LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call SlidesJul.28.17 | About: LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) The following slide deck was published by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. in conjunction with their 2017 Q2 earnings call. 117 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Basic Materials, Specialty Chemicals, Earnings SlidesWant to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.Disagree with this article? Submit your own.To report a factual error in this article, click here