Nomura Holdings' (NMR) on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

July 28, 2017, 05:30 ET

Executives

Takumi Kitamura - CFO and Executive MD

Analysts

Masao Muraki - Deutsche Bank

Futoshi Sasaki - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Natsumu Tsujino - JPMorgan Chase

Takumi Kitamura

Good evening. This is Takumi Kitamura, CFO, I will now give you an overview of our results for the first quarter ended June 2017, please turn to page two. The first quarter got off to a slow start due to the heightened geopolitical risks such as elections in Europe and the situation surrounding North Korea. Into the latter part of the quarter stocks rallied and client activity picked up as the French elections turned out as expected and economic indicators in Japan and the U.S. remained solid. Amid this environment revenues improved each month and total net revenue for the three months was ¥360.8 billion up 3% quarter on quarter.

As you can see on the bottom right three segment income before income taxes increased 2% quarter on quarter to ¥63.8 billion. Apart from the third quarter of last year this has been trending above the ¥600 billion mark although with some variation in underlying performance for each business. In our international business where we have been working to improve profitability, robust risk management and stringent cost controls led to income before income taxes of ¥15.5 billion marking the fifth straight quarter of profitability. Group income before income taxes was ¥77.4 billion down 6% quarter on quarter due to a decline in pretax income other than the three business segments. Net income for the quarter slipped to 7% from the previous quarter to ¥56.9 billion, annualized ROE was 8.1% and EPS was ¥15.77.

Next let's take a look at the results for each business. Please turn to page 5 for retail, net revenue was ¥101.7 billion and income before income taxes was ¥24.9 billion both roughly unchanged from the previous quarter. The market rally led to an improvement in retail investor sentiment and we reported enough second sales of secondary stocks and investment trusts. Although total sales declined 16% that is due to slower sales of JJB's for individual investors following the record high last quarter. Excluding this impact total sales were roughly flat quarter on quarter. The graph on the bottom left of page six shows quarterly sales of investment trusts and investment trust assets under management both of these increased quarter on quarter driven by inflows into India stock and thematic [ph] producs as well as low risk products aimed at distributing income.

The graph on the bottom right shows continued net inflows into discretionary investments with assets under management growing to over ¥2.5 trillion. Annualized recurring revenue grew to ¥80.9 billion and our expense coverage ratio was 26% as the steps we have taken to expand client assets combined with favorable market factors.

Please turn to page 7 for asset management. Net revenue increased 21% to ¥28.1 billion and income before income taxes climbed 56% to ¥13.6 billion. As shown on the bottom left assets under management reached a record high for the third straight quarter at ¥46.1 trillion pushing up asset management fees. We also booked a gain related to American Century Investments.

Please turn to page 8, the graph on the top left shows first quarter inflows of ¥230 billion of this the investment trust business reported inflows of ¥316 billion mainly into ETFs and MRFs. This combined with an increase in the market value of investment trusts to drive Nomura Asset Management's share of the public investment trusts markets to over 26% as shown here in the graph on the top right. The bottom right outlined how we are collaborating with ACI. Last year we started distributing our U.S. stock fund managed by ACI to our clients and in May this year we started providing our U.S. high yield bond management services to a ACI's retail funds. These are some examples of how we have started collaborating to provide products to each other.

Please turn to page nine for wholesale, net revenue increased 5% quarter on quarter to ¥179.3 billion, investment banking revenues declined partially due to seasonaly factors related to the first quarter. Global markets revenues increased on the back of robust risk management and monetarization of an uptick in client activity in the latter half of the quarter. Wholesale expenses increased 8% quarter on quarter to ¥144 billion on an annualized U.S. dollar basis that translates to around $5.5 billion but we're maintaining our run rate cost at around $5.2 billion. Expenses this quarter were above the run-rate because of higher bonus revisions in-line with revenues and a technical factor in which the recognition of deferred compensation was higher than normal.

We haven't loosened our grip on controlling expenses. We will continue to work on lowering our cost base with a particular focus on fixed costs. With this increase in expresses first quarter income before income taxes in wholesale was ¥25.4 billion down 10% quarter on quarter looking at wholesale by business line please turn to page 10 for an overview of global markets. Net revenue increased 7% quarter on quarter to ¥154.2 billion. Fixed income revenues grew 11% to ¥95.7 billion as our emerging market and [indiscernible] FX businesses improved. As shown on the right India slowed from the particularly strong previous quarter while Japan was up on stronger revenues in rates and FX and AEJ [ph] had a better quarter as the emerging markets related business improved. Equities net revenue was ¥58.5 billion up 3% quarter on quarter on higher derivatives revenues in Japan and the Americas.

