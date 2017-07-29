3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: July 29, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest designed to help you keep up with recent goings-on from the world of pharma and biotech!

AstraZeneca dips on negative lung cancer results

Much ado has been made about AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) pivotal first-line study for the combination of durvalumab and tremelimumab (MYSTIC), mainly because it would be breaking into a critical treatment space, with a potentially wider net than Merck's (NYSE:MRK) pembrolizumab (patients were required to have only 25% PD-L1 expression compared with a more stringent 50% needed to use pembrolizumab in the first line setting).

Rumor has had it that AZN was not happy with the results, and that pessimism came to a head recently as it announced top-line data for MYSTIC describing primary progression-free survival results.

Unfortunately, this endpoint was not met in the combination durvalumab/tremelimumab arm; progression-free survival was no different from the chemotherapy arm.

Still, the trial continues, as AZN seeks to assess a potential difference in overall survival between the combination, durvalumab alone, and chemotherapy.

Looking forward: At the time of writing, AZN is looking to face a 15% haircut on the NYSE. This might be a culmination of pessimism and somewhat negative results, but I don't really agree with viewing this as a total loss...yet. The immune checkpoint inhibitors have been notorious for their unimpressive progression-free survival benefit, before they go on to yield impressive overall survival. Granted, the pembrolizumab first-line study (KEYNOTE-024) did see an improvement in PFS, but immune checkpoint inhibitors have proven time and again that PFS is not the most relevant endpoint in these trials.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a setback, too

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) has a good number of approved therapies that are intended as improved versions of other approved treatments. One of its wholly original compounds is called dantrolene, branded as Ryanodex.

This agent has previously been approved as a treatment for malignant hyperthermia, which can be induced by anesthesia. Dantrolene has been shown to help overcome this condition and prevent serious complications.

Since then, EGRX has moved toward getting this drug approved for use as an intervention for patients with exertional heat stroke. Previously, a clinical study in the acute and emergency care setting showed an encouraging improvement in neurological impairment (evaluated by the Glasgow Coma Scale) compared with standard of care alone.

With a rolling NDA complete in January 2017, the FDA had until July 23 to get a response to EGRX, a date that was not met.

But now, EGRX has received a complete response letter from the FDA, indicating that the agency wants another clinical trial run for dantrolene in patients with exertional heat stroke. EGRX did not offer further details on why this might be so.

Looking forward: This is a bit surprising, given how strong the efficacy data looked on the first trial for dantrolene. For what it's worth, once EGRX got rolling on a clinical trial, it took very little time to complete accrual of patients, and in about a year the entire process was wrapped up. With the FDA's guidance, EGRX should be able to get on track quickly so it can resubmit. But this is a definite setback for a company that is still working to achieve positive cash flow.

Ablynx treatment program for thrombocytopenia gets fast tracked

Thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura is a rare blood disorder that leads to random clot formation throughout the body. As such, platelets get expended, leading to an inability to form clots when the body actually needs them. For patients who develop acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, plasma exchange is the current standard of care. Beyond that, however, there aren't any effective options.

Ablynx (OTC:ABLYF) currently has a late-stage antibody that targets von Willebrand's factor called caplacizumab. Recently, phase 3 results published in the New England Journal of Medicine showed that caplacizumab could resolve acquired thrombocytopenic purpura more quickly than placebo.

Now ABLYF has moved forward toward regulatory submissions, and the big news for it is that the FDA has granted caplacizumab fast track status, which could significantly shorten the time it takes for the FDA to review its drug application, which ABLYF intends to file in 2018.

Looking forward: Not a bad bit of news at all here! Fast track status puts a bit of a stamp on the FDA's confidence in this agent, given what it's seen so far. An ongoing phase 3 trial (HERCULES) should have results later this year, so ABLYF is going to be worth watching, as those phase 3 findings will undoubtedly loom large when it comes time to submit to the FDA.

