Still Upside For Lufthansa?

Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF) is currently operating in a sweet spot with two major rivals vanishing (Alitalia and Air Berlin (OTC:AIBEF)). Although the airline reported a strong first half of 2017, I see multiple reasons for an even stronger performance in the second half. This could well add another 30% to its share price.

Flag carriers face tough times with rising competition by low fare companies that conquer the Atlantic on the one hand and Gulf carriers with the determination to further expand their market share by aggressive prices and luxurious cabins on the other hand. No wonder that 12 months ago, Lufthansa, German airline's stock, traded for roughly €10. However, now it is trading at €18.62. Investors interested in German stocks (and/or in airline stocks) might wonder: What has happened during the last month? And is there still upside for the stock or should one wait for a retracement?

The last couple of years Lufthansa worked hard to reduce its cost structure by creating Germanwings - a project that didn't work out as planned - and then by creating Eurowings. Both airlines were destined to service routes outside their hub system (routes not including Frankfurt or Munich). While the former airline project did not work out, Eurowings does. In contrast to Germanwings, Eurowings will also service long-haul flights on a low fare basis and operates in the same market as Norwegian (OTCPK:NWARF) or Primera do. Despite operational difficulties during the first month of integrating Germanwings into Eurowings, the new Eurowings is to make a profit as early as this year. According to fvw, Carsten Spohr (CEO) is "especially pleased with the success of Eurowings". Due to the integration of Germanwings, Eurowings now is the fastest growing airline in Europe.

Apart from that, Lufthansa renegotiated fees with its hub Frankfurt airport, as the airport granted Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) special discounts for new routes out of Frankfurt. The exact euro amount that Lufthansa is saving with the deal is not yet known, but according to Reuters, it is in a low-double-digit zone. This measure will help the airline reduce its cost operating at Frankfurt and can be seen as a clear advantage. Ryanair's presence on the other hand isn't necessarily a disadvantage since the airline repeatedly communicated its wish to offer feeder service for Lufthansa. This could theoretically become a well working symbiosis both in Frankfurt and Munich (The latter airport is currently not served by the Irish low cost airline).

Whereas fast expanding Ryanair is a threat that could be alleviated in the midterm (through a partnership), two other competitors almost vanished: Alitalia will most likely cease to exist and unprofitable Air Berlin is already being fed to Lufthansa, as LH leases such planes of Air Berlin that the latter cannot operate anymore with a profit.

And last but not least, the airline, which reported a strong first half of 2017, will expand its hub services both in Munich and in Frankfurt by adding seven new destination this winter season according to TravelDailyNews. These destinations include Glasgow, Santiago de Compostela, and Pamplona which has never been serviced by the carrier before.

So is there upside potential for the second half of 2017? I do see that for the company given its strong performance in the first half. Why? Although the airline expects ticket prices to depreciate in the second half, as Bloomberg reported, ticket prices have been appreciating in May and June. With a lower cost basis and fewer (or weaker) competitors, there is no reason to believe that its performance during the second quarter will be worse than in the first half. And the benefit of a vanishing Alitalia can already be seen on its new destinations out of Frankfurt and Munich that include three Italian cities (Genoa, Bari, and Catania).

