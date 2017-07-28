Verizon: New Quarter, Same Concerns

A few weeks ago I wrote an article about five things to look for in Verizon's (VZ) second quarter earnings release, so I wanted to address each in a new post. Here's the list of what I was most interested in:

Wireless Retail Connections Sales Trends Dividend Payout Ratio Debt Levels Yahoo and AOL Acquisition Update

Verizon's 2nd quarter earnings were a bit of a mixed bag. There's definitely some positives, but I still wouldn't recommend buying the stock. Verizon still can't support its dividend with free cash flow and continues to increase its leverage, so my opinion will stay the same until that changes.

Retail Connections Are Up

The best news for Verizon was that retail connections increased. This is what drives Verizon's business and produces the majority of its free cash flow. Retail connections showed some weakness in the 1st quarter, but rebounded nicely and beat analyst expectations in the second quarter. Don't get too excited though, wireless growth still appears pretty stagnate. Year-over-year growth for 2017 looks to be on pace for 1% or less.

Data in all the tables provided from Verizon's quarterly and annual reports.

Sales Were a Mixed Bag

For the second quarter, Verizon beat Wall Street's revenue projections and showed growth compared to last year. However, wireless service revenue was down 6.7%, which is a result of Verizon offering a new unlimited data plan for $80 per month (this occurred back in February). Verizon no longer can reap the benefits of overage fees from some of its subscribers. Keep in mind that wireless service revenue is Verizon's core, high-margin revenue stream, so any weakness is a major concern. At $80 per month, Verizon also charges a premium relative to peers. There is a good chance margins are hurt in the future if Verizon has to lower its prices to remain competitive.

Verizon's Dividend is Still Unsupported by Free Cash Flow

Verizon had a free cash flow shortage in 2016, which means there was a lack of free cash flow to support the dividend (evident by a payout ratio greater than 100% in the table below). Halfway through 2017, Verizon is still having a difficult time producing enough free cash flow.

Note - I've included "Net Wireless Licenses" in the "Modified Free Cash Flow" calculation. This includes any purchases or sales of wireless licenses. Purchasing (and sometimes selling) these licenses is core to Verizon's business, which is why I've included them.

When a company doesn't produce enough free cash flow, the dividend is either paid from cash reserves, increasing debt, or selling off assets. None of these options are good, so I hate to see a company get into this position. The most obvious solution is to cut the dividend, but the market normally acts very negatively to that, so companies like Verizon do anything they can to continue making the payment.

Verizon is Over-Leveraged and Continues Adding Debt

Verizon's dividend payout ratio is especially concerning given they are already over-leveraged. As of Q2 2017, they had $117.5 billion in total debt (a large amount considering a market cap of $195 billion), which increased relative to the end of 2016. Verizon also has a $22 billion unfunded pension liability, which I perceive similarly to debt.

Keep in mind that Verizon produced approximately $126 billion in revenue last year, which means they have almost one dollar of debt for every dollar of revenue. Looked at another way, if Verizon eliminated their dividend, it would take them 23 years to pay back all their debt based on 2016 free cash flow figures, or 11 years based on 2015 figures.

This kind of leverage is really bad for two reasons. First, Verizon is in a tough position to make any major acquisitions in the future, which isn't good given the continued consolidation in the communications and entertainment industries. Verizon could lose big in the future when other companies are able to close deals that Verizon can't. Second, I believe that Verizon faces tremendous risk during the next recession when credit markets tighten. Verizon's interest payments are reasonable right now and they can easily refinance maturing debt, but that could.

Yahoo and AOL Looks Promising

According to the latest earnings release:

Verizon’s Oath subsidiary, launched at the June 13 close of the company’s acquisition of Yahoo’s operating business, houses AOL and Yahoo brands serving about 1 billion unique monthly users globally and representing about $7 billion in annual revenues. Oath expects to realize more than $1 billion in cumulative operating expense synergies through 2020."

I'm a fan of these acquisitions for Verizon. I think Verizon got a fair price and it should help diversify their business and give them some unique opportunities going forward. Most of all, I like it because it will give a boost to Verizon's sales and increase free cash flow.

Conclusion

There's a few bright spots for Verizon. Retail connections increased after decreasing in the first quarter, which is very important. If that continues, sales should be respectable through the remainder of the year. The Yahoo and AOL deal should also help boost sales and free cash flow over the coming years. With that being said, my core concerns will remain the same and I won't be buying the stock anytime soon. Free cash flow has remained weak, which is causing issues with its dividend and debt levels. I hate seeing companies pay a dividend that they can't support. Verizon could be using the $10 billion spent every year on dividends to build up cash reserves or pay down debt.