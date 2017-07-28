Gilead Sciences' Q2: Not Enough To Move The Stock

Gilead Sciences (GILD) delivered an earnings beat in the second quarter. That said, the quarter didn’t do much in terms of improving financials. Things simply declined less than expected. I’ve been writing about Gilead Science for a couple of years now. If there’s one company that I’ve been spot on about, it’s GILD. The drug maker has faced the tumultuous problem of finding a source of revenue to replace its slowing Hepatitis C division of drugs. While there was some growth in certain areas of their drug portfolio, Gilead still hasn’t shown anything stemming off shrinking revenues and income.

Financials

The second quarter outperformed estimates. Wall Street estimates for earnings per share were around an average of $2.15. Gilead turned in earnings of $2.56 (after onetime items) a share; handily outperforming those expectations. I still don’t see this as a catalyst capable of delivering a return to the stock price runs of the past. Revenues fell 8.2% year over year to $7.14 billion. This corresponded to an even larger percentage loss in net income of 12% on total net income of $3.073 billion. Total product sales are also pulling back. For the quarter product sales fell almost 8%, while antiviral sales stemmed their losses and produced a relatively flat 0.2% increase.

All in all, Gilead’s financial position is still incredibly secure considering their large stash of cash on hand at the end of Q1. Perhaps the thing most troubling to me about their balance sheet is the large level of debt at the end of that quarter. At almost $27 billion, the company’s debt position was nearly double their cash position.

Back in 2016, the company made a mistake in tossing $10 billion into stock buybacks. My main criticism stems from the fact that the stock is now drastically cheaper than it was throughout most of 2016, which says to me that they paid big premiums for what is now a heavily discounted stock price in comparison. That cash could have been used for acquisitions, or simply kept in wait. They could be doing stock buybacks now and getting quite the deal on their P/E of 9.

Drugs and Pipeline

Their antiviral drugs are performing a perilous balancing act. Harvoni sales declined 46% to a little under $1.4 billion. Countering this continued fallout for the drug was a 999% increase in Epclusa sales. Epclusa is a newer combination Hep C drug, which had virtually no sales last year; but is up to over $2 billion in sales worldwide. The problem being that it is merely replacing Harvoni and Sovaldi market share.

Genvoya is also growing rapidly with 184% sales growth for the quarter. At over $1.6 billion in sales in the first six months, this HIV drug offers the best diversified source of income outside of Hepatitis C; but it is still not enough to counter the decline. I suppose that’s the problem with creating a cure for a disease.

For this stock price to get its groove back, the company really needs a new drug. The pipeline has many promising products within the HIV realm, but until they actually get full approval it’s unlikely that we’ll see a revenue reversal. Plus, competitors also have product lines for HIV treatment. Unless they have a breakthrough in the field that’s as drastic as Harvoni has been for Hepatitis C patients, I don’t think we’ll see the same fireworks. Oncology has been the rumored target area for months; but we haven’t gotten past the rumor stage.

Zydelig ran into some hot water last year after deaths during trials, and hasn’t taken off as quickly as some would have hoped in terms of sales figures. What everyone really wants to see here is an acquisition. There was discussion of Incyte, but that never played out (at least not yet). The company is either playing the whole M&A thing extremely hush hush, or they don’t want to buy anything. Personally, I think management is stuck.

It bothers me how much cash they used in stock buybacks. It has limited Gilead’s purchasing power. Don’t get me wrong, they have billions to work with. I just hate seeing all that money flow out of the company for shares purchased at way too high a price. It speaks loads about where their management is at right now; and where they’re heading. Either way, until we see something new, I expect very little from Gilead’s stock. It’s becoming ever more clear that their product line cannot right itself as it currently stands. Where's the catalyst for expansion? A simple beat on earnings is not enough if your net income is still declining.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.