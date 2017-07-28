Amazon Q2: 3 Red Flags And 1 Potentially Broken Investment Thesis

Updated valuation based on revised growth assumptions implies a value of $841, which is 20% lower than the closing price on the earnings day.

Amazon's investment thesis of "generate as much revenue as possible, create economies of scale, increase profitability" is under doubt.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) just reported its Q2 2017 earnings. Earnings missed analyst estimates to the point that it's not really Amazon that missed, but the analysts (futility of trying to predict earnings for a company that tries its best to avoid it).

However, the earnings miss in itself is not the reason for the drop in Amazon stock price in the aftermarket, its the underlying numbers in Amazon's operations. Within the Q2 report, there are 3 red flag that are significantly concerning with regards to Amazon's financials performance.

Red Flag 1: Declining AWS operating margins

On April 28th (after Amazon Q1 earnings), we published an article which pointed out the declining operating margins within AWS, and suggested that it may be the result of AWS facing competitive headwinds from Azure.

On July 24th (3 days before Amazon Q2 earnings), we publish an article which pointed out a potential downturn in AWS growth momentum with findings from Deutsche Bank which said that large enterprise customers are transferring to AWS at a slower than expected rate. We suggested in the article that this slowdown is not industry-wide but AWS specific, because Microsoft (MSFT) had just released its earnings showing Azure having a near 100% growth rate.

On July 27th, Amazon's Q3 earnings shows AWS's operating margin decline for the 3rd quarter in a row to 22.3%, which is the lowest since Q3 2015, this confirms the downturn in the growth in AWS. Keep in mind that a downturn in growth doesn't necessarily have to be reflected through revenue growth, but can be reflected through reduced operating margins (for example, AWS may have to reduce its price significantly in order to gain the same amount of revenue, which would result in same revenue growth but reduced operating income).

On the earnings conference call, Amazon management explained that the significant decrease in operating margin this quarter was due to increased capital spending and increased hiring. But this explanation is not satisfactory because AWS had always been heavy on investments and hiring, and AWS was able to increase operating margins each quarter until Q3 2016. The only reasonable explanation is that AWS is forced to cut prices in order to compete with Azure, which resulted in lower operating profits.

Because AWS is Amazon's primary profit generator and a large part of its valuation (we previously valued it at $190 billion), any downward trend in profitability will significantly impact the valuation of the company.

Red Flag 2: Negative net unearned revenues

In our previous Editor's Pick article, we talked about why Amazon's reported revenues is understating its actual revenue because it doesn't include unearned revenues generated from subscription activities such as Prime and AWS. We recommended including any net earned revenue to the reported revenue in order to determine Amazon's actual revenue and growth.

In Q2, Amazon's net unearned revenue became negative for the first time since 2010. This is alarming because Amazon, being a high growth company with an increasing proportion of revenues generated from subscriptions such as Prime and AWS, is actually recognizing more revenue from prior period sales than the subscription sales it generated.

The cause of this could be either: 1) Amazon Prime membership has hit a significant decline in growth, or 2) AWS is generating less subscription sales.

The more likely cause is AWS generating less subscription sales, because it would be consistent with the story that Azure is gaining market share on AWS especially with regards to large corporate customers (which tend to prefer the subscription method vs. small/medium enterprises that prefer pay-as-you-go method).

Red Flag 3: Declining retail operating margins

The story of Amazon retail is that of economies of scale, the more revenue it generates, the less fixed costs as a percentage of sale, and the higher the operating margins. Amazon's Q2 really put that story in doubt.

North America retail operating margin declined to the lowest since Q3 2016, and international retail operating margin declined to the lowest in the past 3 years.

As of now, even with over $130 billion in annualized retail sales, there is still no sign that Amazon's retail can make any significant profit, especially with the perspective of increasing competition from Walmart. At which point do investors reflect and think that maybe Amazon's retail will never make much money?

Potentially broken investment thesis

The entire investment thesis on Amazon is that of operating margin growth through scale: retail is suppose to generate massive amounts of revenue, gain economies of scale, and increase profit margins; AWS is suppose to also gain economies of scale and increase operating margins. But from the company's Q2 results, none of these goals are heading in the right direction.

Amazon's current valuation is based on the assumption of consistently rising operating margins, but if Amazon consistently shows the inability to do this, it will cast doubt on the validity of the investment thesis.

Based on the most current financials, we have revised the assumptions in our valuation of Amazon. We have guided down the operating margin growth assumption for all three segments, and we have also guided down the growth of net unearned revenue as a percentage of GAAP revenue.

The resulting implied value of Amazon's stock is $841, which is 20% lower than the closing price on the earnings day.

Valuation

Forward Operating Assumptions

North America retail revenue growth of 21.9% in the forward 12 months; 14.2% 10 year CAGR.

International retail revenue growth of 17.9% in the forward 12 months; 11.6% 10 year CAGR.

AWS revenue growth of 36.9% in the forward 12 months; 16.0% 10 year CAGR.

North America retail operating margin: 2.7% in the forward 12 months, increasing by 0.35% annually, 5.9% in year 10.

International retail operating margin: -3.9% in the forward 12 months, increasing by 0.8% annually, 3.3% in year 10.

AWS operating margin: assume constantly operating margin for the next 10 years (24.7%)

Net unearned revenue as % of net revenues: 1.1% in the forward 12 months, increasing by 0.05% annually, 1.5% in year 10.

Tax rate: 28.0% for the forward 12 months: increasing by 1% per year until it reaches highest marginal tax rate of 35%.

Net capital expenditure margin: 1.7% in the forward 12 months; declining annually to 0.7% in year 10.

Change in working capital (excluding change in unearned revenues): 0.0% for the next 10 years (the company consistently generates positive working capital).

DCF Model Assumptions

Company-wide margins and ratios are calculated based on the adjusted revenue, which includes net unearned revenue.

Capital expenditures include principal payments on capital/finance leases.

Share-based compensation is assumed to be a cash expense and is not added back to free cash flow due to the dilutive effects of future share-based compensation on equity value.

Deferred tax is not added back to free cash flow, as it represents mandatory future cash outflows.

Terminal growth rate is assumed to be the current 10-year US Treasury rate.

Discount rate is calculated as 10-year US Treasury rate + equity risk premium; the discount rate is not adjusted for beta or leverage.

Equity risk premium is assumed to be the trailing 12-months implied equity risk premium with adjusted payouts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.