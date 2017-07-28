Ellie Mae's Quarterly Miss, An Inflection Point?

One positive factoid, seats are still increasing, at least part of the underlying growth mechanics are still there.

This is exactly what happened to Ellie Mae, and the recovery from this won't be easy or fast.

The danger for expensive growth stocks is always an earnings miss, especially when accompanied by a considerable guidance reduction.

The danger with expensive growth stocks is always that a bad quarter will throw a bucket of cold water over the stock. This comes in two varieties:

A garden variety earnings miss in isolation

A revaluation of the growth potential

Unfortunately, Ellie Mae's (ELLI) Q2 miss wasn't just a garden variety miss, it was a fundamental miss that requires a pretty comprehensive revaluation of the growth potential.

In isolation, the miss wasn't particularly bad. Non-GAAP ('adjusted') Q2 EPS was $0.51 where $0.53 was expected. But some warning lights might have gone off already as it was also below the EPS of last year's quarter, which came in at $0.54.

Tax changes (of stock-based compensation) blur the picture somewhat, so keep in mind that:

Net income rose from $10.59M in Q2 2016 to $18.82M in Q2 2017.

Adjusted net income rose from $16.8M in Q2 2016 to $18.23M in Q2 2017.

The adjusted net income both contains the stock-based compensation (+$8.5M as well as the tax adjustment -$10.17M, the latter increased quite a lot from Q2 2016 when it was just $3.29M).

GAAP EPS still looked very good at $0.52 versus $0.34 a year ago, but it's flattered by the tax adjustment.

We already noted before that growth is slowing down, but we were hoping that it would be able to maintain the 20% level (for revenues), which seems the minimum for the company to hang on to its rich valuation. It depends on how you look at it.

Revenues for the first half of the year are indeed up 20%, but the slowdown in growth is more marked in the second quarter, where revenues grew by 16% from Q2 2016. And, it gets worse. Considerably worse, in fact.

Q3 revenue is expected to be between $104M and $106M, that's just 4-6% higher than the revenue growth in Q3 2016. For contrast, back then, revenues were still growing at a whopping 45.7% over Q3 2015.

Profitability isn't much better, with GAAP EPS coming in at $0.19-0.22 and non-GAAP EPS at $0.38-0.41, dramatically lower than Q3 2015 (non-GAAP EPS of $0.72), although, again, this is probably partly caused by tax adjustments.

What about 2017? Well, here is the guidance for the full year:

Revenue: $400-405M (2016: $360.3M)

GAAP EPS $1.11-1.16 (2016: $1.15)

Non-GAAP EPS $1.47-1.50 (2016: $2.28)

Non-GAAP EBITDA $114.0-117.8M (2016: $113.1M).

There is no way to sugarcoat it, growth is coming almost to a complete halt, adjusted earnings are even going into reverse (although that's partly due to a change in the tax treatment of stock based compensation). Most of the revenue growth comes from Q1.

At the end of Q1, management guided 2017 revenue at $433-440M for the year, so this is a substantial adjustment. Even more so for non-GAAP EPS, which was guided at $1.79-1.92 for 2017 back during the 8-K filing. EBITDA was projected to be $139.5-147.4M, so that is also really a big re-adjustment of expectations.

This isn't supposed to happen with a growth stock, so what happened? Well, here is management, from the PR summing it up:

The mortgage market is in the process of transitioning from a refi centric one to a purchase driven one. Some of our customers experienced closed loan volume lower than we expected in the second quarter as they dealt with declining refi volume, while the tight housing inventory held back purchase volume. We also saw some enterprise customers, which comprise an increasing portion of our customer base, take longer to ramp on our platform than planned. These factors led to a lower closed loan volume than expected, so we are resetting assumptions for the year as the market completes this transition.

There are metrics that are still growing at a fair pace, like the 9,600 additional seats that were booked during Q2. While this is less than in previous quarters, it's still pretty significant and just about the only thing the bulls can hang their hat on, as it shows that the growth motor is still in place.

