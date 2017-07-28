Chegg: Can The Run Continue?

I first wrote about Chegg (CHGG) several days after its stock slid a whopping 35% in one session. At the writing of that article, the stock was trading at $4.15. There was a great deal of uncertainty surrounding Chegg, largely stemming from a disconnect between shifts in the company’s business and analysts’ understandings and expectations.

I wrote “this disconnect has created murky waters” but added that “if investors are willing to swim in murky waters at first, then I believe that they will be rewarded with clarity.” Relative to where the company (and stock) was roughly 18 months ago, the tide has certainly begun to change and the waters have begun to clear. Chegg is currently trading at $14.75, representing a gain of 255% since my previous article.

Even though its share price has risen more than 200% over the last 18 months, Chegg could still have more upside to go. The company recently delivered a strong earnings report, and its core businesses are growing very nicely. As Chegg continues to become an all-digital company, its recent growth and success position it well to thrive in the coming quarters.

On July 25, Chegg reported its second quarter results, beating earnings and revenue estimates by $0.03 per share and $4.11 million, respectively. For a company that once exclusively rented textbooks, it is impressive that Chegg derives the majority of its revenue from its services, which include Chegg Study, Chegg Tutors, test prep, enrollment marketing, and several other products.

Net revenue in the quarter increased 6% year over year to $56.3 million, with Chegg Services revenue growing 50% year over year to $44.7 million, or 79% of total net revenues. For perspective, Chegg Services revenues accounted for 56% of net revenues in the second quarter of 2016.

When you look under the hood, Chegg is truly not a textbook rental company. And, when looking at potential competitors, Amazon (AMZN) is commonly a company that comes to mind. However, with only 21% of revenue in the quarter derived from eTextbooks and textbook rentals, Amazon is not as big of a threat as perceived.

With that said, Amazon is still a competitor in the space, and there is no moat here to prevent other companies from stepping in. However, in my opinion, this is not the case with the rest of Chegg's businesses. With regard to the bulk of its revenues, services, Chegg has a first-mover advantage. On the company’s Q2 conference call, CEO Dan Rosensweig touched upon this when he said, “Considering our extensive library, step-by-step solutions, our proprietary Q&A and now the addition of video, we think it would be very difficult for anyone to replicate the size, scale, and quality of our content and experience.”

Chegg's services get better as more students use them, which creates a richer library of content for new users and entices them to use the service, which generates an even richer library of content, and so on. On the Q2 conference call, Rosensweig remarked, “Our proprietary Q&A network, powered by over 35,000 experts, answered over 1 million new questions in the quarter, bringing our database to a record 10 million questions asked and answered in Chegg Study.”

Chegg Study is the center of the company’s flywheel, and it is becoming increasingly important. Students viewed nearly 200 million pieces of content in the first half of 2017, which is incredible growth of more than 60% year over year.

With such a strong core product, it is no wonder that ancillary services are doing well, too. On the call, Rosensweig said, “The power of the Chegg platform is that each of these services contributes to the success of the others.” Each time Chegg adds a service, the company is able to drive users from one service to the next. For example, over 50% of Chegg’s tutoring customers came directly from its other existing users.

Chegg believes that its core businesses are very early in their growth and will continue to drive financial success into the foreseeable future. With that said, Rosensweig believes the education industry is currently being disrupted in another way, and that there is currently a rapid move toward a learn-and-earn philosophy. To position itself accordingly, Chegg is making long-term investments in its career and internship services and will be using AI and computer learning to fine-tune the quality of its matches between students and employers.

Upon reading the call, I was excited to hear about Chegg’s continued focus on career and internship services. With encouraging data on the stickiness of Chegg’s products and the rate at which products feed off one another, post-education services seem like a natural fit and a helpful service to students who are already in the ecosystem. By improving its career and internship services at a time during which its educational products are seeing impressive success, Chegg is poised to meaningfully increase the lifetime value of its customers.

Financially, Chegg had a strong quarter. The relatively fixed-cost structure of Chegg’s services allowed the company to enjoy gross margins of 70% during the quarter. Additionally, based on the strength of Chegg’s performance in the first half of the year, the company raised its outlook. For the full year 2017, Chegg expects free cash flow of $18 million to $22 million and total revenue between $241 million and $243 million, with Chegg Services revenue between $180 million and $182 million.

It is often difficult to value a company without consistent earnings, so I prefer to zoom out and look at the company’s prospects. It may be infeasible to value the company using traditional methods, but it is clear that Chegg’s success is feeding off itself and accelerating as its flywheel gains more traction. The revenue from Chegg’s services are growing at an impressive rate – 50% year over year – and this portion of the business continues to compose a growing proportion of its net revenues.

By investing in its central products and expanding offerings around its core, Chegg should continue to disrupt and be a leader in the education industry in the coming years. As the education sector continues to grow, so will the need for high-quality, low-cost virtual education products; Chegg’s current online presence will make its ecosystem ubiquitous among this sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.