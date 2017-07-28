Taking Stock With Tech: Return To Volatility As Internet Stocks Stumble

In Taking Stock with Tech Edition 9, we’re going to focus on underlying equity themes now that we’ve seen a decent chunk of beats/raises in the past couple weeks. Underlying market volatility is returning, clearly not as bad as 2009. But, we’re seeing a lot of activity on the ticker tapes, especially level 2.

So, Nasdaq Composite is the big theme of the day, and we’ll cover some earnings commentary, as well.

Tech stocks retreat on Thursday’s session

Source: TC2000

Tech stocks retreated on Thursday’s session, as indicated via the above tech heatmap from TC2000. The strongest sub-sector was Information Technology or Tech Select Sector Index (IXT), which fell 0.37% on the session (and has a 90% IT/10% telecom weighting).

The weakest sub-sectors were semiconductors, software and internet.

The Dow Jones Composite Internet Index fell by 0.76% today, likely led by Twitter’s (TWTR) 14% drop, but was offset by Facebook’s (FB) surprising quarter, which aided a 2.92% rally, and was arguably the best performing mega cap stock.

The PHLX Semiconductor Index led the biggest drop, dropping 1.62%, which was a little surprising. Some of the biggest losers? Coincidentally, software was weak as well, as the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index pulled back by 1.34% on the session.

Source: TC2000

The Nasdaq (QQQ) fell on the session today, though volume was somewhat questionable. When looking at the monthly charts, the month’s volume reading of 31.8 million was still abnormally low. Volume could tick higher over the remaining days of the month, which increases volatility, and likelihood of a pullback.

While it’s still too early to call the market top in 2017, it’s worth noting the size of the pullback and whether it continues over the next couple sessions.

Facebook reported a solid quarter

Facebook reported results that exceeded consensus expectations. The company reported Q2’17 revenue of $9.32 billion, which compared to consensus expectations of $9.2 billion, resulting in a $132 million beat. The company also reported dil. EPS of $1.32 beating expectations by $0.19.

The other figures that stood out?

Source: Facebook

1.325 billion DAUs (daily active users), 2.01 billion in MAUs (monthly active users) with DAU/MAU mix constant at 66%. ARPU figures were solid, at $4.74 worldwide, which compares to Q2’16 figures of $3.82. The growth in monetization per user was what drove the quarterly beat, though it’s worth noting that the consensus was conservative on MAU metrics going into the quarter as well.

Facebook got a price target raise from $175 to $190 over at Morgan Stanley or Brian Nowak:

FB's ad rev growth and incremental margins highlight how early it is in the platform's monetization and potential earnings power. Strong cash flow generation even while aggressively investing continues to be impressive. Remain overweight, raise '18 GAAP EPS and FCF by ~2%; PT to $190.

The stock exhibited some solid momentum following its earnings report, and increased by 3% on Thursday’s session.

Mark Zuckerberg mentioned on the conference call that the team is experimenting with FB Messenger monetization:

On Messenger, there are two basic things that we're doing. One is we're starting to put some ads into the product just to see the basic parameters around how that performs, how people like the ads or don't, how they work for businesses, and just try to get an understanding of that. So, we're starting to run that across the world. But as Dave said, even though we're starting to roll that out in a lot of places, the volume starts off small.

While efforts here sound promising, we’re not expecting much in the way of material revenue contribution. Though scope of usage/installed base of FB Messenger is impressive, until there’s material volume, the revenue narrative remains mostly the same.

We plan on updating our stance on Facebook soon.

Twitter delivers solid operating metrics, but still falls short on user growth

Source: Twitter

Twitter reported revenue of $574 million for Q2’17, which beat our revenue estimate of $572 million and exceeded consensus expectations of $537 million. While consensus expectations were beatable, the return to MAU growth did not continue. We forecasted MAUs of 345 million (implying 2% q/q growth), but instead MAUs remained flat q/q at 328 million. The lackluster performance here contributed to the stock falling, but the sell-off didn’t seem justified.

Twitter reported a 53% decline in cost per ad engagement, which was still better than prior-quarter figures of a 63% decline. The improvement in y/y cost or q/q performance on digital ad units contributed to the quarterly beat, paired with the near doubling of ad engagements.

