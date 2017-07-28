Arbutus Seeks To Eradicate Hep B

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is a $200 million market cap company focused on its early stage pipeline targeting a cure for patients suffering from chronic hepatitis B viral (HBV) infection. According to the company CEO, Dr. Mark J. Murray, Arbutus is the industry leader in "lipid nanoparticle technology which is enabling the future of mRNA therapeutics." ABUS lipid nanoparticle platform is being used as a delivery vehicle for it's HBV and other potential RNAi technologies. The company believes its HBV RNAi treatment candidate pipeline with multiple mechanisms of action, including direct anti-viral and immune stimulation approaches, will result in a curative combination therapy. Experts report that these claims may not be that far-fetched, with a cure anticipated. The HBV pipeline figure from ABUS website is shown below:

HBV is a disease of the liver caused by viral infection. 20%-30% of all chronic hepatitis B patients develop serious complications like cirrhosis or liver cancer. HBV infection results in more deaths each year than AIDS, tuberculosis, or malaria, with deaths resulting from liver disease and cancer caused by hepatitis (with five variations) rising from 890,000 in 1990 to 1.45 million in 2013. Currently there are about 350 million chronic HBV patients worldwide and 786,000 reported HBV-related deaths in 2010. One estimated market for Hepatitis B treatment is expected to reach $3.5 billion by 2021, with a slow growth CAGR of 2.3%. Other estimates predict faster growth, with U.S. HBV patient infection rates predicted to grow much faster at around 15.4%, and with European infection rate increasing at 9%, through 2033. Capturing even a sliver of this market could be significant for ABUS.

ARB-1467, an RNAi, utilizes Arbutus’ proprietary lipid nanoparticle platform made up of three RNAi sequence mechanisms to target all four HBV transcripts. Preclinical studies showed reduction in all viral antigen levels as well as HBV DNA and cccDNA. ABUS is currently conducting a phase 2 multi-dose trial for ARB-1467. Single dose ARB-1467 treatment resulted in significant reductions in serum hepatitis B surface antigen levels in both HBeAg Negative and HBeAg Positive Patients. Most importantly, multi-dose results showed additive effect in reducing serum hepatitis B surface antigens. Data was reported at EASL in April 2017. Results of biweekly dosing expected in 3Q 2017. The company will initiate a study evaluating long-term dosing with immune modulating agents in 2H 2017. This is a pivotal study as an observing investor, as the company is exploring the possibility of driving hepatitis B surface antigen levels to such low levels as to be undetectable.



ARB-1740, also an RNAi, uses ABUS lipid nanoparticle platform a different set of three RNAi sequence mechanisms to target all four HBV transcripts. Preclinical studies have shown that ARB-1740 demonstrates greater anti HBV activity than ARB-1467. The company is currently conducting a phase 1b/2a multi-dosing clinical trial with key readout available in 2H 2017. It is being examined for potential advancements or improvements in safety and efficacy for ABUS' HBV product line.



AB-423, an oral capsid (core protein) inhibitor, has generated positive preclinical data demonstrating promising and supportive RNAi therapy anti-HBV activity. Current therapies for HBV reduce HBV DNA serum levels but HBV replication continues in the liver. Because capsid proteins are required for viral replication, ABUS is working to develop capsid core protein inhibitors, or capsid assembly inhibitors, to supplement treatment for HBV. Several novel candidates are the result of this early preclinical work.



On the partnership front, Arbutus receives royalty payments based on three drugs originally licensed to Talon (bought by a fairly respectable Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, SPPI). Alocrest and Brakiva were part of the original deal utilizing ABUS' lipid nanoparticle drug delivery platform. Alnylam has also been granted a license by ABUS for use of lipid nanoparticle platform in three products, ALN-TTR02 (patisiran), ALN-VSP, and ALN-PCS02. ABUS will receive specific milestone and royalty payments if these candidates are marketed. ABUS once had a potential $75 million licensing deal with Alexion for its lipid nanoparticle RNAi delivery platform, but the deal was recently dropped due to reevaluation by Alexion. ABUS received a non-refundable $7.5 million up-front payment. Because Alexion was pursuing a rare disease model with the lipid nanoparticle platform, it appears to be more of a resource-budgeting issue rather than being indicative of functional shortfall. Moreover the HBV studies utilizing the delivery platform confer anti-HBV activity. ABUS acquired Enantigen in 2014, reeling in its HBV surface antigen secretion inhibitor program.

The company reported $123 million in cash at end Q1 2017. Net loss was reported at $18.6 million. This puts the end of the cash runway at about end of 2018, well past its key phase 2 readouts in HBV.

Because of the small market cap for ABUS and promise that RNAi approaches are showing in viral disease, Strong Bio sees an opportunity in ABUS if the final phase 2 readouts generate greater than 95% efficacy and/or a different subset of adverse events than other leading treatments (which range from 91% efficacy to 96+% efficacy). That may sound like a high bar to set. But if the company is truly onto something in the space, greater than 99% viral particle reduction levels are possible with combination therapy, and that would probably be rewarded by FDA with Breakthrough Therapy designation. Until this data can be analyzed, it is purely speculative investment with higher risk than even Strong Bio wants to chance. With impressive enough multi-dose results, this company is likely a buyout candidate and the price per share could ascend rapidly. Interestingly, 7 analyst consensus is at $7.5 per share, nearly twice its current price per share.

Risks for Arbutus include competition. ABUS is not the only small cap biotechnology company with sole focus on curing hepatitis B. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (CTRV) is also a small pharma with the same focus. Moreover, current Hep B treatments by big pharma have very very good success rates, and will offer significant competition. Because there are some patients that will escape these therapies, even small percentages of a large global market could mean a significant rise in share price for a small market cap company. If very high anti-HBV results are demonstrated for its phase 2 studies, the company will have more expensive phase 3 studies to tackle, and that will mean greater research and development expenses. Thus, dilution is eventually a likely risk. The company has no approved products, so delays and risks of FDA approval, large scale manufacturing, and commercialization are all potential pitfalls. In addition, its entire phase 1 and phase 2 portfolio is HBV related. Still, the company does have the ability to apply its anti-viral and RNAi technologies to other (retro)viral infections, such as influenza, and potential gene therapy targets.

