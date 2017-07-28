Reorganization Of Nortel Inversora Finally Set To Unlock Value For Shareholders, Additional Upside From Telecom/Cablevision Merger

Another catalyst, in the form of a strategic merger between Telecom Argentina and Cablevision, will position the company as the first mover in now soon-to-be deregulated telecom/media sector in Argentina.

Things are about to change as a reorganization is underway that would unlock liquidity in NTL as well as simplify the capital structure.





NTL is a mispriced security trading below its intrinsic value (~$32.75 vs. ~$36.84). The likely reason for the discount is due to its illiquidity (average daily volume of only ~2k), lack of coverage, and somewhat complicated organization structure.

NTLrepresents American Depositary Shares (ADS) of Class B Preferred (“Pref B”) stock of Nortel Inversora (“Nortel”), a holding company that has a controlling 55% stake in Telecom Argentina (“Telecom”). Telecom’s ADS shares trade separately under ticker TEO and have much better liquidity (average daily volume of ~300k). Both ADSs are listed on NYSE. As of 7/27/2017, Telecom’s current market cap is $5.3bn.

Risks

Reorg and/or Cablevision merger fails to clear regulatory approval, the company has to give up too much spectrum, or the deal fall through.

Emerging market macro risks

FX risk

Reorganization of Nortel/Telecom

The thesis is pretty simple: once the pending reorganization is complete, Pref B shareholders will receive approximately 198mm shares of Telecom’s Class B common stock, or roughly 20.4% of Telecom. One share of NTL represents 1/20th of actual Pref B shares (1,470,455 outstanding) and one share of TEO represents 5 Telecom Class B shares, therefore each NTL share represents ~1.35x the value of TEO. At the 7/27/17 closing price of TEO at 27.28, and the intrinsic value of NTL is 36.84 vs the trading price of 32.75 (~13% upside). Here’s the math in case it wasn’t clear from the above:

1 NTL = 1/20 th Pref B of Nortel (1.47mm o/s);

Pref B of Nortel (1.47mm o/s); 1 TEO = 5 common shares of Telecom;

1 Pref B = 134.6 shares of Telecom common (198mm/1.47mm);

Since 1 NTL is equivalent to 1/20 th of Pref B, it’s worth 6.735 shares of Telecom common (134.6/20);

of Pref B, it’s worth 6.735 shares of Telecom common (134.6/20); And finally, since 1 TEO is equivalent to 5 Telecom common, 1 NTL translates into ~1.35 TEO equivalent (6.735/5).

Source: Edgar (Form 425, 5/12/2017)

One can argue about the fairness of the distribution ratio, but I think everyone can agree that there is something to be gained by all stakeholders: NTL shareholders, though giving up a good chunk of the economics (prior to the reorg, they were entitled to ~27% of dividend), would gain liquidity and voting rights; and Fintech (controlling shareholder) and the rest of Telecom shareholders get some of their money back and a cleaner capital structure.

This alone makes owning NTL compelling, but there’s more…

Company Fundamentals, Telecom/Cablevision Merger

I delve a bit into the fundamentals since I believe one can make a solid investment case for Telecom Argentina on its own.

Telecom Argentina is one of the leading providers of mobile and fixed line communication services in Argentina. Currently, the company serves over 17mm mobile customers, 3.9mm fixed lines, of which 1.7mm deliver broadband access, and 2.5mm mobile customers in Paraguay. I’m neither an expert in Argentine businesses nor a telecom analyst, but for what it’s worth, the company has been consistently profitable in the past and appears to be well-run despite having had to to operate in a very oppressive business environment, that is, until the recent election of President Mauricio Macri.

On July 1st, Telecom Argentina and Cablevision, the country’s #1 pay-TV and leading broadband provider, announced that they entered into a merger agreement. Upon obtaining regulatory approval, the combined company will become the first company in the country to offer so-called “quad-play” services, combining TV, internet, fixed and mobile phone lines in a single package (telcos were previously prohibited from offering pay-TV, more lucrative, higher margin business). Consistent with its reform agenda, the current administration including its telecom industry regulator, ENACOM, is reportedly supportive, granted it potentially will require the combined company to give up some of its airwaves spectrum. There is no doubt the market is excited about the merger as TEO stock jumped 15% on the day of the announcement. Fintech, the controlling shareholder of Telecom (35% ownership), also holds a 40% stake in Cablevision (other 60% is owned by Grupo Clarin, the largest media conglomerate in Argentina). The deal is structured as an all- stock transaction with 45%/55% split between Telecom and Cablevision, respectively.

Source: Company IR

Both companies are engaged in relatively steady but capital intensive businesses. The combined company, however, should benefit from scale and synergies going forward - e.g., cross-selling of services, reduction in operating expenses through combined billing and collections, G&A savings, and capex reduction due to network combinations, etc. Also, Telecom is coming off of major capex cycle having already completed majority of its 4G upgrade spends during the last couple of years.

Based on where TEO currently is trading, the combined company has an implied market cap of $12bn. Both companies have strong balance sheets with little debt. Despite the recent rally, Telecom is trading at a valuation of 5.2x EV/EBITDA. Pro forma post transaction multiple is at 6.7x EV/EBITDA, but this is before any additional revenue or cost synergies. The management expects revenue synergy of 1.5%-1.9%, opex and capex at 2.5%-2.9% and 1.1%-1.5%, respectively. Using this guidance, the implied multiple comes down to ~5.7x to ~6.2x, which looks cheap compared to LatinAm comps such as America Movil(AMX), Oi(OIBR), LiLAC(LILA) that are trading at roughly 6.5x to 7x 2017E EBITDA.

Conclusion

I believe there is 30% or more upside in NTL - ~13% from the reorg and additional upside coming from the Telecom/Cablevision deal, assuming the combined company trades in-line with peers.

For those wondering, yes there is a possibility of an arbitrage (long NTL, short TEO). However, relatively high cost to borrow TEO may not make it worth it, especially given that we do not have definitive timelines yet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTL.

