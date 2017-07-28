My Final Thoughts On Dynavax Before Today's Advisory Committee Panel Decision Is Announced

This will be a huge market mover either way for the stock. Will this biologic's long saga toward FDA approval end on a happy note?

It is going to be a volatile day for the shareholders of Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) as we should get the Ad Comm Panel decision for its hepatitis B vaccine Heplisav-B today. The stock has see-sawed quite dramatically in trading between euphoria and despair since Heplisav-B's large set of briefing documents were released early Wednesday. Currently, trading is halted pending decision. It could a longer wait than most shareholders would like to see just based on historical norms and my guess is decision comes out late in day.

And no wonder the volatility as even the FDA consultants can not seem to come to a consensus whether the difference in some cardiovascular outcomes is an insignificant anomaly or demands yet another larger study.

One thing is very certain from the last 14,000 person trial. That is that Heplisav-B is clearly superior to the current market standard Entergis-B in two important ways. First it provides better protection (95% versus 81%). As importantly, it can be delivered effectively in two doses over one month rather than three doses in six months. This should radically improve the dismal ~55% compliance rate of the Entergis-B regimen to at least north of 80%. This means in a 100,000 person population, approximately 35,000 more individuals were be effectively protected by Heplisav-B than by the current standard. Even though hepatitis B is not as lethal as hepatitis C, that is still an important difference for the Ad Comm Panel and the FDA to consider.

Of course, I am burdened in my thought process by being an entrepreneur. This means I consistently weigh the pros and cons of various options in any decision, and quickly decide on a direction to go based on available knowledge. This means in my view, the evidence presented would result in an approval decision. If I hedged, I would ask for a large post marketing study that more than likely would explain away the cardiovascular anomaly without holding up approval. This is the outcome I currently view as most likely at the moment, approval with a post-marketing study. Obviously, this would be a livable decision for Dynavax and its shareholders.

However, this is a governmental agency. This means there is next to no punishment for inaction and maintaining the status quo is always the easiest decision to make. Look at the Bernie Madoff affair. The SEC office in Boston was given this all-time fraudster on a silver plate by a whistle blower at least a half dozen times in the years leading up to the 2008 debacle. They did nothing to prevent a much larger fraud. Their punishment? A few weeks of paid leave as I recall.

That being said, asking for a 20,000 individual plus new trial before considering approval does not put the FDA in a good place after previously saying 4,000 person and then 14,000 person trials should be adequate. This is especially true for the 'new look' FDA which is very publicly focused on streamlining the drug approval process. For this reason, I again believe the most likely outcome is approval but with a large post marketing study.

As I said last week in a piece outlining an option strategy to hedge away a good deal of risk from this decision, if approval is granted, the stock should quickly trade in the mid-teens. If denied or delayed for larger study, the stock goes down to the $5 to $7 level with some floor thanks to the potential of Dynavax's mid-stage oncology drug SD-101.

Of course, after approval we can move on to worrying about how Dynavax's raised the funding to roll out Heplisav-B which should have at least $500 million in peak sales just in the United States. A secondary offering or a large marketing and distribution deal with a larger concern are the two most likely options. However, after this nerve wracking ordeal of getting this biologic to approval stage; shareholders should be able to handle that concern if we get to that point.

Ending on a whimsical note, if I am the CFO of Merck (MRK) I would be ready to pounce should the FDA deny or delay approval on Heplisav-B especially if further trial results are needed. You would be able to pick up Dynavax for a pittance. Merck can obviously afford to conduct a larger study for Heplisav-B without raising funding and already has a substantial footprint in vaccines. It would also get SD-101 which has shown very good results when paired with Merck's blockbuster Keytruda in treatment of melanoma in early stage studies.

Fellow Dynavax shareholders, I salute you. It takes some investment "kahunas" to stand strong in front of an uncertain outcome. Hopefully your courage will be rewarded in the near future and we all will be able to take a "victory lap" before the markets open on Monday.

