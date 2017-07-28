AMD: The Sky Is Falling, The Sky Is Falling

In this article we are going to look at a few things such as:



A glance at AMD earnings.

Future Catalysts explored (a/k/a hype).

What we think the stock might do in the short term.

Vega, Vega, Vega and

Manipulations and motivations of various analysts

Options.

Intro

AMD (AMD) posted very nice numbers and beat expectations (as we suspected they would) due to the worldwide demand for GPUs and Ryzen. While we could spend ample time looking at the numbers, we will not. Others have covered it amply and frankly the event is over. The hype is gone and we like to trade on hype. However, one thing did strike us as very good and that was the inventory reduction. Realize that currently AMD is building up inventory for Ryzen 3 (a high volume part), Threadripper (a low volume part), and the soon-to-be- released GPU Vega. All of this impacts inventory as these parts do not magically appear. No - they have to be constructed, shipped, stored, and built up in anticipation of release.

Thus, we could see an inventory increase - yet we saw a decrease due to demand for Ryzen and GPUs. This indicates to us that AMD GPUs and Ryzen are selling well and / or that AMD is decreasing old legacy hardware. Of course, some will say that Ryzen is not selling well (which is comical at best given the market share gains). How do you not sell well and continue to grab market share? Answer: You do not. Another argument is the average selling price of Ryzen has come down from its launch point. Correct: This happens in the CPU industry along with yield improvements. AMD and Intel (INTC) adjust prices. This is just normal business activity.

Future Catalysts

While I could continue to dazzle you with all the various numbers and how utterly and completely AMD performed, let's move on and peek into the future and what is to follow (and how we can continue to profit) rather than focusing on non-actionable past performance (a/k/a rear-view investing).



The next catalyst is Ryzen 3 - aimed at the budget market. This cheap CPU packs a lot of bang for the buck and should be a hit with the OEMs that historically offer many models of lower-end desktops.



Following this, we have the Vega launch on the 30th. This one could go either way (more on this later). In August, VEGA launches Threadripper which might generate some minor hype, given it is the AMD's flagship CPU.





Vega, Vega, Vega



Moving on to Vega, this new GPU is rumored to perform around a Nvidia (NVDA) Geforce 1080 to maybe a Geforce 1080 Ti. Viewing this article, we are presented with a video from Kyle Bennett of HardOCP. We get the impression that Vega is a winner. That is good because AMD has zero presence in the high-end GPU market. In essence, they are entering a new market and have nowhere to go but up in market share gains. The rumored price is $100 less than Nvidia.





On the flip side, Vega is very late to the high-end card fight. While not exactly impressive, it is better than nothing. What interests me most is question of what AMD will bring to the table in wild cards? How will it perform in the data center? What will it bring to AI? We should find out in a few days. Maybe Vega will be good enough as a placeholder, or maybe it will just bring some interesting new features. Time will tell. It certainly cannot be worse than the current situation of not having - any - presence in the high-end GPU market.



Motivations and Manipulations (a/k/a downgrade games)



The Barclays downgrade was comical (at best), but it did provide us with a good opportunity (isn't every blip in a stock a good opportunity to someone?) to buy Oct $15 calls cheaper and we have profited from them. However, what is the motivation of such corporations? Is it to provide you with opinions gratis (aka free opinions)? I reckon not. Clearly, they have vested interests in the stock and try to push it one way or the other.

Let's see what Goldman and Barclays own. Realize, we can only make assumptions since we do not know what price the options strikes Goldman are at for the calls and puts. Nor do we know if they are long or short on the calls or puts - but what we do know is they have an agenda (via the various downgrades) they seem to be keen on pushing. Click here for the below chart source.

Notice the trend of Goldman to acquire shares to the tune of 8 million roughly and then reduce to low 1 million or under. It looks like as of this very month they are once again ramping up ownership. Does this explain the five or so recent Goldman downgrades? On the surface one thinks "qhy would I downgrade the stock that I own?"



Easy... you are playing all the angles. Stock goes up - they dump and then buy puts as short leverage: Stock goes down - they buy stock and calls as long leverage.



Maybe they are selling calls against stock they own and then downgrading in hopes of pushing it down and making the calls expire worthless, only to repeat again over and over. Maybe they are like Barclays? See the various stock, put, and call positions below

(If you are smarter than I am and can figure out if this is a long or short put - then by all means comment.)



We could imagine options fun-and-games all day long.



The point here is not to discover exactly what they are doing, but to realize they have an agenda to whiplash the stock back and forth and profit. Thus take what Goldman or Barclays says with a grain of salt but profit from this by running the same games - and thus we can profit from rises, falls, or even sideways motions in the shares.



Running Options Games "Goldman" Style



When AMD recently popped to $15.50, I sold ALL of my options that I had in them. Now that AMD has pulled back to the low $14 range, I'm buying options (specifically the Oct $14 and $15 calls, Jan $14 calls, and the Jan 2019 $10 calls). This allows me to put up less money and thus change my risk profile. I risk less total money, but the small amount I use incurs more risk due to time decay. I am making various bets that AMD will rise within a particular time frame. The longer I am wrong, the less and less value the options will have. That is your risk.



That is leg 1 of the strategy - but much like Goldman, I have many angles I can play this. I also can sell options against stock I own. This is a covered call, or I can agree to buy stock at X price (a cash secure Put in my case).



If we think AMD might go down (or maybe AMD has had a pop up), we can buy puts to act like a short position. Maybe AMD pops and we want to insure against loss? We could buy puts as insurance or as a short speculation play.



The point is options are the next level of your evolution as an investor. Simply buying and selling stocks are comparable to MMA fighters of the late 90s. They simply did not have the wide skill set. Learning options expands your capabilities and gives you room to maneuver in the markets and improves your fighting abilities in the market.

Conclusion



AMD did very well this quarter. EPYC will start to ramp up in a few quarters and this will impact the bottom line. Raven Ridge APU (An APU is a CPU+GPU together) will bring some interesting integrated Vega graphics to the market. This is something Nvidia cannot do and something Intel does poorly. The Chinese joint venture continues to meet milestones and send payments AMD's way. Console refreshes will begin soon and the semi-custom division will start printing money again. Virtual reality continues to be a wild card, but Nvidia and AMD will power that. To wrap up, we have a mystery semi-custom chip in the works for an as yet unknown client. Moving on to crypto, given what we saw in AMD, we can assume Nvidia is also selling many of its GPUs and should dominate earnings much like AMD has done.



The sky is not falling as many writers surmise. It is not game over man, game over as others try to hype it. It is just the market - as usual. Things go up and things go down. This presents us with opportunity to profit be it long or short.



Extra Notes



I would urge everyone reading this to do proper research. Do not rely on some random guy here (me) or another random guy sitting at a desk at a corporation (Goldman / Barclays) to tell you what to do. Do proper research. Then if you want to sell the stock, by all means sell. If you want to buy... then buy. Use options, learn, expand. Most of all - have some fun at this.