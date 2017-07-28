Verizon Is Flying Higher

Photo credit

Verizon (VZ) has been in an ugly downtrend all year. Negative sentiment on the sector certainly hasn’t helped but it also reported a very tough first quarter in which it posted its only-ever subscriber loss. Heading into the Q2 report, Verizon was set up for a fairly low bar to step over and as it turns out, it jumped over the bar. The Q2 report has the stock back up into the upper-$40s and it has also cleared its 200DMA, something it hasn’t done for many months. So in light of this, is it prudent to chase Verizon higher?

In looking at the chart, we can see that the downtrend has been broken by the post-earnings rally. The stock was right up against the top of the channel before the report and obviously blew right through it, leaving it around $48 on Thursday. That’s a huge step forward for the bulls but apart from that, other important, bullish things have happened.

I mentioned the stock is over the 200DMA and that’s significant. The line is still moving down and will be for some time as it takes quite an effort to turn a negatively sloped 200DMA. However, if VZ can hold the line and stay above it, turning the 200DMA up would be enormously supportive for the stock going forward.

In addition, the momentum indicators are saying the rally is set up well to continue. We are very early on in this rally but the fact that the stock is getting overbought is important. That’s a signal that bulls have conviction and I see plenty of that here. Obviously, it cannot remain overbought forever but the point stands that everywhere I look, I see positives when I examine the chart.

In terms of the actual report, it was much better than I thought it would be. And judging by the reaction of the stock, I wasn’t the only one that was surprised. Revenue was basically flat YoY but that was good enough to beat analyst expectations. More importantly, VZ posted almost 600K smartphone subscriber adds during the quarter, a tremendous improvement over the terrible first quarter.

Churn numbers continue to look very good as well and it certainly appears – at least at this point – that Verizon’s subscriber weakness in Q1 was a freak accident more so than an indication of impending doom. If that’s the case, $48 may be too low for the stock but as I said, we’ll have to wait and see.

Margins were a little weaker in Q2 as revenue shifted more towards devices and that sort of revenue, of course, carries with it lower margins than wireless service revenue. However, Verizon’s margins are still quite strong and allow it to produce cash for its dividend, which we shall take a look at now.

Revenue and margins are critical for the dividend discussion because dividends are paid from FCF, and the combination of revenue and margins make up a bunch of the FCF calculation. With Verizon’s results topping estimates, investors are excited but is it good enough to fix its ailing dividend? FCF so far this year has been just $2.9B. That stands in very stark contrast to the $4.7B in dividends it has paid during the same time period and for those of you keeping score at home, that’s a $1.8B deficit in six months.

That is part of the reason why Verizon has borrowed so heavily in recent years; it cannot afford to perform all the capex it needs, fund acquisitions, etc., and pay a huge dividend. In fact, right now, it cannot even afford to pay the dividend and capex, as it has produced a $1.8B deficit so far this year between the two. Borrowing can bridge the gap but that sort of thing cannot go on forever without consequences.

Since Verizon is primarily a dividend stock, this stuff matters and unfortunately – for all the excitement surrounding the Q2 report – nothing has really changed. Verizon did a great job of keeping subscribers in Q2 and has reversed in a big way the disaster that was Q1. But with weaker margins, the results just don’t get to the point when it comes to fixing its FCF issues.

VZ has overcommitted on its dividend and while Q2 was certainly progress, I don’t see the long-term story changing here. And in fact, it would take a few quarters much better than the one we just saw for VZ to dig itself out of its dividend problem where it is going to the capital markets to simply funnel the money to shareholders.

As I said, some pretty significant bullish story lines on the chart are developing here after the strong response to the report. And if you’re the type to chase a stock higher, you’ve got a pretty decent shot on this one on a technical basis as some damage is in the process of being repaired. However, on a fundamental basis I’d caution that VZ simply stepped over a low bar in Q2 rather than producing a gangbusters report. It added subs but the number wasn’t huge.

Its churn remains low but it didn’t wow us. Margins were weaker despite the strong showing in the wireless business relative to Q1. And most importantly, its FCF remains woefully inadequate when it comes to paying the dividend. None of these things have me excited and while I respect the rally that has taken place, I also still think that AT&T (NYSE:T) is the better choice. Verizon’s Q2 has everyone excited but nothing material has changed; it just isn’t as bad off as we thought it was.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.