Washington Prime Group: Grinding It Out

Management has been clear about its strategy, and it is executing it well.

WPG reported earnings in-line with what it guided for, and the Street is treating it like a positive surprise.

When I first decided to establish positions in Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) and CBL (NYSE:CBL), both were trading below $8. Now, both are above $9, and both have paid a nice dividend to boot.

Both have had a really great couple of months. The obvious question to ask is whether this bullish trend can continue.

This morning, WPG released earnings that were in-line with management guidance. Previously, management had guided for AFFO of $0.40-0.42 for the second quarter. They hit the low end of that guidance with $0.40.

When looking at earnings performance, it is important to pay attention to the differentiation of EPS, FFO, and AFFO. Many sites, including Seeking Alpha, are inconsistent in their summaries as to which number they are referring to.

In the case of WPG, it is important to focus on AFFO because that removes the impact of the $21 million in gains for the extinguishment of debt. Those gains, largely from the Mesa Mall deal, caused FFO to be $0.10/share higher than AFFO. Since the goal is to accurately reflect ongoing cash flow, it is important that we are not unduly influenced by a one-time, non-cash gain.

The bottom line is that Q2 earnings are right where management said they would be. That WPG has shot up so much today suggests to me that there was significant doubt and that the fears driving the price so low were exaggerated.

Grinding It Out

Management has been upfront that its strategy is to "grind it out" by incrementally improving its portfolio. It has been improving it by selling off assets with little to no upside, actively redeveloping properties that have upside potential and renegotiating mortgages on properties that could be profitable under better terms.

To that end, WPG has been following through with exactly what it said it would do. It has sold all of the properties that it intended to sell. Two of those sales that occurred this quarter included a vacant anchor parcel in Heath Ohio and Morgantown Commons in Morgantown West Virginia.

(Morgantown Commons: Image courtesy of Google Maps)

One commenter I saw this morning expressed concern over the $8.5 million impairment WPG took on Morgantown Commons. Given that it is a small mall in a town of 30,000 people that is anchored by a large K-Mart, I do not see a lot that is attractive about this location. I do not believe it is representative of the average WPG property.

I think the deal with O'Conner, where it sold 49% interest in seven properties for a gain of $126.1 million, is likely more representative of the value of its overall portfolio.

Additionally, WPG has two more malls that it intends to let go in lender transactions. Southern Hills Mall in Sioux City has been in receivership since Q4 2016. WPG owes $99.5 million at 9.79% interest.

Valle Vista in Harlingen Texas is another one that WPG recently announced has gone into default on the mortgage. It owes $40 million at 5.35% and is in negotiations.

It is unknown if WPG can work out a deal in both of these situations that is as beneficial to shareholders as Mesa was. That will be something to keep an eye on in the coming quarters.

Redevelopment

WPG has adjusted its guidance for redevelopment expenses to "approximately $125 million", which is the low end of its Q1 projections of $125-150 million.

It has added one new project since last quarter, which is Markland Mall in Kokomo Indiana. It is replacing a Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) and MC Sports with a mix of retailers, food, and entertainment. The cost is expected to be $16-18 million and will further reduce its Sears exposure.

WPG has done an excellent job controlling its costs and will hit the low end of its redevelopment guidance due to cost control as opposed to slowing down redevelopment.

A Tough Environment

There are a few details in the supplement that point towards a tougher operating environment. Comparable NOI growth has been non-existent. In Q1, WPG was guiding for a modest 0-1.5% growth rate. Its updated guidance is "flat".

In Q2, comparable revenue increased 0.02%, but expenses increased more quickly, resulting in a decrease of 3.4%. It is worth noting that much of the expense increases are recoverable under the lease terms, so it should show up as revenue in future quarters. Year to date, comparable NOI is down 1.3%, so we can expect some stronger numbers in the second half if WPG is going to close that gap.

Looking at the portfolio breakdown, community centers outperformed with NOI growth of 2.8%, while most of the losses were in Tier 2 enclosed properties, which recorded NOI that was -11.5% yoy.

Other news that falls into the not-great-to-hear category is occupancy has slipped to 92.3% and sales per square foot are down to $368 compared to $376 last year.

There is no doubt that there is weakness in retail right now, which should be a surprise to absolutely nobody. However, WPG has been emphasizing a move toward open air centers, arguing that they are more attractive to the modern consumer. The numbers seem to support that hypothesis as enclosed malls lag, especially those that WPG considers Tier 2, while its open air centers are putting up good numbers.

Conclusion

There is a lot to be happy about in terms of share price for WPG the last couple of months. I believe that the rally can continue. WPG is doing exactly what it has said it was going to do. It is grinding it out, one project at a time, improving its portfolio incrementally.

Investors should understand that it will take time, but it appears that WPG is on the right road. One of the gigantic positives for WPG is that its cash flow is excellent. It can easily cover the dividend as well as its cash flow needs for redevelopment. Even though there is softness in the retail sector, WPG can implement its plan without fear of cash problems.

WPG is not going to have AFFO growth in the near future. It will likely drop or remain flat for Q3. However, even at the low end of guidance, the payout ratio is below 65%. With a safe dividend that is still yielding in the double digits, I am comfortable to continue grinding it out with WPG.

Sources: Company SEC Filings, Google Maps

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG, CBL, DDR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.