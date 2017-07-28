Weston George's (WNGRF) CEO Galen Weston on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Weston George Ltd. (Canada) (OTCPK:WNGRF)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 28, 2017, 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Geoff Wilson - Senior Vice President, IR, Business Intelligence and Communications

Galen Weston - Chairman and CEO

Richard Dufresne - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Irene Nattel - RBC Capital Markets

Jim Durran - Barclays

Patricia Baker - Scotia Bank

Keith Howlett - Desjardins Securities

Geoff Wilson

Good morning. And welcome to the George Weston Limited 2017 second quarter conference call. I am joined here this morning by Galen Weston, Chairman and CEO; and Richard Dufresne, CFO.

Before we begin today's call, I want to remind you that the discussion will include forward-looking statements, such as the company's beliefs and expectations regarding certain aspects of its financial performance in 2017 and future years.

These statements are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations, and they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations.

These risks and uncertainties are discussed in the company's materials filed with the Canadian Securities Regulators from time-to-time, including the company's second quarter 2017 news release.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Other than as required by law, certain non-GAAP financial measures may be discussed and are referred to today. Please refer to our second quarter news release, annual report and other materials filed with the Canadian Securities regulators for a reconciliation of each of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

An archive of this conference call will be available on our website weston.ca. Loblaw Companies Limited released its second quarter results earlier this week, and therefore, we will focus this call on the performance of our Weston Foods segment.

I would now like to introduce our CFO, Richard Dufresne.

Richard Dufresne

Thank you, Geoff, and good morning, everyone. Earlier today we released our second quarter results for George Weston Limited. For the second quarter of 2017, George Weston Limited reported adjusted diluted net earnings per share of a $1.67, compared to a $1.56 for the same period in 2016, an increase of 7.1%.

In the second quarter, Weston Foods sales increased by 2.6% to $509 million from $496 million in the same period in 2016. Sales included the positive impact of foreign currency translation of 2.4%.

Excluding the unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation and the timing of Easter, sales decreased 0.6% due to a decrease in volume, partially offset by the positive impact of changes in sales mix.

Weston Foods’ adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was $54 million, a decreased of $5 million compared to the same period in 2016. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 10.6%, compared to 11.9% in the same period in 2016. Adjusted EBITDA decreased essentially due to challenges in our frozen business and this is a reason why we are adjusted our outlook.

Capital for the quarter was $33 million, which is lower than last year and investments are on track towards our forecasted spend for the year of $220 million. This is slightly lower than our previous forecast of $250 million as two projects are being delayed until next year.

I would now like to turn the call over to Galen.

Galen Weston

Thank you, Richard, and good morning, everyone. Second quarter results group came in better than we anticipated driven by Loblaw. Loblaw delivered flat same-store sales in a deflationary environment adjusting for the timing of Easter, with stable margins and slightly higher SG&A in a competitive retail environment.

Three of the four business segments of Weston Foods are performing in line with expectations, while the frozen business is under achieving against an aggressive plan. Contributing factors to the shortfall were a loss of customer in the frozen business and a slower than expected ramp up in filling new capacity. We have been able to make some headway in replacing the lost business but there is still a gap to fill.

As a result we have amended our outlook, Weston Foods now expect adjusted EBITDA in the second half of 2017 to trend in a similar fashion to the first half when compared to last year. We remained confident in our ability to fill our frozen capacity and we will update you next quarter on our progress.

That’s concludes our comments and now we would be pleased to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Irene Nattel

Thanks, and good morning, everyone. Just wondering if you could give us a little bit more color on what exactly is going on in frozen, so the customer or product that was lost. And if we go back a year ago you were quite confident in your ability to fill the new capacity, where you perhaps seeing a little bit more softness in incremental demand than you had anticipated?

Galen Weston

Yeah. So I will start with the fourth quarter in 2016 when we lost business from a significant customer and that was on top of what was an aggressive growth plan for the frozen business in 2017. So we continued to build capacity. We continued to fill capacity in both our frozen cake business and our frozen donut business, and our pie business, but it’s just not been fast enough to fill that incremental gap in the plan and that’s the reason why we have adjusted the outlook.

Irene Nattel

And can you tell us in total what is the incremental capacity that you are having in frozen?

Richard Dufresne

I don’t have that number in my head. But I can get back to you.

Galen Weston

Yeah.

Richard Dufresne

Like…

Irene Nattel

Thank you.

Richard Dufresne

We have that.

Galen Weston

We will get back to you on that.

Irene Nattel

Yeah. Thanks. I think what we are all trying to get a hand on is kind of order of magnitude, how much incremental capacity do you need to fill the demand, just to fill the capacity, sorry, better along…

Richard Dufresne

Yeah. We -- like we brought that about half of the new capacity sales and so we feel confident that we are going to fill it, to me it’s not a question of filling it, it just the matter of the timing of which we are going to be able to fill up, so.

Irene Nattel

Okay. That’s great. Thank you. And then just one more please, on fresh bread here in Canada, wondering if what you are seeing in terms of overall industry trends and also although this is a very near-term, clearly we have unseasonable weather in most of Canada, wondering about seasonal sales of the high margin, hot dog and hamburger buns?

