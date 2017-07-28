Mastering The Yield Curve For 6% To 10% Returns In A Year

Author's note: This article was published for subscribers of Trade With Beta on July 23, 2017.

The fixed to floating preferred stocks are among our favorites to evaluate. Any sound financially company has its fixed to floating preferred stocks trading above par. This means that the market anticipates this securities to be redeemed on their call dates. This gives us the opportunity to draw their potential yield curve at any single moment and to determine their place on the yield curve. Recently we found a strange deviation in one of this securities.

The security in question:

Zions Bancorporation (ZION), 6.30% Dep Shares Fixed/Float Non-cum Pfd Stock, Series G (ZB-G). Here is the data from our "preferred stock check":

The market is telling us that this stock is a most likely call on its call date. The 4.28% yield to call is something that is not of interest to most of us, but this one has two major factors that make it a nice trading pick.

The yield curve of fixed to floating preferred stocks.

This is how the yield curve looks currently:

ZB-G is expected to move back in line with its closest matches:

Goldman Sachs Group (GS), 5.50% Dep Shares Fixd/Float Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Ser J(GS-J)

Royal Bank of Canada, 6.75% Dep Shares Fixed/Float Non-cum Preferred Shares C-2 (RY-T)

Morgan Stanley (MS), 6.875% Dep Shares Fixed/Floating Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Ser F (MS-F)

Goldman Sachs Group, 6.375% Dep Sh Fixd/Float Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series K (GS-K)

For this to happen its yield to call has to move back to 3.5% where it used to be just before it was announced that ZB-G is a deletion from the S&P US preferred stock index:

For ZB-G to have yield to call close to 3.5% its price has to appreciate more than $1 as seen here:

If this happens in the near future, here are the calculations of yield to hold based on how long it takes to gain $0.5 or $1. Keep in mind that on every 3 months we add one quarterly dividend to the cash flows:





If our basic idea that ZB-G is undervalued in comparison to its closest matches we made this 4.2% yielder into a 10% one at least. But this is not the only way we may trade the yield curve. If we are wrong on this arbitrage opportunity take a look at the next one.

The phenomenon of inverted yield to hold curve in fixed to floating preferred stocks.

I have no idea what is the future of any of the rates, yields etc.... To be honest with you I think you have no idea either even if your name starts with Janet and ends with Yellen. What I know is that Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd. (AHL) redeemed a 3-month libor + 3% security back in January and U.S. Bancorp (USB) redeemed a 3 month Libor + 4.86% preferred stock. These preferred stocks are getting redeemed. The Libor is making new highs recently and looking at the yield curve above, market also believes these ones are getting redeemed. The idea here is that the sooner the call date the lower the yield to call. The higher the call probability the lower the yield to call. A preferred stock that is supposed to be redeemed can be treated as a bond equivalent with a stated maturity date. So ZB-G is among the highest yielders above Libor when it becomes a floating security:

The sooner we approach the call date the lower its yield to call will be. Have a look at the yield curve in the beginning of the article and you will see that it has a normal shape.

The calculation

We assume that the YTC of ZB-G will decrease as it approaches its call date. I really appreciate any comments against that. If that is true we can calculate the future price of ZB-G at any date by assuming its yield to call at this particular date. ZB-G is callable in a little more than five and a half years. So we will calculate its future price on any payment date starting at 6/1/2018. The yields to call we expect at any future date can be seen here:

Having this yield we can easily calculate the price at any of these dates for ZB-G:





With this price expectations we can easily calculate the yield to hold at any single moment and here is where the magic happens:





The yield to hold is decreasing the more you hold the stock. Why would I continue to hold ZB-G after the first year for example. I was searching for mistakes in calculations, but could not find any. I compared my thesis to the behaviour of SNV-C and USB-M and they seem correct. Is this really possible?

I think yes and will continue to dig on the topic.

Statistical check against fixed to floating cousins

With all the data above it is important to check if ZB-G has given us a statistical signal as well:

On the left picture you see how ZB-G compares to its closest preferred stocks for the last 800 days while on the right picture you can see its relation with the lower yielding/ higher priced GS-J. It is a nice combination of fundamental and statistical logic. ZB-G is undervalued both fundamentally and statistically. The only question here is if ZB-G is the mistake, or is it the whole market. My fundamental answer is - the whole market, my statistical one is ZB-G.

Conclusion

Fixed to floating preferred stocks are an interesting tool and it seems that you can earn a lot more than they offer if you do your homework. Is that the case with ZB-G, only time will tell. I bet on this one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long ZB-G