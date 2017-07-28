It's A Fresh Start: The Transition Story Of BlackBerry

BlackBerry’s (BBRY) stock price jumped twice in the past few months. The first jump from $7 to nearly $9 per share happened around end of March to early April this year, when BBRY posted earnings beating expectations and secured a deal with Ford for the autonomous vehicle development of QNX Platform.

The second jump from $9 to over $11 per share happened on the news of the outbreak of the ransomware virus that attacked users across the globe, when investors realized the importance of cyber security and the potential value of BlackBerry’s line of software products can offer.

Structure Change

BlackBerry is no longer a smartphone company. No matter how much or how little the sales numbers of KEYone, Priv and other handheld devices perform, that’s not the future of the business model. In fact, revenue from hardware now only accounts for around 15% of BlackBerry’s revenue for the latest quarter, down from more than a third of the firm’s revenue for the same period one year ago, and that percentage will continue to decline.

From late 2016, CEO John Chen has been very clear about the fact that the company has taken a new direction in terms of its growth strategy, and it has essentially started a transition into the software and OS space. That’s when the BBRY stock price started to gradually rise after having traded at around $7 a share for almost two years. Since then, the management has kept its narrative of the structure change very consistent, and the change has paid off. BBRY was able to deliver consecutive quarters of positive earnings surprise even amidst declining hardware device sales, and the company has given guidance that it is aiming to realize profitability for FY2017.

Opportunities amidst Declining Total Revenue

Let’s look at the revenue numbers since BlackBerry ceased designing its own phones and started licensing its smartphone branding rights to its partners (mainly TCL) while focusing on the software area of the business, where the revenue growth has quadrupled in the past three years from just over $100 million to $600 million annually. Sure, the biggest concern for investors are still the substantial decline in company’s total revenues mainly attributable to the significant decline of Service Access Fee (SAF), but when we separate the revenue tracks of the two lines of business just for a moment, we see BBRY as essentially a growth company revitalized by its rapidly growing Enterprise security products such as BlackBerry UEM.

Source: BBRY IR

Eventually the SAF will trend down to zero as people stop using BB7 devices, and this should be an expected trajectory for those who understand BlackBerry’s business transition.

Market Size Potential

It has been estimated that the market size of the Internet of Things services will grow to about $17.6 billion by 2019 from its current $5 billion, according to BlackBerry estimates (regarded as Total Addressable Market internally, or TAM) and when everything is connected - from your car, your home appliances, and of course your laptops, phones, and other gazillions of personal devices - the vulnerability of internet security expands and the importance to protect against cyber attacks becomes vital. Products such as BlackBerry Radar is precisely targeting this market area.

For the Enterprise security side of the business, BlackBerry UEM is targeting close to 1 billion devices by 2020, as shown in the chart below.

Source: BlackBerry IR Investor Presentation Q1 2017

Potential Risks

Investors should be cautious about two main threats going forward, 1. Slowing revenue growth of software products and inability to achieve net profitability as soon as possible – since the company’s current strategy is to scale down its legacy products, become smaller, and then re-grow with its new set of services, the most important indicator to follow would be its ability to secure revenue growth and grow market share in the software security space as promised, 2. Competition from other companies in the cyber security space – realizing the huge potential, more and more startups and tech companies are incorporating internet security into their service portfolios. BlackBerry must stay in the front edge of the market to maintain its current top position.

Conclusion

Further into the horizon, as cyber space is attracting more and more international attention, it is a good time to long BBRY especially as it is now trading just under the $10 price range, a correction from its 52-week high of over $11 per share recorded around the end of May.