Acorda Slump Offers Investment Opportunity

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) stock shows a strong recovery from its April slump, which erased nearly half of its value in the course of two months. However, the stock is still 35 percent below its 52 weeks high of $33, which opens up a window of opportunity. The stock’s recovery is likely to continue on account of the company’s strong pipeline and robust prospects ahead. At the current market price, the stock looks attractive for medium term investment as the company progresses with its drug candidates such as Inbrija.

Acorda recently announced the filing of its New Drug Application with the FDA seeking approval of Inbrija for treating symptoms of OFF periods in people with Parkinson’s who are under a carbidopa/levodopa regimen. The company expects the FDA to announce its decision by the end of September. Acorda included its Phase 3 safety and efficacy study data with the application. Based on this data, the company has high chances of receiving the FDA approval for review. The company also plans to file a Marketing Authorization Application with the European Commission by the end of this year.

Inbrija or CVT-301 can help Acorda overcome the loss of patent exclusivity of its Ampyra. The drug is designed for managing OFF period of Parkinson’s disease, which is the time when the disease is in refractory phase. It also showed encouraging safety profile during the trials. The drug approval will open a lucrative market for Acorda as Parkinson’s market is expected to hit $3.2 billion mark by 2021. With approximately 60,000 new cases every year, the market is likely to grow at steady pace. Currently, there are nearly one million Americans suffering from the ailment while another 1.2 million patients are in Europe, taking the addressable market for Acorda to over 2.2 million patients.

Any breakthrough regarding Inbrija will increase the chances of Acorda carving a niche in the Parkinson’s disease market. This will have further snowball impact as the company has two more drug candidates addressing the condition. Its Tozadenant and SYN120 candidates are in Phase 3 and Phase 2 respectively. Tozadenant is under trial for reducing OFF time in Parkinson’s patients undergoing carbidopa/levodopa therapy. The company recently started enrollment for an open label safety study earlier this year while the data from Phase 3 is expected to be announced in early 2018. SYN120, on the other hand, is focused on treating dementia caused by Parkinson’s disease. It is estimated that nearly 50 to 80 percent of Parkinson’s patients develop dementia. The drug is currently in Phase 2 development and while it has shown good promise, it is too early to speculate about the impact on the company’s top line. At the same time, it also underlines the comprehensive strategy undertaken by Acorda, which aims to derive synergies by focusing on different aspects of Parkinson’s disease.

The company’s pipeline shows promise, but the potential competition may take some of the luster off. The current focus of Parkinson’s therapies is on relieving symptoms, however, pharma companies are now working on developing treatments for OFF periods. These drugs are expected to provide tough competition to the company’s lead drug candidate CVT-301. However, most drugs are in early stages and are yet to be proven for their efficacy and safety. Acorda, on the other hand, is quite far along with its CVT-301. The company has projected its peak annual sale for CVT-301 at $500 million in the US. As Acorda will launch the drug in the EU as well, which has nearly the same number of Parkinson’s patients as that of the US, the company is essentially looking at $1 billion in peak annual sales with CVT-301.

Acorda stock is back in action as it shook off the negative patent news related to Ampyra. The drug is now set to face stiff competition from generics as its sole patent expires in July next year. However, the drug is still expected to retain some cash for the medium term as the company may decide to launch its own generic version as well. Acorda has also filed an appeal of decision for its patents which were rendered invalid by a Delaware court. While the outcome of the appeal may not be predicted right now, it is also too early to completely write off Ampyra’s worth.

The company stock is in positive momentum again, but still is a long way down from its previous highs. The slump offers a good opportunity to create a position in the stock as the company’s fundamentals are intact and its pipeline shows promise. At current price levels, Acorda stock is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.