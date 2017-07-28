YY Inc. Is Undervalued

Business Description: YY Inc. (YY) is a social platform that engages users in real-time online group activities through voice, video and text on personal computers and mobile devices. The Company's segments include YY IVAS and others, Huya broadcasting, and 100 Education. YY enables users to create and organize groups of varying sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting and e-learning. YY offers users an entertainment experience through its social community. Its product, YY Client, enables users to engage in live interactions online. Its Web-based YY enables users to conduct real-time interactions through Web browsers without requiring any downloads or installations.

Investment Thesis:

1) Valuation priced to deliver outsized returns, given growth metrics.

YY Inc. is primarily a streaming content company in China. It has grown very rapidly over the past three years, as evidenced by the 56% 3 yr smoothed revenue growth rate, and 51% smoothed EBITDA growth rate. For some context, Netflix’s 3 year revenue growth rate smoothed has been 25% and its 3 year smoothed EBITDA growth rate is 22%. In spite of growth metrics that are inferior to YY’s, Netflix enjoys a 225x P/E multiple while YY gets a 15x multiple. YY’s growth has come from a solid mix of both user growth, as well as growth in ARPU (average revenue per user.) While the streaming media division now accounts for roughly 83% of the revenue, up from mid-seventies percentile last year, its education and membership divisions have lost ground. While the loss of membership revenue is perhaps a bit disheartening, the loss was relatively minor, and the division was not an important driver of earnings to begin with. While this raises questions about the stickiness of the revenue going into the future, I believe these concerns are largely allayed by the strong growth in ARPU, driven by new and attractive content that keeps users coming back.

2) Transitioning Chinese Economy Poised to Remain Tailwind.

China’s economy, once driven primarily by infrastructure growth and regional mandates to deliver results, is transitioning to a middle class economy based on consumption and more luxury spending. As the middle class builds out, I expect it to follow a familiar pattern of the United States during its boom decades of the late 1940’s – 60’s, one in which heightening levels of disposable income lead to secular increases in the appetite for content, and distinctly nationalistic content originating in China. While there is an implicit risk of an international incumbent such as Netflix or Amazon Prime usurping YY’s potential growth, I believe that this risk is heavily mitigated by China’s demonstrated willingness to intervene in American expansion plans if they coincide with its Chinese counterpart’s growth trajectory. This has already played out twice in China’s favor with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) . I believe that an information-based industry such as entertainment lends itself distinctly to following a similar pattern of Chinese protectionist policy. To differentiate the media/ entertainment industry even further, many distinctly American movies/ shows portray China in an unfavorable light, and one in which China’s rulers would obviously disagree with many of the conclusions drawn. If anything, I believe the distinct growth advantage that YY will enjoy, opens itself up to potential US co-investments and joint ventures. While I still believe that a takeover offer would be unlikely from an American company, given the high probability that China’s government would veto it, I would not rule out a take private offer from a Chinese bidder, or a takeout offer from somebody with deep pockets like Alibaba (this remains a tiny fraction of my investment conviction.) Meanwhile, in spite of all the newspapers’ griping about China slowing down and delivering only 6-7% growth a year, this growth remains far in excess of the US and its European, developed counterparts. To add fuel to the fire, consumption as a percent of GDP is experiencing explosive growth. YY will benefit from these secular trends.

3) YY Multiple to Expand from Currently depressed levels.

The two charts above are for the same time period, from the beginning of 2013, until today. Over that time period, YY’s stock price has rallied 415%. However, during the same time period, the P/E multiple has gone from 125x down to 15x (no stock splits or buybacks during this period). What this means is that the earnings growth has far outpaced the 415% share price increase, and the market has been consistently, monotonically giving less credit to YY for its tremendous growth. This is perhaps not too surprising. Technology companies often start out having high P/E ratios, and then watching them compress over time. Having said that, YY’s growth has proven formidable. While revenue growth was slowed from 87.5 two years ago, to 55% last year, the company is not slowing down its net earnings growth at all. And the growth is high quality, given that CFO and FCF are both higher than net income on a consistent basis. Given these facts, I would expect the market to eventually realize that the P/E multiple deserves to be in expansion, rather than contraction mode. A fairer P/E, in my view, would be at least 20x, and I would expect earnings to increase about 25% this year. Since the 3 year EPS growth rate has been around 42%, I believe that my conservative 25% growth assumption leaves room for upside from this scenario.

Investment Risks:

The risks involved with this investment are that a strong challenger such as Tencent will emerge with its own product, and steal share from YY. Given the vast size of the Chinese market, I would reckon that there is room for more than one competitor. Other risks involve the risk of currency fluctuation, given China’s incentive to keep its currency priced low relative to the dollar. This risk might be mitigated if and when the Fed raises rates, doing so would make it easier for the Renmimbi to devalue against the dollar, without the Chinese central bank needing to take explicit action. There is also risk that the financial results of YY will deteriorate due to reckless management, over-borrowing, or making an unsolicited, unfairly low takeout offer in the company, (as we have seen before from the management of companies such as Changyou), however, this risk would be mitigated by being, in essence, a price ceiling, rather than a catalyst for a free-falling stock.

Recommendation and Price Target:

 Target Price – Target price is $115. Current share price is $72, implying 59% upside.

 Recommendation – YY is a BUY.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YY, BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.