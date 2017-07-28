Barrick Gold: Is It Time To Buy?

The gold miner recently reported its second quarter financial results and gave an update on the Acacia situation.

Barrick Gold is a senior gold producer and was previously listed as my No. 8 overall gold stock pick for 2017.

Barrick Gold (ABX) has reported its second quarter 2017 earnings.

While there has been plenty of negative news surrounding the company's equity ownership position in Acacia Mining lately, I think this was another solid quarter for the miner. With continued profitability and net debt reduction, I think Barrick is in a strong position at the mid-point of 2017.

Readers may recall that I previously listed Barrick as my No. 8 overall gold stock pick for 2017; I pointed towards a continued reduction in its net debt position, low cash costs and solid free cash flow as reasons for outperformance. So far this year, Barrick's stock has increased by 4% YTD, compared to a 8% gain in the GDX, but the stock has outperformed many of its peers, including Goldcorp (GG), AngloGold Ashanti (AU), and Yamana Gold (AUY).

Here, I break down Barrick's Q2 results, the Acacia Mining situation, and where I think the stock may be heading in 2017.

Barrick Gold Q2 Earnings Analysis

Gold production of 1.432 million ounces (up 6.9% Y/Y) with all-in sustaining costs among the lowest in the industry at $710 per ounce (down 9.2% and below guidance of $720-$770).

Revenues of $2.16 billion (7.5% Y/Y), operating cash flow of $448 million and free cash flow of $43 million, despite spending significantly more on capital expenditures this quarter - Barrick spent $405 million on CAPEX in Q2 compared to $253 million in the second quarter of 2016; these were planned expenses mostly at Barrick's Nevada operations (Cortez and Goldstrike mines), and CAPEX should fall in the coming quarters. Barrick also paid more in taxes this quarter as planned.

Barrick Nevada operations continue to impress, as these mines produced 741,000 ounces of gold (45% increase) at $541 AISC (down 17%). Guidance has been increased to 2.27-2.35 million ounces at AISC between $630 - $680 at these mines.

The Pueblo Viejo mine performed strongly, producing 171,000 ounces of gold (17% increase) with AISC of $475 (25% decrease).

Net earnings attributable to equity holders ("net earnings") of $1.084 billion ($0.93 per share), which was higher following asset sales, and adjusted net earnings of $261 million ($0.22 per share), beating estimates by $.04.

Barrick gained $689 million from the sale of its 50% interest in the Veladero mine (one of its higher-cost assets) as well as $193 million from the sale of its 25% interest in the Cerro Casale project, which was sold to Goldcorp.

Total debt was reduced by $309 million to $7.44 billion. Barrick is still targeting debt reduction to $5 billion by the end of 2018 from $7.9 billion to start 2017. The company confirmed that some of the proceeds of the $960 million sale of Veladero went to debt reduction.

The company ended the quarter with $2.9 billion in cash and less than $200 million of its debt is due before 2020, while $5 billion does not mature until after 2032, giving Barrick financial flexibility.

It wasn't all positive news.

Barrick owns a 63.9% interest in Acacia Mining, whose stock has plummeted recently following an export ban on gold and copper concentrate in Tanzania (Acacia owns three producing mines in the country), as well as news that the country has hit the miner with a $190 billion tax bill (that figure is hard to believe, but correct).

Of course, Acacia has no plans on paying this insane tax bill, as it would take several hundred years to do so; to put this tax bill into perspective, the sum is more than 10X Barrick's market cap and well over 100X the market cap of Acacia! The government is clearly just trying to get the miner's attention.

While this is not positive news, we have to take the size of Acacia into consideration. Barrick's equity position in Acacia accounts for approximately 10% of its 2017 gold production guidance, but only 6% is affected by the Tanzanian issues; its equity position in Acacia is currently worth approximately $407 million (based on Acacia's current market cap), which is just 2.45% Barrick's market cap of $17.72 billion.

So while this isn't positive news for Barrick, the position in Acacia is relatively small compared to its other assets, as stated above. Barrick has also confirmed that discussions will begin in Tanzania next week in an attempt to resolve the situation. I don't know if the issues will be resolved and I think Barrick could consider selling off its position in Acacia, but even so, I think Barrick's stock is attractively priced here given its strong quarterly earnings and production.

In conclusion, Barrick had a solid second quarter with positive free cash flow, despite higher planned capital expenditures at its Nevada gold mines. The company's AISC remain among the lowest in the industry, and production is strong. Barrick now has close to $3 billion in cash on its balance sheet, while debt continues to decrease at a rapid pace.

This is a much stronger gold miner than last year, even with the Acacia issues. I think the company has great producing and development assets (including its Nevada Goldrush project, with estimated production beginning in 2021) and I think it will likely outperform its senior mining peers going forward.

