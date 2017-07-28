XOMA: Another Ligand In The Making?

A valuation of the current portfolio and recent investment from Biotech Value Fund suggest that the market is significantly undervaluing XOMA’s assets.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals initiated a similar strategy in 2007 and has seen the stock price increase more than 10 fold since 2010.

A new strategy looks to reduce risk while unlocking value from future milestones and royalties on a portfolio of 27 programs in development.

What is XOMA’s new strategy, and how did it get here?

XOMA (XOMA) has a 30+ year history as a biotech company focused on technologies to design therapeutic monoclonal antibodies. To understand XOMA’s new strategy we first need to understand the company’s evolution.

Summary of XOMA's Strategy Evolution:

Early Strategy

XOMA’s initial business model was to develop technologies to identify and design antibodies and related therapeutic proteins and then out-license the technology to various biotech and pharmaceutical companies. These biopharma companies would use XOMA’s technology to design new anti-bodies that they would then develop themselves. In return XOMA would receive milestones and royalties on future sales. From this several successful products were launched including blockbusters drugs like Lucentis® and Cimzia®. This strategy had the benefits of being relatively low cost and low risk, but limited potential upside in the event that a product was successful.

Recent Strategy

In the early 2000’s, XOMA decided to change it’s strategy and focus on investing in internally developing own anti-bodies. The hope was that by successfully developing their own drugs they could build a commercial infrastructure and become a fully integrated pharmaceutical company. During this time XOMA formed research collaborations with companies like Schering-Plough (now Merck), Chiron (now Novartis), and Servier to collaborate on developing new anti-body drugs. The benefit of this strategy was the ability to capture more of the financial upside if a drug was successful. The downside was a significant increase in R&D costs and bearing the risk if a product failed to be successful. This strategy appeared to be promising until gevokizumab, a Servier-partnered treatment for the ocular disorder Behçet's disease, missed its main goal in a Phase 3 trial in mid 2015. This news sent the stock price into decline from nearly $100 per share (split adjusted) to below $5 by early 2017.

Future Strategy

After the gevokizumab failed trial, the falling stock price (and market cap) prevented XOMA from raising significant amounts of capital needed to continue the prior strategy of investing in late-stage R&D projects. As a result, management devised a new “back-to-basics” strategy. This new strategy cut costs significantly by eliminating nearly all R&D spend and refocused on out-licensing remaining products and technology to other companies who will fund future product development. The benefits of this strategy are less risk from a highly diversified portfolio, low expenses from virtually no R&D investment while still maintaining some future upside through milestones and royalties if the products are successful. I believe this is a potentially attractive model for investors who are looking to invest in biotech but who can’t stomach the risk of seeing their stock lose 80% of its value overnight.

Is there precedence for other companies that have successfully utilized this type of strategy?

Yes, Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) has been quite successful implementing the same strategy. Prior to a major restructuring in 2007 Ligand was a full integrated pharma company with both internal R&D and a fully owned commercially marketed product. In early 2007, Ligand transformed into a royalty focused company after it sold off it’s sole marketed product, cut 75% of its workforce and refocused R&D from late stage product development to new technology platforms. Since then they have increased the number of milestone and royalty bearing externally funded R&D programs from 9 in 2008 to 155+ today. In addition, Ligand has generated consistent sales growth and been cash flow positive since 2012. More importantly, Ligand shareholders have been rewarded handsomely as the stock price has appreciated more than 10 fold since 2010.

So what assets does XOMA have?

XOMA’s current assets fall into two main categories:

Fully Funded Licensed Programs: Products from previously out-licensed and being actively developed by other companies

Programs Available for Licensing: Products developed from XOMA R&D activities that are available to be out-licensed for development by other companies

#1: Fully Funded Licensed Programs

Over 30+ years, XOMA has out-licensed its anti-body technologies to many leading biopharmaceutical companies including: Novartis, Takeda, Alexion, Lilly, UCB, MorphoSys, Affitech, AVEO and many others. From this XOMA currently has a portfolio of 27 programs that are being actively developed by external companies.

