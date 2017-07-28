Hub Group - Was The Recent Stock Price Run Up Too Fast, Or Did Yesterday's Earnings Miss Justify The Stock Price Beat-Down?

Review

Hub Group (HUBG) reported second quarter earnings results Wednesday, missing analyst estimates for both adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) and revenues. Earnings missed by a penny, while revenues for the quarter missed by $6 million, coming in at $925 million.

Yesterday, the stock price was crushed as it dropped nearly $6 per share, declining by -15 percent. Over the past 1,652 trading days, Hub Group has had five times where the stock price had a single-day double-digit performance. Of these five, only one has been positive. Yesterday reflected the worst single-day performance over the past five and a half years.

Hub Group has been a volatile stock to own, especially over the past few years. Yesterday’s performance was highly volatile, and I like reviewing the technical results over a five or so year trend to get a better sense of potential buying opportunities.

As seen above, there have been four general time periods where Hub Group has offered investors the best potential returns (for the short term). This has included summer through fall 2012, fall through spring 2014/2015, spring 2016, and spring/summer 2017.

The choppiness of the trend may be unappealing for some investors. But there are advantages of focusing on these low points for both long- and short-term investors. Dissecting Hub Group’s results and management’s comments, it is clear that the company is benefiting from improving freight demand for its markets. But it is also clear that increasing purchased transportation costs for both rail and truck sides of the business are impacting the company’s margins.

This type of result was also expressed by C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW), prior to the company’s -5 percent drop after its own earnings announcement. For C.H. Robinson, the truckload side of the brokerage business is where the pain was felt. Other areas including air and ocean freight forwarding and customs actually witnessed solid gains.

C.H. Robinson did also witness negative impacts to its net revenues for intermodal as well, similar to Hub Group. The other peer worth mentioning is J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT). J.B. Hunt reported improving intermodal load growth, as well as better operating ratio and profit. However, purchased transportation has also negatively impacted margins, which have come down over the past year.

It also did not help yesterday, that most freight industries were whacked pretty hard once the market turned sour. Many freight companies were hit much harder than the technology sector, which garnered all the headlines.

There is no way to sugar-coat the impact to Hub Group’s margins. Net revenues declined by -11.5 percent in the quarter (-9 percent for the first half of the year), net revenue yield declined by -18 percent for the quarter (-17 percent through June) and profit margin declined by -34 percent for the quarter (-36 percent through June). All-in-all, this translated to a -41 percent decline for both the quarter, and through June.

I am not as concerned about the earnings miss, as I was regarding the revenue shortfall. Hub Group and J.B. Hunt are both looking to grow volumes and top line performance at the expense of margin in the current market condition. This is because they are dependent upon their Class I rail networks to provide capacity for their intermodal services. For both companies, this is the core revenue generator.

But the recent pain in the first half of 2017 is not all bad. Especially as the truck market is anticipated to tighten over the next year and a half. Investors can expect to see a lag effect where Hub Group will be able to begin to increase its pricing, especially through 2018. Of course, in the event demand were to drop, this would be more difficult, so sustained volume growth is key.

This brings us back to the above graphic and statement regarding the focus on the technical trends for both short- and long-term investors. There is the potential over the next year, that Hub Group will once again be able to see its stock price return to the $55 per share level. This may especially be true during the first half of 2018 in the event truck tightening does indeed occur, and Hub Group has a much lower baseline comparison.

But it also could still materialize over the next couple of quarters as we get closer to the electronic logging device (ELD) December deadline. At the same time, truck driver capacity is also under pressure as the current fleet drivers retire and there are fewer entrants to replace needs. Despite Hub Group’s current pains, things are setting up for better days ahead.

The last point worth mentioning is that the recent acquisition of Estenson Logistics is still a lucrative integration, leading to near-term business market synergies. Accretive growth is anticipated to be low in 2017, but to begin to add significant growth next year to the bottom line. Based on this, I view the potential for Hub Group to begin to beat estimates in the short term, improving as each quarter passes.

When looking to the financial fundamentals, the fact that the company is trading around 20 times 2017 earnings is not relevant in my opinion. Looking to 2018, the P/E ratio stands around 15.5 times earnings. On a calendar year-end basis, you have to go all the way back to 2004 to find a lower P/E ratio. Assuming EBITDA gets back to around $170 million in 2018, and Hub Group is trading 6.6 times EBITDA today, again a level not seen since 2004.

Summary

Hub Group missed estimates by a penny and declined by -15 percent. I would not be surprised that in the event the company is able to beat estimates as the market cycle begins to turn, that a double-digit positive performance is the result. Catalysts for this type of opportunity are building, but management remains cautious, exercising prudence.

My own personal opinion is also that XPO Logistics' (XPO) recent statements to make a deal soon, and stock offering to back it up, create an interesting scenario for a Hub Group acquisition. Intermodal is becoming a more marketed service for e-commerce and Hub Group could greatly expand XPO’s exposure as XPO has been very successful in generating further supply chain deals with shippers, and increased its e-commerce volume growth.

I do not believe yesterday’s stock price plunge for Hub Group was entirely justified. I snatched up some more shares as Hub Group is now the largest position in the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP). The company’s scale and strong market position, and current discounted valuation based on improving market fundamentals in the near term, make it an appealing acquisition target. Irrespective of Hub Group’s willingness to consider any offers, the company is poised to benefit once the tables turn as truck capacity tightens and demand remains stable.