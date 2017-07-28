Banco Bradesco S.A. - Underappreciated Stock For Aggressive Growth And Income

For investors looking for exposure to the Emerging Markets, Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) is a great pick to provide both growth and income. Boasting top and bottom-line growth, great growth prospects, and a juicy 4% dividend yield, this Brazilian bank has performed very well lately in a recovering economy.

Corporate Strategy

As a financial services provider in Brazil with a diversified product offering, BBD's performance isn't driven only by demand for mortgages and consumer loans. Rather, their income from operations also includes wealth management fees, insurance sales, and banking fees. However, the success of their loan portfolio is largely dependent upon consumer spending and confidence. Brazil's economy has largely recovered from recession and consumer spending is trending upwards.

Financial Statement Analysis

BBD has definitely benefited from Brazil's rebounding economy as reflected in their sales in fiscal years 2015 and 2016. The bank posted an astounding 69% and 21% top and bottom-line growth, respectively. Furthermore, the company has consistently outperformed analyst EPS estimates the past year and actual EPS has been trending upward as seen below.

(Source: Original Image - Data from Yahoo Finance)

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Valuation, Competition, and Macroeconomics

As evident by their Income Statement, BBD is growing tremendously and still remains a great value. With a PEG Ratio of .73 and a P/E 9.64, the stock is under priced relative to the growth rate of the company and also to that of the Emerging Markets Index P/E of 15.14. BBD is outpacing its competitors in these metrics and also in profitability. Furthermore, with a Market Cap of only $56.583 Billion, there is plenty of room for capital appreciation. Because the Brazilian economy is recovering a recession and the Central Bank has lowered interest rates to bring down borrowing costs and stimulate demand for loans and investment. This should act as a tailwind at the back of BBD. While analysts have set a price high price target of $10, Technical Analysis suggests an entry point of $8.48 by setting a limit buy order which presents an upside of almost 18%. However, if the company to continues to grow and the health of the economy continues to improve, there would certainly be more Return on Investment.

The Dividend

The company has also paid a consistent and growing dividend that is currently yielding a juicy 4%. In today's low interest rate environment, dividend paying stocks will outperform as income starved investors prefer the safety of current cash flow. The yield is also about 2% higher than the Emerging Markets Index. Furthermore, with a conservative dividend payout ratio of only 29.6%, the sustainable dividend is likely to be raised going forward as the company has the cash on hand and future expected cash flow from operations.

(Source: Original Image - Data From Yahoo Finance)

Risks and Conclusion

Considering its fundamentals and momentum, BBD seems like a great value due to the selloff from the recession. As evident by the growing GDP and consumer demand, the economic outlook for Brazil is certainly improving and presents a buying opportunity that may not last long. BBD can effectively be used to diversify your portfolio with exposure to the Emerging Markets. However, even with momentum in its favor, any negative news about the Brazilian economy can adversely affect BBD being a high beta stock in a cyclical industry. Furthermore, it could be that an underlying reason the stock is cheap is because investors are not confident in the company's prospects rather than it being overlooked. Overall, the stock is a buy and a long term approach should be taken as BBD is most appropriate for investors with an aggressive risk tolerance and an investment horizon of 1-3 years.