However, even with all these factors considered, investors were nervous by the 2% q/q drop-off in United States MAUs, and flat sequential MAUs internationally. We believe Twitter can return to a low single digit MAU growth rate, so we’re not sweating the prior quarter.

We feel no need to revise our price target/recommendation. We still think Twitter is a long-term buy and likely turns to a stagnant revenue story with gross/operating margin upside. While the value thesis will take a couple quarters to realize, we think Twitter should be valued higher from a multi-year earnings framework.

As such, we reiterate our buy recommendation and maintain our prior $33.93 price target.

Amazon also sinks in the after hours

Amazon (AMZN) just barely held onto $1,000 (support area) in the after-hours session after falling 3.26%. The company reported revenue of $38 billion, which beat consensus expectations of $37.18 billion in Q2’17.

However, the EPS figure of $0.40 missed expectations quite considerably, as the consensus was forecasting $1.42. Furthermore, the guidance of Q3’17 operating margins of -0.3% dampened expectations of profitability even further, as consensus expectations have been lowered for Q3’17 though an accurate poll is not available.

Michael Olson from PiperJaffray mentions that the recent pullback can be viewed as an attractive buying opportunity:

An irony in the Amazon margin story is that we don't believe investors would disagree with any of the initiatives to which Amazon is committing significant capex or opex dollars. Our main takeaway is that stock weakness around margin-related misses are typically good buying opportunities for AMZN - we do not see this margin guidance miss vs. unguided expectations as a sign that Amazon's long-term margin expansion is at risk. Equally important, we note that this margin impact is occurring as the business accelerates in retail.

While these are good points to raise, the stock likely trades lower on Friday’s session (which as of the time of writing, the market is not open, yet).

Amazon may in fact recover given enough time, but near-term investment priorities have gotten in the way, as indicated via Brian T. Olsavsky (Amazon CFO) on the conference call:

On operating margins internationally, I would step back and say a lot of the investments we're making in North America we're also making in international. Prime benefits including Prime Video and remember we launched Global Video in Q4 of last year to 200 countries, Prime Now, Amazon Fresh, the general rise of FBA and added selection, both retail and FBA to make Prime more attractive, and the fulfillment and logistics costs that go with that, and the additional constant effort to reduce prices and accelerate shipping. So that all impacts both North America segment and international.

Overall, we’ve yet to rate Amazon stock, specifically. But, we imagine the noise generated from this quarter will eventually pass. Amazon remains the most consistent of appreciating growth vehicles in this environment, and while the recent quarter exposes some of the risks, we think Amazon guided to a realistic enough margin figure, so they can beat and raise expectations ahead of Q4’17 seasonal strength. Though AWS margins typically take a hit in Q4’17 due to price reduction in Q4, which coincides with the timing of AWS re: Invent in November.

Could U.S. Telecom's get hit with debt rating downgrades?

S&P Global Ratings released a report on Friday morning suggesting a pattern of consolidation, M&A activity, and added investment into 5G networks may diminish the credit quality of telecom's in the United States.

Here was the key excerpt from the report, written by Allyn Arden:

"In our view, the U.S. wireless industry needs consolidation," says Mr. Arden, who argues that the aggressive competition among the four carriers, while good for consumers, could endanger the carriers' long-term credit quality. But the cost and outcome of possible consolidations remain an open question that this Credit FAQ delves into as it covers, among other concerns, the possibility of a Sprint/T-Mobile merger, the acquisition strategies of Verizon, the pending AT&T acquisition of Time Warner Inc., and the coming of 5G to the wireless industry.

The rating agencies are unlikely to change their view on credit quality anytime soon, but if some of the big telco's get a little too aggressive, the debt ratings could trend lower.

Reviewing broad asset flows

Source: BofAML

Asset flows into U.S. equities have stalled, whereas tech flow remained flat according to BofAML’s analysis of ETF flows over the prior four weeks. Equity allocations have yet to reach 2014 highs, but we’re within a couple percentage points.

It’s worth noting that the equity market will get more volatile as indicated in our broad sector analysis towards the beginning of the article. To get ahead of these trends, we recommend readers try our subscription service.

