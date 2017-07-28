Foxconn's American Dream: Wisconsin Shells Out $3 Billion To Hon Hai Precision Industry

Michigan Governor Snyder on Thursday: "You have to ask what price is Wisconsin paying to get them to come there?", adding: "I don’t believe in buying companies into our states."

Hon Hai also plans to invest up to $10 billion in the U.S. starting with a large LCD plant in Wisconsin, with Wisconsin Governor Walker offering $3 billion in commitments.

After last year’s acquisition of Sharp, Hon Hai has now set its sights on Toshiba's lucrative memory-chip business, with Apple and Amazon to inject funds.

Since the iPhone was introduced in 2007, Foxconn Technology has become a virtual household name as one of Apple's main suppliers.

Hon Hai Precision Industry, better known through its subsidiary Foxconn, is the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and the third-largest information technology company by revenue.

Terry Gou, founder and CEO of Taiwan's largest company Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCPK:HNHAF) (OTCPK:HNHAY), better known as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) supplier Foxconn Technology Group (OTC:FXCOF), is full of ambition and ready to move up the value chain.

After last year’s decision to acquire Japanese electronics manufacturer Sharp (OTCPK:SHCAY), which makes display panels for iPads and iPhones, Hon Hai has now set its sights on Toshiba's (OTCPK:TOSBF) lucrative memory-chip business. According to Gou, both Apple and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will be injecting funds into the deal.

And this week POTUS took to Twitter with the following news: “Thank you Foxconn, for investing $10 BILLION DOLLARS with the potential for up to 13K new jobs in Wisconsin! MadeInTheUSA", tweeted President Trump after the company announced a new plant to make display panels.

This single event perhaps highlights Hon Hai’s impressive ability throughout its 43-year history to plan ahead and adapt, and thereby continue its stellar growth path despite an ever-changing global business environment. This key trait of Gou has ultimately made Hon Hai Precision Industry what it is today, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and the third-largest information technology company by revenue.

Since Apple's iPhone was introduced in 2007, Hon Hai’s main subsidiary, Foxconn, has become a virtual household name to both industry watchers and investors alike, although far fewer seem to have heard of its listed parent company Hon Hai Precision Industry. One thing is clear though, Hon Hai is no longer content with merely assembling products for others. It increasingly wants to manufacture its own higher margin components to compensate for slimmer profits in its core business.

Terry Gou has therefore been seeking to expand the company by developing brand-name products through both acquisitions and internal projects. Last year’s acquisition of Sharp is clearly a means to achieve that goal, thanks to Sharp’s popular TV sets and appliances. Finland’s Nokia (NYSE:NOK), well-known for once dominated the global handset market before selling that business to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in 2014, last year agreed an indirect licensing deal with Foxconn via third-party HMD Global.

Andy Rubin, well-known as creator of Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Android OS, has publicized the financial and production support Foxconn is providing for his upcoming "Essential Phone", which will be released into the market in a few weeks, and Hon Hai has also created a new brand for TV sets and smartphones under the name InFocus.

Hon Hai currently employs around 700,000 people in China alone, significantly down from a peak of 1 million, as it continues to automate at a rapid pace in response to rising wages. In a recent statement, it identified several key areas for continued growth, including mobile devices, IoT, big data, cloud computing, "smart lives," industry 4.0 automation, robotics and advanced TV display technologies

What all this has meant in terms of revenue growth and net profit since the turn of the century is clear to see. Hon Hai’s total revenue in 2016 was NT$4.356 trillion, approximately $136 billion. For context, subsidiary Foxconn earns more than half of its revenue from doing business with Apple. Foxconn’s reliance on orders from Apple was the reason Hon Hai was unable to increase revenue and profits in 2016, as Apple too experienced a revenue decline of its own amid iPhone’s first-ever annual drop in sales since its inception 10 years ago. Hon Hai’s 2017 revenue is expected to grow between 5% and 10% due to the iPhone 8.

Hon Hai has also announced plans to invest up to $10 billion in the U.S. starting with a $7 billion display-making plant in order for Foxconn to produce larger flat-screen LCD display panels. Foxconn of course already has factories in China and other countries globally, and the stated $10 billion investment is more than Hon Hai’s total capex over the past five years combined.

Hon Hai was only planning to invest in the U.S. if and when Foxconn’s demands were met, and it seems Mr. Gou got his way as Wisconsin has lured the company to its state in exchange for approximately $3 billion in commitments, with an offering of tax credits, training grants and infrastructure improvements. In return, Foxconn said it will create around 3,000 jobs and Wisconsin’s economic development corporation is claiming the plant will result in about 10,000 construction jobs for building the facility and another 6,000 indirect positions. The WEDC expects approximately $3.3 million investment per employee from Hon Hai.

The WEDC claims there is potential for total payroll to climb to 13,000 in the future, crucial for the state to justify its $3 billion expense, but that’s very unlikely because Hon Hai will only invest billions in the U.S., and can only make U.S. plants viable, by keeping staffing low and leaning on automation as much as possible to boost its productivity. Basically the same "modus operandi" as applied to its Chinese manufacturing plants. It’s also important to keep in mind that investment pledges mentioned in press releases and news articles don't always equate to the final reality.

Case in point, three years ago, Hon Hai signed a deal with the government of Jakarta, Indonesia, to invest $1 billion and employ local workers to make electronics. That never happened. Neither did a $30 million factory in Pennsylvania that was announced a year earlier.

This past year alone, Hon Hai has pledged investments of approximately $5 billion in India, $3.65 billion in Kunshan, China, $8.8 billion in Guangzhou, China, and including $10 billion in the U.S., the tally currently stands at around $27.5 billion of total commitments.

In terms of expected stock performance as of today, the consensus forecast amongst 21 analysts covering Hon Hai advises that the company will outperform the market. This has been the consensus forecast since the sentiment of investment analysts improved on March 31, 2017. The previous consensus forecast advised investors to hold.

For full-year 2016, Hon Hai announced a dividend of NT$4.50, 53% of last year’s earnings, with dividend ex-date July 13, 2017. This represents a 36% increase over previous year and offers a current yield of 3.9% at today’s share price. P/B stands at 1.8, P/S at 0.46, P/E at 13.5, with average growth rate around 12.5%. Main exchange listings on Taiwan's TWSE and London's LSE, and OTC listed on U.S. market (low OTC liquidity, not recommended).

Fortunately for shareholders, Hon Hai’s chairman, Terry Gou, didn't get where he is today by simply spending huge amounts of money on factories worldwide. Instead he has skillfully learned to entice leaders into thinking big, letting them pay their fair share in the process, and modernized operations in order to keep Hon Hai Precision Industry’s growth firmly on track.

"TV was invented in America" chairman Gou said at the White House press conference. "Yet America does not have a single LCD factory to produce a complete 8K system", referring to the latest generation in TV picture clarity, offering four times the resolution of HDTVs. "We are going to change that".

