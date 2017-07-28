Teck: An Extremely Good Investment

Teck (NYSE:TECK) is engaged in the extraction, processing, and sale of basic materials. The largest diversified resource company in Canada, it was formed as a result of the merger of Teck and Cominco in 2001. On June 30, 2017, the research firm Bank of America Merrill upgraded the company's rating from Neutral to Buy. The company looks very cheap right now, despite the price increases since mid-2016. I decided to find out what the financial situation looks like at the moment and what its prospects for the future are.

Source: Teck

Industry Analysis

At the moment, the industry of mining and metals is growing. This is due to increased demand from developing countries. Despite a bumpy and uneven global economic recovery and short-term economic fluctuations, there are various elements that, over the long term, are expected to continue to rise. From the demand side, those things are population growth and a rising middle class. The current world population of more than 7.1 billion is projected to reach 9.6 billion by 2050, with most of the growth in emerging economies.

Not surprisingly, most metals organizations expect to spend the next two years focusing on finding deeper cost reductions, advising further pricing. Canada is generally famous for its mining of metals. The settlement and development of Canada are inextricably linked to the discovery and development of natural resources. Beginning with fish and fur -- and continuing with minerals, petroleum, forests, and other resources -- Canada's socioeconomic achievements are closely tied to natural resources.

In particular, minerals and metals have contributed significantly to economic growth and prosperity throughout Canada's history. Today, Canada is one of the leading mining nations in the world, producing more than 60 minerals and metals and ranking among the leading producers of many key commodities such as potash, uranium, nickel, aluminum, and cobalt. And Teck is the largest mining company in Canada.

Mexico News

Regarding the mining companies, one of the drivers of growth could be the emergence and expansion of business in emerging markets, such as South America, for example. On June 29, 2017, Teck Resources announced that its Mexican subsidiary had entered into a binding agreement with a subsidiary of Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) to purchase its 21% minority interest in the San Nicolás Project located in Zacatecas, Mexico, for a cash consideration of US$50 million. Upon completion of the transaction, the former name will own 100% of the San Nicolás Project. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Q3 2017.

Prices of the Products and USD/CAD Pair

Teck has had good financial results, despite the weakened Canadian dollar vs. the U.S. dollar. I should also note that most of the revenue Teck receives in is U.S. dollars, while costs incurred are in Canadian dollars. This currency pair has penetrated a substantial bottom and has the potential for growth, which will increase the revenue in Canadian dollars.

Source: Finviz

I also conducted an analysis of the prices for coal, zinc, and copper. The peak of Teck's share price over the past decade was in 2011. I divided the prices for materials in mid-2017 by the prices in 2011 and multiplied by the prices at the peak. For copper, the price turned out to be $49.3, for coal it was $42.1, and for zinc it was even more than the peak price in 2011. I do not consider such an approach to be fundamental. (I'll present the comparative analysis and evaluation by DCF below.) But these calculations indicate that the prices for materials are now at a high level, and Teck has signs of undervaluation.

Source: Finviz

Valuation

The assessment I did based on the DCF model had the following input data: WACC = 7% (from data obtained in beta, market risk premium and debt value for companies of similar ratings), and long-term growth of 2.6% on the basis of data from the monetary fund on the growth prospects of developing Latin America. By my calculations, it turns out that Teck is underestimated by 70%-80% and should cost about $20.5-$21B. This figure was obtained without taking into account the growth in prices for materials due to increased demand in the foreseeable future, and without taking into account the further dynamics of the USD/CAD pair. Having carried out a comparative analysis of industry average multipliers and major competitors such as Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF), BHP (NYSE:BHP), and Anglo-American (OTCPK:AAUKF), Teck is undervalued by 30%-35%.

Source: Morningstar

Conclusion

Teck has diversified its business, mastering new niches and new markets. Financial analysis shows the company's stable position and growth prospects. I think buying shares at this stage will be a good investment. Analysts at Bank of America and several news sites also consider the company to be undervalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.