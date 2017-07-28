An In-Depth Analysis Of Calithera Bioscience (Part 1)

I have concerns that the clinical trial testing CB-839 in combination with Nivolumab is not supported by preclinical data.

The CB-839/Everolimus combination has a PFS of 8.5 months in the third line setting in RCC - better than currently approved therapies.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ: CALA) is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that is currently developing two novel small molecule inhibitors CB-839 and CB-1158. The first section will focus entirely on CB-839, whereas in the second part I will cover CB-1158 and estimate the current value of the company.

CB-839

As opposed to normal cells, cancer cells need a lot of glutamine and have been shown to slow down proliferation or even commit suicide if they cannot take up enough of this metabolite. After uptake, glutaminase converts glutamine to glutamate and Calithera's CB-839 blocks exactly this step.

Glutamine is usually depleted from the tumor microenvironment, as the tumors take up so much glutamine. Proliferating T cells need glutamine to support their expansion. Thus a glutamine deprived microenvironment negatively affects their growth.

Since blocking glutaminase increases the glutamine level in the tumor microenvironment, the hope is that CB-839 has a double-edged effect, first starving the tumor of glutamine and second enhancing the immune response against it.

Importantly, clinical phase 1 trials have shown that CB-839 monotherapy is exceptionally well tolerated in patients with advanced cancers, with less than 5% of patients experiencing drug-related adverse events grade 3 or higher.

Monotherapy of CB-839 has low to medium anti-tumor efficacy in some tumor types, but generally, it has been shown to work best in combination with other drugs. Thus I will focus the article entirely on the combination of CB-839 with other therapies.

CB-839 in renal cell carcinoma

Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) can be subdivided into several types, with the most common form being the clear cell RCC (ccRCC). In 90% of all ccRCC cases, the VHL gene is mutated or silenced. VHL inactivation has been shown to profoundly alter the metabolic requirements of these tumors, making them, among other metabolites, especially sensitive to glutamine deprivation.

In addition to that, CB-839 sensitive RCC cell lines downregulate mTOR signaling. This provided a rationale to combine the mTOR inhibitor Everolimus with CB-839 and indeed, the combination of these two drugs was shown to have a synergistic effect on reducing tumor growth in xenograft mouse models.

Preliminary results from combining CB-839 and Everolimus in RCC

In the clinical trial testing the CB-839/ Everolimus combination, CB-839 did not increase the severity or frequency of Everolimus toxicities. Importantly the combination achieved a 93% disease control rate (DCR) (n=15, 12 ccRCC and 3 papillary RCC) and 7% objective response rate (ORR). Importantly the median progression-free survival (PFS) of the evaluable patients (n=8) was 8.5 months (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Median progression free survival with CB-839 and Everolimus in RCC. Source: Calithera Biosciences

All ccRCC patients received at least two prior treatments, which were comprised of minimum one tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI; Everolimus is also a TKI) and in 64% of cases a checkpoint inhibitor (mostly anti-PD1). 78% of patients had a progressive disease before they started the treatment with CB-839/Everolimus.

Due to these data, the FDA granted CB-839 fast track designation in combination with Everolimus for the treatment of metastatic ccRCC who have received 2 or more lines of therapy. Fast track indication enables frequent meetings with the FDA, and it provides the opportunity to submit sections of a new drug application (NDA) on a rolling basis as data become available. A randomized phase II study testing CB-839 with Everolimus will commence in the second half of 2017 and updated phase 1 data will also be presented still in this year.

Potential competitors in the 3rd line indication for RCC

Data from the metastatic RCC database consortium comprises a summary on the duration of PFS for already approved therapies in the 3rd line setting (about 12.5% of patients were of non-clear histology). Axitinib (5.9 months, TKI) and Sunitinib (4.9 months, TKI) achieved the best PFS and Everolimus single treatment had a PFS of 3.7 months in this cohort.

A multicentered phase II trial tests sorafenib (TKI) and bevacizumab (anti-VEGF) in the 3rd line setting for patients with metastatic RCC. Preliminary results indicate a PFS of 6.5 months for the combination of these drugs.

Conclusion

I think it is a good move to focus on the 3rd line setting only. While limiting the potential target population (only 22% of patients with metastatic RCC receive a 3rd line treatment), they will have a higher chance of approval in doing so. That is because, there is fierce competition for 1st and 2nd line indications, especially with immunotherapies starting to occupy the space.

The CB-839/Everolimus combo seems to be able to increase the PFS of patients in the 3rd line setting compared to already approved therapies (presuming that the addition of more patients will not change the PFS a lot). The patient population was heavily pretreated with TKI and also checkpoint inhibitors, so this is in line with use as 3rd line treatment. Importantly, two studies reported a correlation between PFS and OS in metastatic RCC (here and here), which strengthens Calithera's preliminary data. Nonetheless, there are enough examples where PFS could not predict OS. Thus I believe that it is best to remain conservative when assessing the likelihood of approval for CB-839/Everolimus in 3rd line advanced/metastatic RCC.

CB-830 in triple negative breast cancer

In very much the same fashion as for RCC, Calithera found a preclinical rationale to combine CB-839 with paclitaxel in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). First of all, TNBCs were found to have a higher rate of glutamine utilization, which correlated with sensitivity to CB-839. Furthermore, increased glutamine utilization and glutaminase activity related with Paclitaxel resistance.

Preliminary results of the CB-839 and Paclitaxel combination in TNBC

CB-839 was not found to increase the severity and frequency of paclitaxel expected adverse events in TNBC. In a recent data update of the clinical phase 1 trial, Calithera described 31% ORR and 69% DCR at the ≥ 600 mg dose level administered twice daily (n= 16 patients) (Figure 2).