Galen Weston

Yeah. So it's been a tough spring and summer for anything related to seasonal barbecue, anything related to seasonal weather. We see that in retail and we also see it in the fresh bread business with hot dog buns and hamburger buns.

Having said that, we feel very good about the way our fresh bread business is performing in what continues to be slow and steadily declining market. And there's been no meaningful change in that trend, just continues as it has for the last couple of years.

Irene Nattel

Thank you.

Jim Durran

So, just I understand back to the 50% capacity utilization of the incremental so far. So I assume from the lost customer you ended up with more capacity in the U.S. then you are expecting to and so the amount you had to makeup was substantial relative to what your original expectations were?

Galen Weston

That’s exactly right. Yeah.

Jim Durran

And on the volume, like volume declined in the quarter, are those predominantly then in the U.S. -- in the Canadian business on fresh or is there some frozen as well in the Canadian market that's down?

Richard Dufresne

It’s actually both, Jim, because we were as -- in both our outlook obviously the fresh business we said is it will decline, so we have decline in fresh volume and to which like frozen needs to be added to that. So our initial plan was essentially built on assuming that fresh business would be down year-over-year and the frozen business would be up year-over-year. So that trend is still intact, but it’s going to take a little bit longer than expected to get there.

Jim Durran

And when you look into 2018 will your sort of operating assumptions be that there is no pricing power available in either the Canadian or U.S. markets?

Galen Weston

While it’s too early to comment on the 2018 outlook, however, we certainly found pricing power difficult in 2016 -- 2017 and there's no indication at this point of a meaningful change in that.

Jim Durran

And would you feel in Canada that you're holding share or how is your relative performance to the market?

Galen Weston

It is positive.

Jim Durran

Okay. That's great. Thanks a lot. Appreciate it.

Patricia Baker

And thank you very much. I have couple of questions. Firstly, Richard, you -- when you talk about the lower CapEx and I think you said specifically two projects have been postponed. Can you tell us what those are? Why they have been postponed and it does it relate to the issue with frozen?

Richard Dufresne

Well, it’s more delayed, like it’s -- our ability to get to these projects.

Patricia Baker

Okay.

Richard Dufresne

So there are still on deck, but they are going to be up again in 2018 instead of 2017.

Patricia Baker

Okay. And with respect to the lost customer, so is this a customer that you have any chance of actually getting that customer back or is it a long-term this customer will be lost long-term and is there any risk that you see for whatever reason you lost that customer you might lose any more?

Galen Weston

No. This wasn’t -- it wasn’t the loss of a customer specifically as it was the loss of the line of business with a particular customer and in fact with that same customer we have been growing lines of business in other areas quite confidently.

Patricia Baker

That is really helpful, Galen, put to the exactly different perspective, I really appreciate that. And then you referenced both in the press release and also in your opening remarks they had a very aggressive plan for frozen in the U.S. Can you just talk about what were you aggressive on, was it on the pace of getting the capacity up the timing or were you aggressive on some other elements of the plan?

Galen Weston

Yeah. It was -- you are very aggressive on our plan to fill that capacity with new sales in the U.S.

Patricia Baker

Would you…

Richard Dufresne

Competition, when we did our plan.

Patricia Baker

Yeah.

Richard Dufresne

Okay. We had not anticipated that we would be losing a line of business.

Patricia Baker

Okay.

Richard Dufresne

So that when we loss that business towards the end of the year that made the gap even bigger. So that's why we have issues filling it, because that capacity was running on our new line.

Patricia Baker

Okay. What -- can you tell us what product it was?

Galen Weston

No.

Patricia Baker

Okay. I expected that answer, Galen. Thank you.

Keith Howlett

Yes. I just want to ask about how you would characterize the management transition that will occur on January 1, 2018, how that will affect the management or the way that you are running the business?

Galen Weston

Well, maybe we can comment on that in January of 2018. Suffice to say, Richard and I have worked together at Loblaw for a long time. We will continue to work together at George Weston Limited hopefully for a long time.

I thought you were going to ask about how the management transition is going with the new President of Weston Foods, which is, I think, at this point the more meaningful change and that is going very well. We feel that Lucas learning the business very quickly and he's a terrific executive and continues to fill us with confidence about what the medium-term opportunities and potential are for the bakery business.

Keith Howlett

And maybe just finally on the bakery business, how does your business divide between retail and food service?

Galen Weston

Predominantly retail.

Keith Howlett

So is there any opportunity in food service or is it not really?

Galen Weston

Yes. It's an area of significant focus for the team at the moment and we are seeing some promising early results, but it's a small business today.

Keith Howlett

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. This is Jenifer filling in for Peter. I was just wondering if you could go back to the fresh bakery business. I know you mentioned that business is declining over time, but what's really driving that, is it consumer demand, is it mix, if I could just get a little more color on that?

Galen Weston

Yeah. It’s really a consumer shift away from commercial bread into different parts of the bread category. So we are seeing lots of robust growth in sweet goods, lots of robust growth in artisanal breads. All the trends that you would probably see amongst your sort of social group tend to be traveling across both the U.S. and Canada.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Perfect. Thank you.

Geoff Wilson

Well, thank very much for joining on today’s call. Our third quarter results are now currently scheduled for November 21st and wish you a very nice weekend. Thank you very much.

