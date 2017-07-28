AT&T: A Standup Double Of A Quarter

What did I think last time?

I last wrote about AT&T (T) at the beginning of this month. Also, this month, I looked at how T fit into a DGI portfolio and the four key characteristics that make for a good DGI company. In both articles, I wrote that T was a good DGI company because, over the long term, it was growing its revenues, growing its profits, handling debt well, and growing its dividend payments. Recently, T has struggled due to a price war in the cellular phone space and more trouble than it anticipated integrating the DirecTV acquisition. With the Time Warner (TWX) deal looking to close by year's end, I think these struggles are short term and do not endanger the company’s future. So, the price decline these struggles have caused has been more opportunity than problem.

What new information do we have now?

The big news is the Q2 earnings announcement and presentation. Unlike some, I wouldn’t call it a Grand Slam, but in keeping with the baseball analogies, I think 5 cent beat on earnings qualifies as a standup double.

The slide above shows why it’s too optimistic to call this quarter a grand slam. First, revenue declined. Now, I think it’s good that this decline is smaller than past quarters, but it’s still a decline. Also, declining for the quarter is the cash from operations. While it's better news that for the year so far that number is flat, a decline is not good. So, while the increase in earnings is great and going up 5 cents above expectations is good too, this quarter isn’t all sunshine and rainbows.

This next slide illustrates the success T has had with bundling and the DirectTV services. I use FiOS for my cell phone, internet connection, and TV, but being able to get them all from one company is attractive to me. Looking at the increase in customers T has that have bundled services tells me that I am not alone in finding value is such one-stop shopping. The DirecTV Now service still has work to do in pulling in revenue and customers, but I think the acquisition is beginning to pay off for T.

This last slide talks about a service that I haven’t talked about before, FirstNet. It’s basically a communication network to integrate all first responders, paramedics, fireman, and police, into the same communication network. While this has great potential for improving emergency services, for T, providing this service, it gets to add more to its network and have that build out subsidized by FirstNet. Wider and better coverage at a reduced cost is always a good thing.

What does Simply Wall St say?

One of the reasons I like Simply Wall St is that it presents data not just as tables of numbers but is quite creative in ways it presents the data to help with visualization. I particularly like the snowflake it presents for each company, like this one for T.

Simply Wall St gives you a quick picture of how a company stacks up in six areas: value, future performance, past performance, health, and dividend. Each area has six metrics, and the snow flake shows how many metrics the company managed to get a passing grade in. These six areas and their metrics don’t exactly line up with my four characteristics, but there is a lot of overlap. For instance, in the past and future performance areas, there are metrics checking on profit and revenue growth. The health area looks at debt. And, the dividend area looks at the dividend, the yield, and the growth of the dividend. Over all, the opinion of Simple Wall St is slightly positive as can be told from the snow flake’s greenish color. T gets a passing grade on half or more of the metrics in the health, value, and dividend sectors. The high dividend score is about the most a slow dividend grower like T will get, and I like that T passes the four metrics of the value area (it fails one because its price relative to its cash flow is only at a 28% discount and not more than 40%).

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article, the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for five or more years), I see that current dividend annualized is $1.96. Being half way through the year, I will use the fairly standard penny a quarter dividend increases to calculate that over the next 12 months, investors in T will collect $1.98 in dividends. I think this is prudent and also shows that dividend stocks that are raising their dividends regularly and predictably become more valuable over time. I think it’s reasonable to see this value increase happening gradually rather than in big jumps as a dividend increase is announced. I will use the 2% dividend growth rate I used in my last article on T even though that is slightly below the rate of the last increase. As the 2% number produces a dividend increase for the 12-month period that starts 12 months from now of a penny a quarter, I think that is reasonable.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV of the projected dividend payments is $45.90. As is my practice when revenues are declining (and as I did the last time I set a buy price for T), I will take a 5% discount to adjust for the risk posed by declining revenues. It’s a good sign that the decline was a good 100 basis points lower than the decline in Q1; it’s still a decline, so I will still take the discount.

Last time, I also took a 10% discount to cover any issues that might develop in acquiring TWX. The deal hasn’t closed yet, so there is still uncertainty around it. I haven’t heard anything much either more or less positive than I have already accounted for, so I will keep the same discount for this as well.

Given those caveats, I will set my buy price at $40 and under. That is a $1 higher than my last calculation, but as I said, dividend stocks with regular and predictable dividend increases become more valuable over time. Given the current market price is right around $39, which makes T a buy at this time. Right now, T has spiked up a bit because of the good news in the earnings report, which might die down by early next week.

Can options help?

Right now, T is trading pretty close to my buy price, so it might make sense to use an option trade to get a better price. I want to note the risks of writing option contracts. First, the risks of writing either a call or a put are the same as being long the shares. Don’t write option contracts (or buy shares) unless you are willing to accept those risks as well. While one reason I research companies is to try and determine that they won’t have a meltdown in the next few months (and better yet years), no one is omniscient (and I have tried really hard to know everything), so surprises happen no matter how well researched a company is. The second thing about risks to keep in mind is that you should always be prepared to exchange the shares at the strike price, so choose that price accordingly. Some will tell you that covered calls and cash secured puts are synthetically identical, the fact is that, if you write a put, you will have to buy shares at the strike price, and if you write a call, you will be selling the shares at that price.

I like the August expiration date as it has several interesting contracts. For a put, I would write the $39 strike price contract. It gives a decent premium that is about the same as the quarterly dividend. Remember, since you are willing to buy the shares, getting a premium that is about the same as the dividend (while only having to wait less than a month) is a better deal than owning the shares. On the call side, writing the contract with a $40 strike price will produce a premium more than 30 cents with a Delta of 0.32. The $40.50 is less likely to result in the shares being called away (the Delta is 0.22) and depending on your commission structure and the number of contracts you can write, it may be the better choice.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward, I want to see continued progress on getting revenues up. I’d like to see revenue next quarter fall between $40 billion and $41 billion. I also want to see more definitive news on dates for the TWX acquisition as well.

Conclusion

T just finished a very good quarter. It still has work to do in several areas, but the beat on earnings is a great booster. T is continuing its history as a great income producer for dividend growth portfolios, and I don’t expect this to end anytime soon.

Note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to include yourself amongst those individuals, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below.

Simply Wall St provides me free access to its premium paid service so I can use data they provide to help support my investment thesis. I use their data and graphs when it supports my case. Much of the data that appears in their graphs and charts comes from Capital S&P IQ.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.