Calpine (CPN) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Calpine Corp. (NYSE:CPN)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

July 28, 2017 10:00 am ET

Executives

W. Bryan Kimzey - Calpine Corp.

Thad Hill - Calpine Corp.

Zamir Rauf - Calpine Corp.

Operator

Welcome to the Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Nichole and I'll be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Bryan Kimzey. Mr. Kimzey, you may begin.

W. Bryan Kimzey - Calpine Corp.

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to Calpine's investor update conference call covering our second quarter 2017 results. Today's call is being broadcast live over the phone and via webcast, which can be found on our website at www.calpine.com. You can access the webcast and a copy of the accompanying presentation materials in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Joining me for this morning's call are Thad Hill, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Zamir Rauf, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin the presentation, I encourage all listeners to review the Safe Harbor statement included on slide two of the presentation, which explains the risks of forward-looking statements and the use of non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information, please refer to our most recent SEC filings, which are on file with the SEC and on Calpine's website.

Additionally, we would like to advise you that statements made during this call are made as of this date, and listeners to any replay should understand that the passage of time by itself will diminish the quality of these statements. Calpine undertakes no obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

I'll now turn the call over to Thad to lead our presentation.

Thad Hill - Calpine Corp.

Thank you, Bryan, and good morning to all of you on the call. As you have seen in our press release, we're announcing today that we're in discussions regarding a potential sale of Calpine. Although we are in discussions, there can be no assurance that these discussions will result in a transaction of any kind or if a transaction is undertaken, as to terms or timing. We do not intend to disclose developments or provide updates on the status of these discussions unless or until it is determined that further disclosure is appropriate or required by law.

This strategic process began in early spring when the board decided to evaluate different options to enhance shareholder value. Despite what we believe to be a strong track record of execution, strong cash flows and a great asset base, our share price remained far below what we viewed as fair value.

Given the sensitivity around these discussions, we will not be taking questions today after our prepared remarks. If anyone has specific questions on our markets, our operations or any of our second-quarter disclosures, please reach out to Investor Relations. Our commentary today will focus on the most recent quarter, the markets and our operations.

I will also emphasize that despite these discussions, we remain committed to providing our customers, both wholesale and retail, with the superior service and value they expect from the Calpine team.

With that introduction, I will turn to the company's performance. We are pleased to announce second quarter results of $419 million of adjusted EBITDA, $263 million of adjusted unlevered free cash flow and $103 million of adjusted free cash flow. We're also reconfirming our 2017 guidance of $1.8 billion to $1.95 billion of adjusted EBITDA, $1.355 billion to $1.505 billion of adjusted unlevered free cash flow and $710 million to $860 million of adjusted free cash flow. These strong results were due to solid execution by our operations, commercial and retail teams and also reflect the real flexibility of our fleet and our ability to capture opportunity.

This quarter was full of headlines for our sector. To list a few that impacted this quarter: despite record hydro conditions, realized spark spreads for combined cycles in California were strong. Some good heat created an environment that demonstrated the true value of our flexible and modern fleet in the West. We made more money from the market despite having our Delta unit unavailable for much of the quarter. In Texas, we saw Houston prices cleared a significant premium to other zones and particularly the North zone, which our Houston fleet was able to take advantage of. There was generally weak pricing in New England and PJM driven by mild-ish weather, but we were well hedged. I will return to the markets in a minute.

On the following slide, you'll see that our safety record in the second quarter was good by industry standards, but nonetheless below our internal goals. This is not just a statistic. This is about our employees getting home safe and sound every night. This quarter, we had six recordable injuries, fortunately, none of them with longer-term impacts. We will continue to step up our efforts and our attention to detail to make Calpine the safest possible work environment.

On the lower left, you will see that our plant forced outage factor, after adjusting for the Delta steam turbine event that we discussed last quarter, was a respectable 2.2%. The Delta plant suffered major damage to its steam turbine generator at the end of January. Since June, it has been back operating in simple-cycle mode and was there for some of the June heat and will be returned to full combined-cycle mode by November. I am proud of our joint operational, environmental and regulatory efforts to get Delta back in a short amount of time. It is a harder task than people outside the industry may realize and our team did a fantastic job. Thank you.

In the upper right is the megawatt-hour production to fleet. The most notable factor is that despite lower production in Texas and the West, we actually made more generation margin before hedges and retail. In the West, despite strong hydro conditions, and low quoted on-peak spark spreads, our realized spark spreads were higher reflecting tighter market conditions than most observers believe. Prices were much higher in the evening when our plants are needed.

In Texas, with more wind generation in the market and with higher gas prices this year, we ran less. But the on-peak pricing was stronger, particularly in Houston compared to the rest of the state which benefited our portfolio and commercial positions. The East, after adjusting for the sale of Osprey and Mankato, was down slightly in megawatt-hours due in larger part to the higher gas price environment in the East.

Finally, an item which has come into even more focus in our industry, our call structure. We view a lean call structure as a key component of our business. It is not just about spending less money but rather about how we operate. We strive to be a culture of doer managers. We expect our managers to know the details and to do work, not just manage. This we believe leads to better ownership, more of an entrepreneurial spirit and better outcomes. There have been many cost comparisons done by different analysts and most recently by a competitor in the announcement of their own cost aspirations.

In the lower right, we took this competitor's analysis and in order to make it apples-to-apples backed out the costs of our retail and Geysers assets. Simply put, the result is somewhere around $40 per kW, a level that others aspire to achieve through hundreds of millions of dollars of cost reduction. Calpine has always been an industry leader in cost management and will continue to look for ways to improve upon our leading efforts.

