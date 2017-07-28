Whiting Still Reeling From Kodiak Acquisition's Massive Debt

The company needs higher oil prices to be in a position to eventually pay its debts. Otherwise, equity investors may see little in return in the future.

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) is still reeling from the large amounts of debt the company took on from the acquisition of Kodiak Oil and Gas in late 2014. Kodiak had $2.4 billion in long-term debt. Some of the debt was at interest rates as high as 8.125%. That was an extremely high rate in the era when Wall Street was pushing cheap money at oil and gas companies. This demonstrated just how highly leveraged Wall Street felt Kodiak was. I wrote in late 2014 that "Whiting Should Walk Away From The Kodiak Merger."

Whiting had an out clause in the merger agreement, and it should have exercised it. According to Whiting's 2014 third quarter SEC filing:

Whiting and Kodiak each have the right to terminate the Kodiak Acquisition agreement in certain circumstances, including, but not limited to, (i) if the Kodiak Acquisition is not completed by Jan. 9, 2015, (ii) if the other party materially breaches its representations or covenants and such breach is not, or is not capable of being, cured within 30 days of notice, (iii) if the Supreme Court of British Columbia fails to approve the Kodiak Acquisition, (iv) if Whiting's or Kodiak's share holders fail to approve the Kodiak Acquisition, or (v) if the other party's board of directors makes an adverse recommendation change. In the event that the Kodiak Acquisition agreement is terminated, Whiting could be subject to a termination fee of $130.0 million plus reimbursement of up to $10.0 million of Kodiak's expenses, under certain circumstances.

Whiting's reasons for the acquisition was to ramp up drilling on Kodiak's acreage from seven rigs to 12 rigs. Once oil prices fell below $70 that plan was out the window. But Whiting's management went ahead anyway. At the time, Whiting itself had approximately $3 billion in debt already. Whiting could have handled that debt level, but not the $5.2 billion it wound up with after the acquisition. Whiting's existing shareholders at the time have suffered massive dilution since then in an effort to raise capital to handle the debt load.

More dilution could be on the way. Whiting still has over $3.5 billion in debt despite the massive dilution and asset sales it undertook to trim its debt levels. Significantly, the company has over $1.5 billion in debt maturing in 2019. Whiting will need favorable market conditions to avoid hurting shareholders when the debt comes due. Below is a look at Whiting's current long-term debt reported in their 2016 10-K:

Whiting does not currently have enough cash-flow to eventually repay $3.5 billion in debt. They need much higher oil prices to achieve that ultimate goal. Here is a look at the net cash generated by operating activities per quarter this year by Whiting:

In the first six months Whiting has been able to generate $191 million in net cash from its oil and gas wells to either pay its debts or drill for more oil and gas. Annualized that comes out to $382 million. The debt level is 9 times more than the cash being generated in a year to pay the debt. That is a high amount of leverage.

But Whiting's predicament is even worse than meets the eye. Management has disclosed that capital drilling expenses of $800 million may be required to keep production levels in 2018 flat with 2017 at current commodity prices. That means Whiting is not generating enough cash to keep production flat. Where is the money to pay the debt going to come from.

Regretfully, Book Value Hunter is reporting that Whiting's Redtail wells are underperforming management's projections and may not bring as much as hoped in an asset sale. Whiting simply needs higher oil and gas prices for everything to work out for shareholders. Safaraz A. Khan asked in early June if we should "Catch This Falling Knife" -- the answer for me is no.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.