The patients were heavily pretreated, with a median of 3 prior treatments and 82% of patients already received a taxane therapy (Paclitaxel belongs to the taxane family). Thus these patients would not be expected to be sensitive to treatment with paclitaxel anymore.

Figure 2. Clinical outcomes in TNBC patients treated with CB-839 and Paclitaxel. Source: Calithera Bioscience

Taking a closer look at the data, we can appreciate that in patients with African ancestry (AA), the treatment seems to work very well. The ORR is 50%, and all of the responding women had received paclitaxel at some point during prior therapy. Although the reasons for this are not fully understood, an indicator might be that median glutamine consumption is 4.5 times higher in estrogen-receptor-negative tumors from AA patients than in ones with European ancestry. Importantly, the glutamine consumption in adjacent healthy tissue is not significantly different.

In the planned phase II trial, commencing in the second half of 2017, CB-839 and Paclitaxel will be tested as 1st or 3rd line agents in taxane-refractory advanced/metastatic TNBC. Additionally, Calithera plans to split both cohorts into groups comprising either patients from African or non-African ancestry. Furthermore, an update on the current phase 1 trial is expected still in 2017.

Immunotherapy in TNBC

TNBC poses quite some challenge for new therapies, especially immunotherapies had a hard life so far. The ORR of Pembrolizumab - Merck's (MRK) anti-PD-1 antibody - is only 5%, and it has a PFS and OS of 2.0 and 8.9 months respectively. A combination of pembrolizumab with Incyte's IDO inhibitor Epacadostat also showed an ORR of only 10%. Only a combination of atezolizumab (anti-PD-L1 antibody, Roche) and nab-paclitaxel seems to work better, with an ORR of 42% in a phase 1b trial. This combination is currently tested for first line setting in TNBC.

Conclusion

In TNBC immunotherapy hasn't had as large an impact as in lung cancer or melanoma. Thus I would argue that in advanced TNBC there is still plenty of room for novel therapies. Given the strong ORR data, especially in patients with AA, Calithera certainly has potential in TNBC even as a 1st line treatment. I think that it will be substantial for Calithera to further investigate the reasons for the improved ORR in AA patients. Also, they will need to elucidate whether glutamine utilization or glutaminase expression is a predictor of success or not.

Combination of CB-839 with nivolumab

Preventing the tumor from taking up all the available glutamine, enhances its concentration in the tumor microenvironment. Higher levels of glutamine were shown to increase T cell proliferation.

Preclinical results from combining CB-839 with anti-PD-(NYSE:L)1 treatments

Blocking glutaminase activity with CB-839 has hardly any impact on T cell activation and proliferation in cell culture conditions and only a slightly negative impact in a mouse T cell stimulation model. Furthermore, Calithera could show that CB-839 synergized with anti-PD-(L)1 treatment in preclinical melanoma and colorectal cancer models. Calithera’s working model is that checkpoint inhibitors partially relieve T-cell suppression, but low nutrient availability in the tumor microenvironment limits a full-blown immune response (Figure 3).

Figure 3. Proposed mechanism for the synergistic effect of CB-839 + anti-PD-(L)1. Source: Calithera Biosciences

Clinical trial of CB-839 and Nivolumab in several cancer types

Based on these preclinical findings Calithera will start a phase 1/2 clinical trial combining CB-839 with Nivolumab (anti-PD-1, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) enrolling patients in ccRCC, melanoma and non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In the Phase 2 part of the trial, Calithera will focus, in 4 out of 5 cohorts, on patients who progressed on prior anti-PD1 treatment (these patients are eligible if they had a stable disease as the best outcome) or patients who are on a prolonged stable disease with anti-PD-1 (to which CB-839 is added on).

For the following reasons I have concerns regarding this clinical trial:

First, there is no data of a synergistic effect between CB-839 and Nivolumab in preclinical models of renal cell carcinoma and lung cancer. A reason for this might be that the available mouse models, Renca and Lewis lung carcinoma (LLC), are not ideal for modeling ccRCC and NSCLC (the Renca model has no VHL mutation, and for LLC it is not certain whether it is of the non-small-cell type). Nonetheless, it would be good to show a synergistic effect of the combination also in these models, especially since they have set up the LLC model already for experiments with CB-1158.

Second, no preclinical data is supporting the idea that combination of CB-839 and Nivolumab could evoke a response in a PD-1 resistant patient. And third, a high PD-L1 expression is associated with a significantly higher ORR, especially in NSCLC, melanoma and RCC.

However, since eligible patients are not allowed to have better than a stable disease with anti-PD1, Calithera will enrich for patients with a lower expression of PD-L1. These most likely utilize different mechanisms to suppress the immune system (e.g. excluding T cells from the tumor). In this situation, it remains questionable if the combination of CB-839 with Nivolumab will have an additive benefit.

In my opinion, a rationale for choosing this design is to position themselves to access the largely untapped pool of patients that progress on anti-PD1 therapy. By doing so they avoid the fierce competition with other checkpoint combinations, aiming to be used as first immunotherapy indication. Another point might be, that if they show a response in these patients, they can be more certain that this is due to CB-839.

At this point, with such scarce data available, I would stay cautious in assessing the likelihood that the combination of CB-839 and Nivolumab can be successful in anti-PD-1 progressors. Calithera will present initial results from this clinical trial later this year.

In the second part of the article, I will discuss Calithera's arginase inhibitor CB-1158, look at the company's cash runway, estimate the current worth of the company, and address specific risks inherent to Calithera Biosciences.

