more room to correct further either in price or put up much better earnings numbers.

However, the forward P/Es are nearly identical.

And yet, JPM is trading at much higher stock price than BofA. The disparity in stock prices is evident in the points I made earlier about the amount of balance sheet restructuring that BofA has had to go through over the past few years. Investors who have been searching for a consistent performer have poured capital in JPM's stock where as BofA is still proving itself.

However, the difference in stock prices may pose an enormous investment opportunity for BofA investors as long as Moynihan and Co. can deliver on loan growth, deposit growth, and keep their balance sheet risk improving.

With BofA's book value under one, and if the bank can continue to deliver stellar NII and non-interest income numbers like the past two quarters, BofA's stock price may have more room to run higher than JPM's.

Given JPM's stellar Q2 performance in a low yield environment, if the 10-year yield gets back to 2.6% or possibly 2.8%, and the economy is growing close to 3%, it's easy for JPM to reach $100 or possibly $120 in the next few quarters. For BofA, $30 to $35 seems doable in that scenario, but this is just my opinion.

Of course, much of the outcome depends on how well the economy performs in the U.S. and globally.