Please turn to page 11 for investment banking, as shown on the top left net revenue declined 9% to ¥25.1 billion. Gross revenue which represents revenues from clients before allocation to other divisions was ¥45.4 billion revenues declined compared to last quarter which was partially attributable to seasonal factors such as a decline in financing mandates ahead of the shareholder AGM season in Japan. All regions reported stronger revenues year on year. In Japan DCM [ph] mandates increased and a solutions business such as the sale of shares held by corporates continue to increase. Internationally we were able to increase amid a multiproduct deals and grow our solutions business such as FX and rates hedging by stepping up collaboration across divisions and regions. The result of this is shown on the top right, international gross revenue increased by 40% over the same period last year. Our international business accounted for 50% of investment banking revenues.

Please turn to page 12 for an overview of expenses, non-interest expenses were up 6% at ¥283.4 billion, this is mainly due to compensation and benefits specifically higher bonus provisions. We take into full year performance when determining bonuses and our quarterly provisions are not perfectly aligned with revenues each quarter. We will look at full year revenues and maintain our focus on pay for performance while tightly controlling our cost base. In addition this quarter included a technical factor whereby the recognition of expenses for deferred compensation granted as part of bonus payments was higher than usual. Other expense items generally declined quarter on quarter. As you can see on page 13, we maintain a robust financial position. Our Tier 1 ratio at the end of June was 19.1% and our common equity Tier 1 ratio was 18.1% applying the fully loaded 2019 Basel-III standard to an our balance sheet at the end of June gives common equity Tier 1 ratio of 17.8%.

That concludes the review of our first quarter results. Before I finish let me add that in retail we organized our structure to do away with the previous regional based approach by giving branch managers more discretion, we are better placed to deliver the best value added solutions to each client tailored to the specific requirements of each region. While this hasn't shown up in our financials yet we are sowing the seeds for future growth as we see more client contact and branch offices coming up with their own bespoke strategies. Asset management continue to increase assets under management on ongoing inflows. In July both retail and asset management have maintained their momentum from the first quarter. Looking at such indicators as the ratio of job offers to job seekers or recent performance in the corporate sector, you can see that the outlook for the Japanese economy is bright. If this trend continues to gain traction we expect to see upside for the Nikkei and an improvement in retail investor sentiment.

Globally the environment in April and May was challenging marked by a low market volatility and a drop off in client activity but through stringent risk management and tight cost control we were able to book profits in all international regions. Although we are not yet satisfied with the level of profits we are seeing good momentum as the profitable trend continues. In July uncertainty surrounding monetary policy has investors increasingly taking a wait and see stance and wholesale performance has slowed slightly compared to the first quarter. The revenue environment calls for continued vigilance. We will continue to tap into client flows while managing expenses and risk to ensure that we have a sustainable business platform.

Question-and-Answer Session

Masao Muraki

My first question is regarding the markets division and the second question is regarding retail, in the market revenue compared to the previous quarter there was I think there was an improvement in the currency levels but the fixed income earnings by district by revenue by geography and the sales commissions and the position could you give me the breakdown of those figures please? That's my first question so and based on those questions I might ask a follow up question. The second point is starting from April you have changed your policy or strategy for retail and for some of your competitors the bond sales, fixed income sales in retail has been slowing down and that has led to a revenue decline. In your case foreign bonds and structure bond sales has been improving and retail bond or retail fixed income revenue has improved 3% or more than 30% year on year. Has the change in your management or management policy, operational policy contributed to your fixed income earnings those are my two questions please.

Takumi Kitamura

First of all fixed income and equities and the breakdown of client revenue for fixed income client flow was more than 70% and trading revenue was less than 30% and for equities client flow was about 90%, trading revenue was about 10% and for fixed income and equities the geographical revenue breakdown for fixed income Japan mid-20%, EMEA more than 30%, Americas mid-20% and AEJ about 10% to 15% and 30% Japan and EMEA 10%, the Americas 40% and Asia 10%.

Your second question regarding the retail and the bond or fixed income sales growth in retail and the reason for that -- well I'm not in a position to comment on the sales by our peers but in relation to structured bonds that was not necessarily the main product in this business area for us. So we are not that exposed to structure bonds and putting that much focus on such bonds and in this quarter the foreign bonds in retail achieved quite a lot of growth especially the foreign bonds denominated in emerging country currencies. In Japan the negative rates or zero interest rates have been in place for quite a long time. So I believe retail investors have appetite for foreign bonds with a certain level of coupon, it's probably attractive to retail investors.

And this was not necessarily due to the -- it's quite difficult to quantify whether this was linked to our change in the retail policy, I think it was a result of us working with our clients and accommodating their demands and as a result of that I believe the sales of such bonds picked up.

Masao Muraki

Thank you. This is Muraki again. Regarding my first point in your peers the Asian emerging currencies were very strong but and also you have said the same in your disclosure but for fixed income overall what was behind the revenues for fixed income? Was it not necessarily Asia but also Japan FX?

