Checking Out SPY For July

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) is a well-recognized and highly liquid ETF, which tracks the S&P 500 typically tops rankings for largest AUM and greatest trading volume. Traders interested in the performance of the S&P 500 but who want to mitigate the risk of holding individual securities, select an ETF instead. Technical trends suggest that the SPY is still rising on the medium to longer term, but could be about to find some seasonal weakness. SPY is cheap to hold, and very liquid.

As described by ETF.com:

S&P's index committee chooses 500 securities to represent the US large-cap space-not necessarily the 500 largest by market cap, which can lead to some omissions of single names. Unlike direct peers IVV and VOO, SPY is a unit investment trust, an older but entirely viable structure. As a UIT, SPY must fully replicate its index (it probably would anyway) and fore-go the small risk and reward of securities lending. It also can't reinvest portfolio dividends between distributions; the resulting cash drag will slightly hurt performance in up markets and help in downtrends. SPY is extremely cheap to hold, but is typically edged out by IVV and VOO in this respect. SPYs phenomenal trading volume makes it the perfect vehicle for tactical traders and mom and pop investors alike.

The stock charts provide technical analysis, and very short term the trend might be correcting.

Stock Charts - Daily

Short term, SPY has broken out from it's short-term downtrend (red), and supported by the blue 50-day MA (previous bounces were from the lower channel trendline), has blown through daily chart selling resistance at R1, while breaking R2. (Over the last few days it's been trading just over R2.) The RSI is overbought. However, in February similar conditions, but from a relatively low MACD, allowed SPY to continue up, (maintaining an overbought RSI) while the price found the top side of the channel (longer red diagonal).

Weekly

On a weekly level, the top side of the channel would take SPY up to the R2 resistance level, which has a close Fibonacci projection from the 2016 low to 253.96. Trading has also encountered weaker summer volume, which is illustrated in the chart by weakening oscillators despite rising prices. That's a weakness or potential top indicator, so with all negative technical indicators combined, traders should be wary of a minor correction at this point.

Bollinger Band Weekly Chart

The Bollinger chart shows that SPY is often corrected to the far side of the Bollinger Band, and has a tendency of correcting as it tightens. The Bollinger is narrowing and so far, the market isn't interested in correcting that, so this may become more extreme as the price progresses higher. Recent corrections have been to the middle (dotted) Bollinger trendline, as was the case in 2013-2014. SPY seems to have a tendency to correct to the middle trendline seasonally (from July), as in 2013-14, but in 2015-16 corrected across the Bollinger band.

The corrections in 2015 and early 2016 were part of a deeper ABC wave correction (illustrated in red above), while the more likely reaction would be the earlier mid wave corrections (green) of earlier years. A slide "downward/sideways" (similar to last summer) is a possibility, but could be shorter lived. A slide down to R1 as support seems to fulfill the pattern as a continued bullish leg.

Looking Forward

Short-term low summer volume is probably the source of the negative divergence developing, which has the oscillators looking weaker as the price of SPY rises. Several technical indicators warn of a potential short term high developing in the daily chart.

The correction, which created a deep "W" shape in 2015-16, forms the end of a significant wave, while the distance of the W lows below the lower rising trendline, should be the basis on which traders manage current down side risk. (The first W down leg in the 2015 weekly chart, was similar in depth/length to the second leg of the W, formed in the low of early 2016.)

However, current mid-range corrections are much more likely to be like those of earlier years. They might be increasingly shallower, or traded out sideways in time rather than price, as the waves progress and traders become more bullish. The Bollinger Bands create useful short-term support and resistance levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.