Valuation

The shares got a beating in after-hours trading, and that really shouldn't surprise anyone. The much slower growth is a worry, but that could pick up at least a tad next year, but even so.

What's worrying us more is what we argued back in April, that the shares are simply too expensive. For us to have written that wasn't so easy, given the fact that we were long-time admirers of the business and its management and advised to buy the shares at $15 in 2012.

We know that there are other SA contributors who argue that we shouldn't use traditional valuation metrics because they're not sufficiently appreciative of the SaaS business model, which produces quality earnings and plenty of cash flow:

Is the company cheap? Maybe not relative to the S&P 500 on GAAP earnings which tend to scare many retail investors, but it is priced fairly when referenced against other software as a service ("SaaS") technology companies. I'm a big believer in encouraging investors to get some sort of ownership in this space, particularly within pure play small/mid caps. These SaaS companies have recurring revenue streams, high customer retention rates (96% for Ellie Mae), and earn high margins within their niche markets.

Well, up to a point. As should now be clear, even SaaS business are not impervious to disappointments, from time to time. While we have sung the praise of Ellie Mae's business model in numerous articles here on Seeking Alpha, that doesn't mean we should suspend judgment.

Taking the after-hours crash to $85 as reference, that's still 57 times this year's non-GAAP earnings and 74 times GAAP earnings. Traditional or not, this retail investor thinks these are hefty figures for a company which growth has decelerated really substantially and where it is an open question how much of that growth will return, if ever.

While we think even the quality of the earnings have been a little tarnished, we do recognize the cash flow, a healthy $35M from operations, but half of that ($16.3M) basically comes from stock-based compensation.

There will be a lot of earnings revisions from analysts, average estimates are for $1.91 this year rising to $2.49 the next while the company only expects $1.47-1.50 this year, and $2.50 seems quite a stretch for next year.

Specifically, we now know that the company isn't as immune to downturns in the mortgage markets as some might have thought (we dealt with that issue extensively in a previous article).

What if interest rates go up significantly next year, or there is a considerable economic slowdown, or both? This year might not be so exceptional if one of these things happen, so it remains to be seen whether the company can return to 20%+ growth, and that uncertainty might very well show up in the valuation of the stock.

Conclusion

Ellie Mae enjoyed a continuous history of quarterly beats and increases of guidance, but like all good things, that had to come to a halt at some point, even if we didn't imagine it would be this brutal.

Unless 2017 is a particularly difficult year and the company can return to the years of 20%+ growth shareholders were accustomed to (and which the company managed to exceed, sometimes by a large margin), or the 25% which is the target of management, the shares still seem pretty expensive to us, which is unfortunate as we still love the business.

However, seats are still expanding at a good pace which shows that at least part of the underlying growth mechanics of the company is still intact.

Management is optimistic and assumes it can go back to its long-term 25% growth target next year when the headwinds from the refi-market have subsided. But will refi recover? We're not so sure. Will the purchase market make up for that if refi doesn't recover? We'll have to wait and see.

For starters, apart from a possible change in economic conditions, we're also worried about the tight housing supply, which doesn't seem to clear anytime soon and is a drag on the purchase market. Is that going to clear? We don't know.

Management's optimism is also based on its investment in the next generation lending platform which is to further advance its leading market role (with 30% of loan volume processed through Encompass) and moving upmarket (to bigger customers, like it signed a top three credit union this quarter) and the delayed ramp of bigger customers.

It has also entered the correspondent investor market where it can actually monetize twice (on the buy and sell side), which is also a good development.

While that is comforting news by itself, we think investors have to start looking to 2018 already, 2017 looks like a lost year to Ellie Mae. We don't see the shares doing much, if anything, for a couple of quarters.

For instance, while seats are still increasing, which is reassuring, closed loans per active user went down from 1.51 in Q2 2016 to 1.35 in the past quarter, 8% below what the company planned.

So, while we still love the company, there are a number of uncertainties (will refi recover, will the purchase market make up for it if refi doesn't recover, will the economic conditions remain benign, etc.) that we think will have to be answered before the shares can resume their march back towards their former rather dizzying heights.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.