XOMA's Fully Funded Program Pipeline (SOURCE: XOMA)

The development costs for all of these programs are being 100% funded by external partners at no cost to XOMA. XOMA meanwhile is entitled to receive future milestone and royalties on future sales if these programs are successful.

#2: Programs Available for Licensing

From its foray into internal R&D, XOMA also has the following portfolio of 7 internally developed products.

XOMA's Program Pipeline Available for Licensing (Source: XOMA)

XOMA has largely completed R&D investment in these programs and is now looking for external partners to take on funding their future development. In return they will likely receive a combination of upfront payments along with future milestones and royalties similar to the programs in #1 above.

What are XOMA’s assets potentially worth?

To estimate the present expected value of XOMA’s product portfolios, I’ve attempted to model probability adjusted estimates the value of the future cash flows for all key projects. To keep the exercise “simple”, I’ve modeled all programs using the following basic assumptions based on the product’s current stage of development (note probabilities are for biologics from Tufts Center published in March 2010):

Assumptions for Each Stage of Program Advancement:

Assumptions from Each Stage to Launch:

I then applied these assumptions to both the Fully Funded Pipeline and Programs available for out-licensing.

#1: Fully Funded Licensed Programs

For all fully funded pipeline products I also assumed peak sales of $250 Million with a 5.0% royalty to XOMA lasting 10 years after launch. To be conservative, I’ve only modeled out existing programs and assumed no new additions to the pipeline.

Royalties

Applying the years to launch assumptions I estimated the annual royalty payment by for a program at each stage of development. Second, I applied the historical probability of launch to calculate the estimated royalty payment for each program by stage of development. Third, I multiplied the probability adjusted royalty payment by the current number of programs to get the expected value of royalties for the portfolio.

Estimated Cash Flows from Funded Program Royalties

Milestones:

I applied the potential milestone payments based on expected timing and multiplied by the number of potential milestones to calculate the potential milestone payments by year. Next, I applied the probability of each milestone occurring to calculate the probability adjusted milestone payments.

Estimated Cash Flows from Funded Program Milestones

Combined Royalties and Milestones

Finally, I added the probability adjusted values of both the royalties and milestone payments and applied a 10% discount rate.

Estimated Cash Flows from Funded Program Royalties and Milestones

This results in a stand alone probability adjusted present value of the Funded Pipeline at $470 Million.

#2: Programs Available for Licensing

To estimate the potential value of each of the Programs Available for Licensing in Phase 2 of development, I applied the same methodology as above. I used this approach because these programs each have potential for range of different applications with potential for both broad and niche applications. Therefore, I assumed the same peak sales of $250 Million but with a higher royalty rate of 15.0% typical of a later stage product. In addition, I assume milestone payments of: $30 Million upfront, $10 Million on Phase 3 and $20 Million on approval. Overall, I believe this is in-line with potential for out-licensed asset with Phase 2 proof of concept data.

Estimated Cash Flows from Phase 2 Program to be Out-Licensed

Applying a 10% discount rate, implies that the three phase 2 programs if successfully out-licensed could be worth roughly $90 Million each.

#3: Integrated P&L

To account for both taxes and operating expenses, I combined the cash flows from the Fully Funded Pipeline and conservatively assumed that only two of the three phase 2 programs were successfully out-licensed. Further, I assumed $20 Million a year in operating expenses (based on company guidance) and a 35% tax rate that does not account for use of potential net operating losses.

Applying a 10% discount rate to the projected cash flows yields an present value of just over $300 Million. Assuming, full future conversion of 5.0 Million BVF shares in addition to the 7.6 Million outstanding implies a price per share of approximately $25 compared to the current price just above $7 a share.

Why is the market putting a high discount on XOMA’s assets?

