Exxon Mobil: This Is Most Interesting

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has just reported earnings and the Street is reacting this morning with strong volume action. This is the one blue-chip name that we should always look to as a measure for the health of the oil sector. In fall 2015, I highlighted this name as a stock that looked very compelling, and has since generated nice returns. XOM still is compelling for a long-term entry point, especially anytime it is under the $80 mark, which means it is offering a healthy yield on its dividend payout.

What is most interesting is that many of the top oil majors are improving their cash flows, even at $50 oil, thanks to extreme fiscal discipline and well timed divestitures. Simply put, it is not a matter of if you should buy oil names, but when. You need to realize that it will be a long-term game, and have to place your bets accordingly. I have a had a long-term bullish position on the name and so let's take a look at how the company is performing and how it's handling the oil price environment.

There is no doubt that with the low price of oil, the company is making less money than a few years ago, but compared to last year the company saw a great improvement. The company's Q2 earnings came in at $3.4 billion, or $0.78 per share. This was however a miss versus consensus analyst estimates by $0.06, Obviously, this is up heavily from the $1.7 billion in earnings a year earlier. In fact, the company has managed to double earnings even though oil is at best a couple bucks higher than it was a year ago. This improvement was mostly a reflection of oil and gas realizations, strong management and improvements in refining operations.

I think that the continued strong production in the face of cutting labor and operational expenses is a sign of strength. For three years, the company has been slashing expenses to help maintain the bottom line, but has had to perform a delicate balancing act so as not to hamper the top line so much that the expense cutting was a wash. The company exceeded my upstream expectations, but volumes are down. Upstream volumes were 3.9 million barrel equivalents per day, down 1% from a year ago.

Downstream was substantially stronger, growing 68% to $1.4 billion. Revenues were strong in the quarter and did rise as a whole in 2017 versus 2016. They came in at $62.9 billion and rose a solid 9%. This strongly surpassed consensus expectations on the top line, beating by $980 million. While these numbers are key, the sector is, of course, still struggling. Still, despite the efforts to cut costs, expenses weighed as even with a revenue beat, earnings missed. That said, expenses were lower than last year.

As I have said before, trimming the fat is long past done. The fact the company is managing to further cut expenses is impressive. This has been a recurring theme throughout the sector. Exxon is trying to cut spending without damaging the vitality of the business. think the company has been very successful. The decline in capital and exploration expenditures is indicative. Worldwide, they were $3.9 billion, down 24% from Q2 2016, while, at the same time, the company is still churning out relatively strong production. It is worth noting they were also $200 million lower than the sequential Q1.

Finally, the one critical metric that we must watch is cash flow. First, let me say that cash flow from operations and asset sales was $7.1 billion, and this to me is very strong, and is up $1.5 billion from Q2 2016. There were asset sales of $154 million which helped cover dividends and property expenses. The company remains incredibly shareholder friendly, and is doing all it can to maintain strong cash flow in this difficult time to protect the company and its shareholders. In fact, the company distributed $3.3 billion to shareholders in Q2 2017 via dividends and had repurchased 6 million shares. Further, dividends have been raised versus last year.

Look the profit miss hurts, no doubt. But this was a rather strong quarter all things considered. Production is down slightly, but this is because of the intense cost cutting which is saving billions. What is most interesting is that although expenses are down heavily, production remains strong, albeit reduced from years past, but cash flows are improving immensely. Dividends are higher than last year. Now, no one knows where oil is going, but I see it moving higher over time. Oil and gas aren't going anywhere. Under $80 we want to buy.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.