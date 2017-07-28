AT&T's New Debt - Not What You'd Expect

Since the cash proceeds will be used to acquire Time Warner, it looks like this move will deliver positive returns.

AT&T (T) is doing the biggest bond sale by any company this year right now, but conditions are pretty good, and since the money will be used for acquiring Time Warner (TWX), the payoff to shareholders should be positive.

AT&T is about to raise $22.5 billion worth of debt in one single sale, split up into several tranches. The debt will come with seven different maturities, ranging from five to more than forty years.

T Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

This will mean an increase in AT&T's total long-term debt to $166 billion, and will bring the company's net debt (adjusted for cash position) to about $140 billion. Based on annualized adjusted EBITDA of about $53 billion, AT&T's net debt to EBITDA ratio will grow to roughly 2.6, which still isn't anywhere close to a threatening level (debt to EBITDA ratios of up to five are considered worthy of an investment grade rating by rating agencies).

When we take a look at the interest AT&T has to pay for that debt, we see something surprising:

Effective Federal Funds Rate data by YCharts

As the Fed funds rate has been rising steadily over the last years, now resting at more than one percent, one would expect AT&T's debt to bear a high interest rate. Since the tranche maturing in ten years comes with a yield of about 3.9% (10-year treasury rate plus 160 base points), its debt is actually cheaper than many of the company's bonds it has issued in the past:

A lot of AT&T's debt that is already on the company's books has interest rates of six, seven or even more than eight percent - AT&T's current bond sale gives the company access to debt that is much cheaper, despite the Fed's tightening.

Since the debt that AT&T is issuing right now is also cheaper than the equity AT&T will issue for the Time Warner deal (since the company's equity comes with an after tax cost of about five percent due to its dividend), the recent bond sale will lower the company's average cost of capital.

Lowering the cost of capital by financing the company's cash need via the cheapest possible way is opportune, and will be beneficial for the company's shareholders.

T Effective Tax Rate (TTM) data by YCharts

Since interest expenses are a pre-tax cost, we have to adjust the cost of AT&T's debt for the taxes the company saves by issuing said debt: The 10-year tranche, with its pre-tax cost of 3.9%, has an after-tax/net cost of just 2.7%, as we can calculate the after tax cost like this: 3.9% * (1-0.32).

Let's compare this to the benefit AT&T will reap from the takeover of Time Warner, for which the cash proceeds will be used:

TWX Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

By taking over Time Warner for $85 billion, AT&T will receive $4.94 billion in additional free cash flow, which means a free cash flow yield of 5.8% (after tax).

Issuing debt at an after-tax cost of 2.7% in order to buy assets that provide an after-tax return of 5.8% seems like a good strategy by the company's management, especially since this does not factor in any cost synergies after the takeover yet. When we assume that just $1 billion in costs can be saved, the return on the Time Warner acquisition rises to 7.0%, which means the spread between the return AT&T is getting and the cost it is paying for that acquisition rises to more than 400 basis points.

Takeaway

Getting into debt is not necessarily good, and it isn't necessarily bad either: It always depends what the borrower plans to do with the money that is borrowed.

In AT&T's case, it looks like the returns the company will receive through the acquisition of Time Warner will be much higher than the cost of its debt, thus investors should feel good about that move - it will be beneficial to their holdings.

Since AT&T is also paying much less for its new debt than it is paying for some of its older debt (despite the Fed's tightening), investors should not feel bad about AT&T's current big bond sale.

