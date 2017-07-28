Amazon.Com: The Clear Case For Regulatory Action

Trump isn't so wrong on Amazon.com after all.

During Trump’s Presidential campaign, the now-President attacked Amazon.com (AMZN) on two counts:

Not paying “internet tax."

And being a possible target for antitrust regulatory action.

Most of the internet ridiculed both, especially the not paying “internet tax." However, is there any ground to claim either? This article will show that particularly on antitrust, there’s an obvious case to be made.

Not Paying Internet Tax

Obviously, Trump was referring to the common sales tax. Amazon.com, for the longest of times, did not collect sales tax. However, years ago already, it finally bowed down and accepted collecting State sales tax in all US States (a process which came to completion this year). At the time the argument was that this allowed Amazon.com to place its fulfillment centers nearer the customer, so it was a wash or even a positive to back down on the sales tax issue.

It is based on the above, that people seem to think it righteous to claim Trump has it wrong. Yet, things aren’t so simple. When conducting retail, Amazon.com has two main segments:

1P sales (First-Party) , where Amazon.com is the seller of record.

, where Amazon.com is the seller of record. 3P (Third-Party) marketplace sales, where third parties are the sellers of record. These sales now represent 51% of all units sold on Amazon.com (so they are the majority of paid units sold). Amazon.com receives a commission on each of these sales. Since Amazon.com records only the commission on these sales, though, these represent just ~23% of Amazon.com’s actual retail sales.

Now here’s the problem with Amazon.com’s collection of the “Internet tax” (sales tax): Amazon.com collects this tax from 1P sales, but it does not collect it from 3P sales. Hence, Amazon.com arguably does not collect sales tax from the majority of the units it sells (though the numbers above are calculated using worldwide revenues, 3P is more prevalent in the US and thus the conclusion remains true for the US). As a result, Trump is at least partially right, and there’s room for some regulatory action in the US to eliminate this remaining loophole.

The Obvious Antitrust Case

There is something which, from a regulatory standpoint, might be as obvious as or even more obvious than 3P marketplace sales tax collection. I am talking about predatory pricing, which would be reason to initiate an antitrust case (though predatory pricing cases are hard as per the FTC).

Why do I say Amazon.com practices predatory pricing in an obvious manner? As I said, Amazon.com’s retail business is basically a 1P marketplace plus a 3P marketplace.

Now, we know the 3P marketplace to be very profitable. We know this because the two other giant online retail companies, eBay (EBAY) and Alibaba (BABA), are basically just 3P marketplaces, and they have very high operating margins. So here’s the thing:

Amazon.com’s 3P marketplace has TTM (Trailing Twelve Months) revenues of $26.5 billion. Amazon.com’s 3P is directly comparable to the entirety of eBay’s (EBAY) business, which is a 3P marketplace in its entirety.

eBay ran 2016 at an operating margin of 30.5% (before stock-based compensation, as with Amazon.com’s segment profit). eBay did this on ~$9 billion in revenues. Amazon.com’s 3P marketplace is much larger, so it should be at least as profitable as eBay. This means $26.5 billion in 3P TTM revenues ought to produce at least ~$8.1 billion in segment profits .

. Amazon.com’s retail, which includes 1P and 3P operations, though, ran at a ~$0.1 billion loss TTM.

What does this tell us? It tells us that Amazon.com’s 1P retail business runs at an extreme loss. You could say “the loss comes from foreign operations." Yes, it kind of does. Amazon.com North American segment shows $2.1 billion in TTM segment operating profit, and the International segment shows a $2.2 billion loss. However, the Amazon.com 3P marketplace is highly likely to be heavily slanted toward the North American segment. Hence, the large apparent differential in profitability in the aggregate for each geographic segment. And even if 3P marketplace revenues and profits were spread evenly between geographies, this would still show North American 1P retail running at a $2 billion loss.

Therein lies the case for regulatory action. Amazon.com is clearly practicing predatory pricing in its 1P business. It is taking large losses in that business to expand it, to conserve large revenues and strong revenue growth. These losses are taken at the cost of all other retailers competing against it. These losses are financed on a first level by the highly profitable 3P marketplace, and on a second level by AWS’ high profitability.

Broadly speaking, the 1P business excluding Prime seems to run at a ~$8.2 billion TTM loss for $101.4 billion in TTM (product) revenues. That’s a negative segment operating margin of -8%, though part of it is likely offsetting Prime losses.

Finally, these are all segment operating margins. The reality is even worse, because Amazon.com also has SBC (stock-based compensation) to the tune of a further $3.6 billion. A large part of this SBC should necessarily be allocated to 1P sales, thus making its margin more negative still.

Conclusion

There are still grounds for regulatory action when it comes to Amazon.com’s handling of sales tax collection. Indeed, the job seems to only be half done there. There also are indications some states are moving to complete the job, on top of Trump’s words to the effect.

Less known, but perhaps even more relevant, there seems to be a clear antitrust case to be made regarding Amazon.com practicing predatory pricing in its 1P business. Amazon.com did $101.4 billion in revenues in this business over the last twelve months. Any action to remove Amazon.com’s predatory pricing practices could both lower Amazon.com’s revenues and provide a very large boost to most other retailers in the land. When there’s talk of possible antitrust action on Amazon.com, this is the place where the case seems clearest.