I believe that there are several reasons as follows:

#1: Collateral Damage from gevokizumab Failure

The news of gevokizumab’s phase 3 failure created a number of issues for XOMA. First, it set the stock price into free fall. This depressed the market cap, making it increasingly difficult to raise capital. To reverse the decline required new R&D, but new R&D required more money, which required a higher stock price. This dilemma was further compounded by the fact that XOMA also had significant debt that also needed to be repaid. This drew into question the viability of the business and set the stock price into a spiraling downtrend.

#2: Changing Investor Base with New Strategy

XOMA’s prior strategy to focus on internal R&D with visions of transforming into a fully integrated pharma company, as demonstrated by the failure of gevokizumab, was a high risk venture. High risk biotech companies that risk losing 80% of their value overnight attracts a certain type of high risk-high reward investor. XOMA’s shift to a new low risk-low reward strategy, is in general less attractive to it’s existing base on high risk investors. As a result, I believe this has further encouraged existing investors to sell. Meanwhile, it takes time for new investors to realize the new strategy and transition to a new investor base. Long time followers of Ligand will recall a similar experience where the change in strategy wasn’t initially well received by investors either. Prior to announcing the new strategy in Jan 2007 Ligand was stock trading in the mid-70’s and by the end of the year it was in the 20’s and didn’t reach its bottom until 2010 when it was trading below $10.

#3: Lack of Transparency around Out-licensed Products

I believe that another key issue holding back XOMA’s stock price results from an unintended lack of transparency with investors. Many of the original out-licensing deals that have generated most the XOMA’s current portfolio have confidentially clauses that prevent XOMA from disclosing the individual program names or potential milestones/royalties. This makes it difficult for the company to generate excitement with investors who have little visibility into what is really in the portfolio. To illustrate this point, how much would you pay for a company with an undisclosed Phase 3 program compared to if you knew the Phase 3 program was Alexion’s follow-on to their multi-billion dollar drug Solaris?

What’s the reason to believe in this mystery portfolio?

In February 2017, Biotech Venture Fund (BVF) made a significant $25 MM investment in XOMA that included 1,200,000 shares of common stock (at the closing price of $4.03) and Series X convertible preferred stock that converts at $4.03 into 5,003,000 shares of common stock. Conversion of the preferred is barred if conversion brings total ownership above 19.9%. This gives BVF an active holding of 20% of common and passive 51% ownership via the preferred stock. It is my understanding that prior to making such a large investment, BVF was able to conduct extensive due diligence that included a full disclosure of XOMA’s entire portfolio. It is my belief that BVF clearly liked what they saw given the combined of size and favorable terms of their investment.

What are the risks?

#1: Timing and Dilution

Applying historical probabilities of success to XOMA’s funded portfolio suggests a high probability of successfully getting one or more products to market (I estimate that ~10 of the current 27 programs are “expected” make it to market) based on published historical probabilities of success.

Estimated number Funded Programs Expected to Launch

The key risk is that you don’t know how long it will take until a product hits. For example, it could be within a year or it could be many years out. XOMA management expects ~$40 Million in milestone payments over the next three years that with existing cash should help cover most of the ~$20 Million a year in operating expenses in the near term. However, if near break-even cash flows fail to materialize it would require the need to raise additional capital that could further depress the stock price. In addition, the company still maintains $14 Million in debt through an outstanding loan from Novartis.

#2: Liquidity

With a market cap of just over $50 Million and low trading volume of a few thousand shares per day XOMA stock price has the potential to be highly volatile.

Conclusion

XOMA has taken painful steps after the failure of gevokizumab to set the company on a new course, focused on a low cost/low risk strategy of royalties and milestones from out-sourced R&D programs. A similar strategy implemented by Ligand Pharmaceuticals has proven to be highly lucrative for shareholders. I believe this change in strategy along with challenges from lack of visibility into the pipeline have significantly depressed the stock price relative to it’s fair value. A recent major investment from Biotech Value Fund supports this thesis.

