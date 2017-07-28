OMNOVA Solutions: Is The Bull Case Set To Play Out?

The bull case for specialty chemical maker OMNOVA Solutions (OMN) is based on the idea that there's a growing, high-margin business somewhat hidden beneath end market challenges in a few key areas. In fiscal 2010 (OMN fiscal years end in November), 42% of the company's sales came from what was then called the Paper and Carpet Chemicals segment. According to the most recent investor presentation, paper & packaging end markets now and recent commentary suggests a likely ~7% contribution from carpet at this point.

Secular trends in both businesses have provided a headwind to OMNOVA sales and profits. But those headwinds should diminish, if only because those markets are becoming incrementally less important to the company as a whole. OMNOVA even changed its segment-level reporting ahead of the Q2 report last month to highlight that shift, basically separating into growth-focused lines (Specialty Solutions) and margin-focused lines (Performance Materials).

Meanwhile, aggressive cost-cutting and a bit of help from a debt refinancing were supposed to further boost the margin expansion on the way. New CEO Anne Noonan has cited a 15% EBIT margin target for the combined segments, up from about 9.9% on a trailing twelve-month basis.

The case hasn't really played out so far in FY17, however. A price spike in key input butadiene has hurt margins, and offset much of the improvements made elsewhere. The question for OMN looking forward is whether a second-half rebound - with the help of catch-up pricing - can finally allow the recent changes to shine through. Above $9, I'm not quite confident enough - but OMN is worth watching closely, especially after a recent pullback in the stock.

The Bull Case Isn't Playing Out - Yet

OMNOVA's first half hasn't been particularly noteworthy. Revenue was basically flat in Q1, with margin expansion contributing a penny increase in adjusted EPS. Second quarter sales rose 9.6%, which seems like a major inflection point for a business in a multi-quarter decline heading into the report. But volume declined 3%; an 11.2% increase in pricing drove the top-line gains. Even with that jump, gross margins declined almost 500 bps year-over-year, as the company couldn't completely pass along significantly higher prices in butadiene.

OMNOVA does expect to recapture some of what Noonan on the Q2 conference call termed a "gross profit gap" of about $5 million. But even that aside, there's reason to be somewhat frustrated with the recent performance. OMNOVA has made a lot of changes of late. It's focused on profitability in declining businesses. It's cut a lot of costs: SG&A declined 10% year-over-year in Q2. Interest savings have provided about $0.015 per share after-tax this year.

But there just hasn't been that much movement. Trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA margins have stalled out in the mid-10% range (though, to be fair, they might be closer to 11% without the butadiene impact in Q2). That's despite the help of lower corporate expense. There really hasn't been any progress made toward the 15% target in the last five quarters, even adding back 60 bps+ to account for the $5 million (250 bps) impact in Q2. Adjusted EPS is down year-over-year in the first half. Adjusted EBITDA has declined almost 5%.

There are some one-time factors here. Notably, a coated fabrics business in China lost a key customer, which has undercut some of the improvement in the Performance Materials segment. OMNOVA now appears set to sell that business. But former CEO Kevin McMullen seemed to argue as recently as a year ago that there was still a big opportunity in that market - and now OMNOVA is walking away. Meanwhile, an announcement on a sale or other move was supposed to come by the end of July - leaving OMNOVA basically this weekend to hit that goal.

More broadly, the sense toward OMNOVA has to be that there's always a one-time factor. Maybe these problems can be fixed. Or maybe price spikes are going to happen, and maybe it's just too tough generating ~$800 million a year in revenue while competing against larger players like Dow Chemical (DOW), Trinseo (TSE), and PolyOne (POL):

OMN data by YCharts

The initial sense toward the first half is that it's simply not enough, particularly with OMN somewhat incredibly not far from an all-time high as it cleared $10 just a few sessions back. A lot of work has been done over the past few years - but from a fundamental standpoint, it looks like same old, same old.

How This Works

All that said, there is a setup here for OMN to see a pretty solid second half. Some of the gross profit dollars lost in Q2 will be recaptured in Q3. Sales improved toward the end of the quarter, per the Q2 call, and Noonan said the company was able to update contracts that month to adjust for higher prices.

OMNOVA still is guiding for a full-year increase in EPS, even after a penny drop in the first half ($0.21 vs $0.22). And if the company can dispose of the China business, that alone should improve margins. CFO Paul DeSantis said the business lost $1.8 million in Q2, implying an ~80 bps impact to overall EBIT margins.

Removing that loss, and normalizing go-forward margins, it does look like Q2 might have been a rather solid quarter for OMN. (Bear in mind the stock did rise coming out of the report before falling 9% in the last two sessions.) And in that context, a trailing 9.9% segment EBIT margin looks more like it's 11% - up from ~9% in Q4 2015/Q1 2016 and in the direction of the 15% goal.

Meanwhile, Specialty Solutions revenue did grow over 6% in Q2, and 4.6% in Q1 based on recast numbers. Its revenue contribution has moved from about 50% in FY15 to 54% in 1H 2017. That alone should move margins higher, and there are some cost-cutting benefits left to realize (probably ~20 bps of help). I'm not entirely sold on OMNOVA getting to the 15% target - or even all that close, truthfully. But with the leverage here and a still reasonable-ish valuation, it doesn't have to in order for OMN to hit the double-digits again.

Valuation

On a trailing twelve-month basis, OMN trades at about 8.5x EV/EBITDA, roughly a half-turn discount to peers like Stepan (SCL) and Innospec (IOSP). Trailing P/E is a touch under 19x; analyst consensus for 2017 (which itself suggests a very strong year, with 2H EPS up 36%) puts the forward multiple under 17x.

From a 'feel' standpoint, that seems roughly correct, and it lends a sense that OMN is basically a bet on whether its plans play out. Noonan is looking for 2x market growth in Specialty Solutions and an improvement to 10% margins in Performance Materials. From there, the 15% segment-level target probably requires another ~300 bps expansion in Specialty, much of which likely would come from operating leverage.

Hitting those targets likely implies pretty solid upside for OMN. Trailing twelve-month sales of ~$780 million, growing at 3% a year (with Performance Materials declines offsetting Specialty Solutions growth) could get to $1 billion in five years. Assuming the company hits its 15% target (and ~11.5% after corporate expense), OMN gets to $1 in EPS rather easily, even with no help from deleveraging. A high-teen EPS multiple gets to $18-$19, and a 9x EV/EBITDA multiple (thanks to growth and higher margins) suggests $22-23 - again, with no deleveraging help assumed.

As OMN moves back toward $9, that case gets reasonably attractive, given that the stock can appreciate double-digits for a years even falling short. The problem is I'm just not confident enough in the plan, at least not yet. Growing at double the market in Specialty is a solid goal - but it's just a goal. Any company that grows at twice its market has a good chance of seeing its stock double in 4-5 years, let alone with a ~3.7x leverage ratio. I'm not convinced there's a way to overcome the persistent headwind from Performance Materials, and for better or for worse the price movements seen in the first half of this year are going to repeat again at some point - that's simply the nature of the business.

I do think that closer to $7, where EV/EBITDA gets under 8x, this gets a bit more interesting (though I passed around those levels back in November), particularly given that some smaller chemical plays have been taken out at much higher multiples recently. But at the end of the day, OMN remains a "show me" story. And it didn't show quite enough in the first half.

