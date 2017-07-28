The Rise Of The Euro: What Does It Mean?

The ECB will be careful not to send any hawkish signals to the market and cause further euro strengthening.

The recent euro strengthening is caused by several reasons including upgraded euro zone growth expectations and vanishing of political risks. However, the comments of the ECB President Draghi on the press conference last week showed that he is not particularly concerned about the euro appreciation. In line with that, the euro appreciated further and the EUR/USD surpassed 1.16 mark for the first time in two years. So the question is how will the ECB react if the euro continues to appreciate?

The ECB had to lower their inflation projections at their June meeting. In detail, the ECB stated the following:

…which foresee annual HICP inflation at 1.5% in 2017, 1.3% in 2018 and 1.6% in 2019. By comparison with the March 2017 ECB staff macroeconomic projections, the outlook for headline HICP inflation has been revised downwards, mainly reflecting lower oil prices.

So the ECB expects that inflation will stay substantially below their medium term target of 2% in the following two years. In line with that Draghi stated:

So far, measures of underlying inflation continue to remain subdued. Therefore, a very substantial degree of monetary accommodation is still needed for underlying inflation pressures to build up and support headline inflation in the medium term. If the outlook becomes less favorable, or if financial conditions become inconsistent with further progress towards a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation, we stand ready to increase our asset purchase programme in terms of size and/or duration.

As the ECB struggles with the low inflation, the last thing they want is further euro appreciation that would press inflation even lower. In 2012-14 period, the nominal trade weighted euro appreciated by roughly 10%. At the same time, the HICP inflation has fallen from 2.5% in 2012 to just 0.4% in 2014.

The nominal trade weighted euro has appreciated by more than 5% in the past six months. So there is no doubt that this will weight on inflation and that at some point the ECB will have to react.

Chart 1: Nominal trade weighted euro index movements

Source: ECB

The ECB still has enough ammunition to further lower financial conditions in order to increase inflation. However, it was only recently that their rhetoric became more hawkish so the further easing is not on the table obviously. Instead of that the ECB will probably further reinforce their statement that the interest rates will stay around currently low levels long time after the bond purchasing program ends. Moreover, the ECB will probably continue outlining that the economy still needs substantial degree of monetary accommodation so that inflation would finally pick up and became self sustaining. Finally, the ECB's exit from bond purchases will be very slow and gradual so that they wouldn’t send over optimistic and hawkish signals to the market and cause further euro strengthening.

The EUR/USD faced roughly 5% increase in the past two months and roughly 12% on a YTD basis. This is important for two reasons. Market is speculating that the ECB might opt for an early rate hike as euro zone economy is getting stronger. However, the ECB won’t hike rates before inflation picks up. This means that any further euro strengthening poses only downside risks for the financial conditions tightening in the euro zone and therefore lowers the euro. Furthermore, the market is in doubt regarding future pace of Fed’s hikes. While the Fed’s median expectations still imply one more rate hike this year, Fed funds futures are not pricing it. But there are still six more inflation releases before the Fed’s meeting in December. This should be enough time for inflation to pick up boosted with weaker dollar. All in all, I see current EUR/USD levels as good opportunity for buying dollars.

