Discover Financial Services: Golden Opportunity

DFS capitalized on its low valuation by reducing float by 1.9% in the quarter, with an additional $2.5B (11% of total float) authorized for the next year.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) recently became an even better bargain for DGI and value investors after releasing impressive top-line, but discouraging bottom line 2Q results. Company-wide volume grew 12% year-over-year and revenue grew 9% year-over-year, driven by loan growth in both credit cards and total balances expanding by 8%. Additionally, the company grew its deposit base by 11%. However, charge-off normalization caused rates to rise by 52 basis points to 2.79%. As a result, EPS declined $.07 year-over-year. Despite the spike in charge-offs, CEO David Nelms did not sound concerned. At the earnings call he explained:

For the first time since 2009 industry-wide card charge-off rates have registered a sustained rise, we believe, driven largely by an increasing supply of consumer credit. Although our charge-off rate remains below the industry average and historical norms, we've responded by tightening certain underwriting standards over recent quarters. Major downturns in the credit cycle usually require an economic recession as a catalyst. However, microeconomic and macroeconomic conditions remain favorable for U.S. consumers, with a robust labor market, rising housing prices, and manageable debt to disposable income levels. Therefore, we are taking advantage of these favorable conditions to grow loans to prime customers.

In sync with the confidence projected by management, the company used its cash-generation prowess to hike the dividend by 16.7%, maintaining its pattern of consistent dividend growth since 2013:

DFS Dividend Per Share (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Additionally, the company continues to buy back shares hand-over-fist, reducing float by nearly 2% in the quarter alone, with announced plans to reduce float by an additional 11% (at present market cap) over the next year:

DFS Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway:

With a growing online banking business, cheap valuation, consistent top-line growth and improving loan diversity supported by strong micro and macro economic factors, and massive shareholders capital returns, DFS is a bargain for Value investors. With a mere 20% payout ratio and a price-to-cash-flow ratio of 5.6, this cash cow should continue to generate consistently strong income growth and after charge-off normalization trends stabilize, continued top-line growth will combine with heavy float reduction to produce solid EPS growth for shareholders, making it also an enticing buy for DGI investors. The company's sizable post-earnings dip provides a golden opportunity for Value and DGI investors to initiate or add to a position in this cash cow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.