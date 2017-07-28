Amazon's 'Horrible Quarter'

Amazon (AMZN) reported yet another quarter of stellar top-line acceleration, with revenue jumping 25% y/y to $38 billion, an increase of $7.5 billion on an absolute basis. However, traders did not like to see earnings per share come in at $0.40, about $1.00 below expectations, driven by a 51% y/y decline in operating income. Further, the company provided a wide guidance range for Q3 that included revenue growth of 20-28% and operating income between -$400M to +300M. Not only was the range $700M, but it also implied a share decline from last year’s $575M in operating income.

In short, you can consider me a bit surprised by the market’s reaction. I thought Amazon had reached a level of cult status that would be impenetrable - especially given that the swing in operating income is quite ordinary for the company that’s always focused on building a business for the long term. Let’s take a look at the quarter and why I believe the market reaction from Amazon demonstrates a lack of understanding from traders who were chasing performance.

Amazon’s revenue grew by $7.5 billion

Mature companies struggle to post revenue growth over 5%, and yet, Amazon’s revenue grew 25% y/y, adding $7.5 billion to the P&L. The composition of the sales growth also reveals a lot about the future of Amazon. Retail products sold by Amazon grew 18% y/y to $23.7 billion. While an astonishing amount, this level of growth seems generally in-line with e-commerce growth trends. Net sales from third party sellers jumped an impressive 40% y/y to $7 billion, which I think is likely driven by increases in shipping volume as well as gross merchandise volume.

Although the growth in these two segments is impressive, I think it more likely implies that Amazon is taking share from eBay (EBAY) as a home for third-party selling while increasing its presence in online selling at a solid pace. The increase in product sales actually makes me more confident in some of my favorite retail names like Costco (COST), TJX (TJX), and Foot Locker (FL). I do not think Amazon is going to destroy every business, though it continues to take share from traditional hardline retailers.

The most encouraging revenue growth, in my view, came from the Services segment, where revenue jumped 53% y/y to $2.2 billion. This likely includes growth in Prime memberships, but I also think Amazon is doing a wonderful job of generating recurring revenue with its Prime customers. Services like Audible, Twitch, and Kindle Unlimited all mesh quite well with Amazon’s customer base, and I expect revenue from these cash flow generating, recurring streams to grow at a tepid pace.

On the cost side, cost of sales jumped about 22% y/y while fulfillment costs jumped 33% y/y. I am not particularly concerned about these metrics, particularly as cost of sales declined 1.3 percentage points as a percentage of total sales and fulfillment was up 0.8 percentage points, so the company actually grew profitability in that respect.

When I scan the P&L for inflated cost growth, I see two areas of concern: technology and content, and marketing. Technology and content grew 43% y/y to $5.5 billion up nearly 2 percentage points. There are a few drivers, including increased spending on video content for Prime Video and investments in technology to support AWS.

On the Prime side, I can only speak anecdotally, but I have noticed a surge in content, including relatively obscure titles that you often do not see on Netflix (NFLX), as well as proprietary content that will help drive Prime value. This is the definition of a long-term play to become a better content platform than Netflix. I do not expect this spending to moderate any time soon.

AWS investments were the other driver of increased spending. Operating margins declined 2.6 percentage points y/y to 22.2% in spite of revenue growth of 42%. Management has communicated that there will continue to be margin variability in this business. However, AWS cut prices for the 62nd time in early July, and I think the business could settle in an 18-20% operating margin in the next 1-3 years. Because of Amazon’s cost advantage, I think the company will capture enough market share to warrant the margin reduction.

We’ve been here before - don’t worry about operating income

Sometimes Amazon decides to turn on the operating margin gushers like it did in 2016, with operating income nearly doubling from 2015 and several times higher than 2014 levels. Amazon is known for investing heavily in initiatives ranging from Prime to video to the original Kindle to free shipping at low prices that can weigh heavily on margins in the near-term to create long-term customer loyalty.

Overall, I think it is completely fair to question Amazon’s investments. I’m not sure how the content race against Netflix will play out in the end. However, if you believe in Jeff Bezos as a CEO, a few quarters of poor profitability should not cause any concern. As long as the company continues to grow revenue at such a robust pace, I think Amazon will be able to flex profitability up and down, depending on the uses of capital it finds interesting. TTM operating cash flow continues to grow, though not at the same Q/Q pace that it had grown during 2016.

Amazon’s Q3 results have very little impact on my long-term view of the company. I continue to hold a position with strong belief in the company’s ability to create a valuable platform over the next several years.