On the next page, I provide a market update. In the West, in June, despite all kinds of descriptions of California as long capacity forever, Northern California actually operated in peak hours with less than 1,500 megawatts of thermal resources available in reserve on some of the hottest afternoons. That's a shockingly low number, especially when you consider the future retirement of Diablo Canyon and the potential for additional gas resources to retire as identified by the California ISO earlier this year.

The chart backs out all actual imports and all renewables and the associated loads and compares residual load to the fossil fleet available. With some recent Northern California retirements and resilient load, despite lots of assumptions to the contrary, it is our view that this will continue to only tighten. Eventually, policymakers will have to act to make sure well-placed generation receives appropriate compensation.

In Texas, the forwards have meaningfully moved up over the last quarter. Continued strong load growth, cancelation of projects by Energy and by us and potential retirements are clearly moving sentiment. It is still unclear to us whether the PUC will move forward on some much-needed regulatory change.

Finally, in the East, we received the results of the most recent PJM auction for the 2020/2021 planning year in May. Although for much of PJM, the clearing price is very low, our fleet did particularly well with most of our plants located in Eastern Mac.

The larger storyline in the East is the integrity of their market structures given the potential for nuclear bailouts in some states and the pursuit of renewables in others. On the nuclear bailouts, despite the dismissal of our complaints in Illinois and New York, which are now or will be under appeal, we believe the strong local political efforts by a group of entities that care about the cost of electricity has really slowed the expansion of the bailouts. These groups, including industrial and manufacturing groups, consumer groups, consumer advocates and even groups like the AARP have made a real dent in bailout efforts in Ohio, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Of course, the ISOs are working against the undermining of the competitive market as well. We have seen both the New England ISO and PJM propose major tariff reforms. The general purpose of these reforms is to create tariffs that ensure competitive generators are either not affected or are minimally affected should there be state interference. We are hopeful the new FERC will be supportive for these ISO-led efforts.

With that, I'll turn it over to Zamir.

Zamir Rauf - Calpine Corp.

Thank you, Thad, and good morning, everyone. I'll begin with a high level review of our second quarter performance and how it fits into the bigger picture of full year 2017. As you can see from the graph on the left, adjusted EBITDA decreased from $452 million in last year's second quarter to $419 million in the second quarter of 2017.

As you'll recall, we entered this quarter with a $40 million gas transportation credit we received last year that did not reoccur this year. Other key year-over-year variances include a $40 million benefit from our acquisition of Solutions and North American Power, offset by the sales of Mankato and Osprey and our retirement of Clear Lake.

This bridge also introduces a walk from adjusted EBITDA to adjusted unlevered free cash flow, with the primary difference being major maintenance expense and CapEx.

As we look forward to our full year projections, we remain on track to achieve our 2017 guidance of $1.8 billion to $1.95 billion of adjusted EBITDA, $1.355 billion to $1.505 billion of adjusted unlevered free cash flow and $710 million to $860 million of adjusted free cash flow.

Over the balance of this year, we expect to further benefit from our retail acquisitions as well as from higher regulatory capacity payments in PJM and New England, partially offset by the impacts of asset sales and closures.

Let's turn now to the following slide, where we can take a closer look at the second quarter performance on a regional level. Across all regions, we benefited from our acquisition of Calpine Solutions and in the East from North American Power. In the West, we also benefited from higher realized spark spreads during the evening peaks where our assets are critical for grid support. This helped to offset the year-over-year decrease resulting from last year's gas transportation credit that I previously mentioned.

In Texas, beyond retail we also benefited from an increase in on-peak market spark spreads, particularly in the Houston zone where most of our assets are located. You will note that in both California and Texas, while our run hours were down, the higher on-peak spark spreads in Houston and realized spark spreads in California more than offset the reduction in generation, as we are creating more margin per megawatt-hour of generation.

In the East, commodity margin declined primarily as a result of the sales of Mankato and Osprey as well as lower realized spark spreads.

Turning now to the following slide, we provide an update on our hedge disclosures. One of the more notable updates this quarter is an increase in our volume estimate for the current year. We had previously been expecting volumes closer to 90 million megawatt-hours, but we are now projecting them to be approximately 95 million this year. The increase has largely come from the West, where we have been running and expect to continue running at levels above our prior expectations despite an extremely high hydro year.

In addition, you'll note that we have increased our hedge positions in all three years, most significantly in 2018. The increased hedge percentages in both 2018 and 2019 are largely driven by incremental hedges in Texas where we have captured some of the recent rally that Thad previously described.

Before leaving this page, I'd also like to remind you that these disclosures represent our wholesale hedge profile and that, as indicated by the math in the upper right of the slide, you will need to add in margin from our expanded retail business in order to fully reflect the integrated platform.

In closing, we are committed to continuing to provide the superior service that our customers have come to expect from Calpine, and we will continue to run the business with a focus on operational excellence, retail integration and deleveraging our balance sheet, the three key objectives we laid out for you earlier this year. Meanwhile, we are always pursuing opportunities to further enhance shareholder value, as has been our track record.

Again, although we will not be taking questions on the call today, please contact Investor Relations for any follow-up on our second quarter financials or operational results. Thank you for your time today.

I will now turn the call over to Bryan for his closing remarks.

W. Bryan Kimzey - Calpine Corp.

Thanks to everyone for participating on our call today. For those of you that joined late, an archived recording of the call will be made available for a limited time on our website. If you have any further questions, please don't hesitate to call Investor Relations. Thanks again for your interest in Calpine Corporation.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This concludes today's conference. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.