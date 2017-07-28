AltaGas: Strong Q2 Results, Still Time To Buy This 7.2% Dividend Growth Stock

AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) released strong Q2 2017 earnings and raised its outlook for 2017. However, its stock price remains very weak and dipped to as low as C$28.82 per share on the day its financial report was released. Given the near-term uncertainty of the WGL acquisition, it is understandable that many investors would simply bypass the stock.

Meanwhile, the company pays a decent yield of $0.175/share per month which is equivalent to 7.26% of dividend yield. This dividend is indeed safe and sustainable. The company has increased its dividend in each of the past 7 years and is likely to continue do so this year. For patient investors, this is a great opportunity to buy this dividend growth stock at a deep discount.

Q2 Financial Highlights

The table below shows AltaGas' second-quarter financial highlights. Its normalized EBITDA was C$166 million, an increase of 8% compared to C$153 million in Q2 2016. Its normalized funds from operations were C$123 million or C$0.72 per share. It was an 8% increase in its normalized FFO.

Following the release of its report, the company has raised its 2017 EBITDA outlook to low double-digit growth rate. Management noted the following key drivers contributing to the growth in 2017:

First full year of commercial operations at the Townsend Facility, and Townsend 2A will also reach commercial operations in Q4 2017.

Higher earnings from frac exposed volumes as a result of higher commodity prices;

Higher expected earnings from the Northwest Hydro Facilities due to contractual price increases and continued improvements in operational efficiency.

Actual weather in the first half of 2017 was colder at certain of the Utilities.

Contributions from the Pomona Energy Storage Facility.

Higher earnings from renewables energy.

Higher earnings from energy services.

Higher expected volumes at the Gordondale facility.

Decrease in administrative expenses as a result of various cost savings initiatives.

With its EBITDA to grow in its low double digit, it appears that AltaGas is on track to a solid 2017.

WGL Acquisition

Since the WGL acquisition appears to be one of the main reasons the company's share price has been repressed, investors are keen to find out if there is any update on the acquisition. On April 24, the company filed regulatory applications with the public utility commissions in the states where WGL operates. Both AltaGas also filed their voluntary Joint Notice to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), and an application with the United States FERC. On July 6, Altagas received FERC's approval for the acquisition. On July 17, the merger was deemed approved by the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice, for one year. The next is the CFIUS review which management expects to be completed by the end of September 2017.

As part of the financing strategy for the acquisition of WGL, AltaGas is launching the first phase of its asset sale process. The company plans to sell its large-scale, gas-fired power generation assets in California, together with smaller non-core assets. Depending on the timing of the sale, it may impact the company's EBITDA in 2017. The added uncertainty and the difficulty in analyzing its financial reports is one of the main reasons why AltaGas' stock price has been repressed in the past few months. However, with the acquisition comes to near, this uncertainty will eventually fade away.

Dividend Sustainability

AltaGas pays a monthly dividend to its shareholders. As the chart below shows, the company has been increasing its dividend since it has converted from an income trust to a corporation on 2010. From 2010 to now, the company's dividend had grown by a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. Its dividend had increased quite nicely from C$1.32 to C$2.10.

Source: June 2017 Investor Presentation

In the past 7 years, the company's dividend payout ratio based on normalized funds from operations (FFO) is below the company's target of 60%. Even with capital expenditure subtracted from FFO, its payout ratio still remains healthy.

Last year, AltaGas increased its monthly dividend payment from C$0.165 to C$0.175 on its September payable date. In 2015, the company raised its monthly dividend twice, on its June payable date and November payable date. It is almost a year since AltaGas increased its dividend from last year, it is likely that AltaGas will increase its dividend this coming fall. Since the company has reiterated in its Q2 that they are targeting an annual dividend increase of 8%-10% through 2021, we anticipate the monthly dividend will likely be between C$0.189 and C$0.1925 per share after the dividend hike.

With a dividend hike, it will like push the dividend yield much higher to above 7.8%. This will hopefully provide support to its share price.

Investor Takeaway

Altagas had a strong Q2 earnings and is expecting a low double-digit EBITDA growth rate for 2017. However, its WGL acquisition which expects to be closed in the first half of 2018 adds near-term uncertainties. As a result, its stock price has been repressed. However, the company currently pays a sustainable dividend equivalent to 7.26% yield at today's stock price. With a likely dividend hike this coming fall, dividend growth investors may wish to establish their position while the company's stock price remains at a discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATGFF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.