Takumi Kitamura

In our case in Q4 the emerging FX, Q3 was strong last year and there was a negative rebound from that in Q4. So we struggled somewhat in Q4 of last year and compared to that Q1 of this year saw a quite a substantial significant recovery and so it is as you pointed out in your question. In terms of Japan FX things were not that strong I believe but as I mentioned earlier the foreign bonds did well and there was some movement in the currency.

Futoshi Sasaki

Two questions, the first is related to the capital ratio some of the major banks and securities they talked about current review of the Basel program, Basel regulations and they have started to make some comments. What is your view on the Basel and the changes that are ongoing and how much increase you expect in risk assets or how much the set one is expected to fall, that's my first question. My second question is regarding the headcount outside of Japan, the Americas and AEJ, as of June end I believe there has been an increase since March end but as you try to achieve your targets what is your outlook on headcount outside of Japan? Thank you.

Takumi Kitamura

Your first question regarding the regulatory environment and the impact from that. Well yesterday made their announcement and they commented in quite detail in some detail I am aware of that and I am not in a position to comment on [indiscernible] actions but I was quite impressed by their comments and in relation to CPA the final rule is not decided yet whether it's going to be an accounting base or regulatory base, this has not been announced so it's quite pretty much subject to the rules and in terms of the FRTB the execution rule in Japan and the whether the internal model will be used or not is still not decided and how much. The internal model is will be will be approved is not decided and the trade book foundry what's going to happen to that is still unclear but these factors will have quite a big impact.

In terms of Nomura's position we are considering various scenarios and assessing the impact of each scenario and we are also thinking of how we will respond. As of today I don't think we are ready to comment on and give you an actual figure because it will be somewhat misleading. So we would like to assess the outcome of these discussions and decision. Your second question was regarding the headcount outside of Japan. In Asia and OCEANIA region there has been an increase of about 50 people. This was mainly in India in the Powai region the offshore center we have there and the headcount increase in this Powai off shore center that was the major component.

In achieving the international targets we will be shuffling our headcount and also adding headcount and we will be making strategic investments. So we are not thinking of a sharp increase in our headcount outside of Japan.

Masao Muraki

Thank you. I've one addition question, this is Muraki speaking and this is with regard to court cases. This is with regards to mortgage loans that you had sold in the past and there are some pending cases. In Q1 have such expenses been booked, what about the months ahead post Q1, what are the prospects with regards to expenses? And at the same time with your company, Royal Bank of Scotland is also involved in this court case in the court of first instance, $400 million provisioned for the court of first instance and they are asserting that they will charge you and you have provisioned for the litigation in the past and will those provisions be sufficient to cover these claims?

Tony Krug

On litigation related issues, in principle our position is not to make any comments because these are pending cases and we do not intend to make any specific comments and you are referring to all [indiscernible] and its comment and we're aware of that.

However they are the key underwriter and we are the originator and that kind of contracts guarantee or indemnity clause, it's a standard contract provision, but what's the specific language of the provision and have we provisioned for that that also would relate to the specific case and therefore I am not in any position to make any specific comments.

Natsumu Tsujino

In your final disclosure you mentioned the maximum probable loss for the liigation and in Q3 ¥52 billion I believe, has there been no change there?

Takumi Kitamura

The maximum loss probably loss which we disclose yes that's right, I've only seen up to Q3 so I skipped Q4 but in the [indiscernible] disclosure we have disclosed the figure of ¥47 billion and Q3 was ¥52 billion, Q4 was ¥47 billion and in terms of what it is Q1 of this year, I would like to refrain on commenting today.

Natsumu Tsujino

While Q3 was mainly a currency fluctuation I believe, and as was asked earlier the figure includes the high probability losses is that the way to think about it?

Takumi Kitamura

While generally speaking we make provisions for the highly -- the losses which are probable and we are making these provisions based on the accounting standards. And the maximum loss amount, probable loss amount which we disclosed include the rationally or logically calculable loss amount the reasonably estimated amount and Tsujino you mentioned that it's the currency but no it's not just the currency, with the progress of the litigation we have reduced this amount. And you mentioned how you skipped Q4 but we have made a disclosure in Q4 so we'd like you to take a look at the [indiscernible] disclosure for Q4.

Takumi Kitamura

Well thank you very much everyone for participating again on a premium Friday when you should be leaving the office early. Thank you for participating in this conference call. Looking back on the results of this quarter we believe we were able to navigate the difficult times in both Japan and overseas and I believe we did relatively well considering the difficulty in the markets and we have been able to continue the profitable trend outside of Japan. We will continue to control our risks and costs while sincerely accommodating our customers and client's needs. So we look forward to your continued support. Thank you very much.

